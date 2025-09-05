NYIOOC 2025 Southern Hemisphere Edition Live Updates

Pinned⚲

Live Coverage: 2025 NYIOOC Southern Hemisphere Edition Begins

Sep. 5 23:34 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

The 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition – Southern Hemisphere Edition is now under­way. A team of expert tasters is eval­u­at­ing entries from Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, South Africa, Australia and other pro­duc­ing coun­tries across the Southern Hemisphere. Certified results will be released in real-time in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Ranking.

The com­pe­ti­tion, rec­og­nized as the world’s most impor­tant olive oil qual­ity con­test, pro­vides pro­duc­ers with the ulti­mate test of crafts­man­ship and a path to inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion. For con­sumers, the results serve as a trusted guide to the best extra vir­gin olive oils on the mar­ket.

The Southern Hemisphere edi­tion draws atten­tion to the dis­tinct grow­ing regions and sea­sonal cycles of these coun­tries, under­scor­ing their grow­ing role in the global olive oil sec­tor.

Olive Oil Times is pro­vid­ing live cov­er­age as the out­comes are announced, with real-time updates on award-win­ning pro­duc­ers, detailed pro­files, inter­ac­tive rank­ings and analy­sis of emerg­ing trends shap­ing the indus­try.