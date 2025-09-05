enEnglish
3LiveUpdated Sep. 5, 2025 18:01

NYIOOC 2025 Southern Hemisphere Edition Live Updates

Judging is underway at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Southern Hemisphere Edition, with results to be released in real time as they are certified.
Live Coverage: 2025 NYIOOC Southern Hemisphere Edition Begins

Sep. 5 23:34 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

The 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – Southern Hemisphere Edition is now under­way. A team of expert tasters is eval­u­at­ing entries from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and other pro­duc­ing coun­tries across the Southern Hemisphere. Certified results will be released in real-time in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.

The com­pe­ti­tion, rec­og­nized as the world’s most impor­tant olive oil qual­ity con­test, pro­vides pro­duc­ers with the ulti­mate test of crafts­man­ship and a path to inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion. For con­sumers, the results serve as a trusted guide to the best extra vir­gin olive oils on the mar­ket.

The Southern Hemisphere edi­tion draws atten­tion to the dis­tinct grow­ing regions and sea­sonal cycles of these coun­tries, under­scor­ing their grow­ing role in the global olive oil sec­tor.

Olive Oil Times is pro­vid­ing live cov­er­age as the out­comes are announced, with real-time updates on award-win­ning pro­duc­ers, detailed pro­files, inter­ac­tive rank­ings and analy­sis of emerg­ing trends shap­ing the indus­try.

This is a devel­op­ing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Sep. 5, 2025 18:01)

