NYIOOC 2025 Southern Hemisphere Edition Live Updates

Pinned⚲Live Coverage: 2025 NYIOOC Southern Hemisphere Edition Begins
Sep. 5 23:34 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
The 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – Southern Hemisphere Edition is now underway. A team of expert tasters is evaluating entries from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and other producing countries across the Southern Hemisphere. Certified results will be released in real-time in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.
The competition, recognized as the world’s most important olive oil quality contest, provides producers with the ultimate test of craftsmanship and a path to international recognition. For consumers, the results serve as a trusted guide to the best extra virgin olive oils on the market.
The Southern Hemisphere edition draws attention to the distinct growing regions and seasonal cycles of these countries, underscoring their growing role in the global olive oil sector.
Olive Oil Times is providing live coverage as the outcomes are announced, with real-time updates on award-winning producers, detailed profiles, interactive rankings and analysis of emerging trends shaping the industry.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Sep. 5, 2025 18:01)
Continuous coverage of the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition