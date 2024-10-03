enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

trending

Health

Oct. 3, 2024

Can Olive Oil Really Prevent a Hangover? An Expert Weighs In

While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.

World

Sep. 23, 2024

World Olive Oil Competition Southern Division Underway

This year's awards carry exceptional weight in light of the widespread harvest shortfalls experienced by numerous countries across the hemisphere.

News Briefs

Sep. 12, 2024

Unidentified Issue Triggering Early Fruit Drop in Northern Italy

Farmers are concerned about widespread and unexplained instances of immature olives falling in Frantoio groves. Extreme weather is thought to be the cause.

News Briefs

Sep. 12, 2024

Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Aids Diabetes Patients in Achieving Remission

A review found that a low-carbohydrate Mediterranean diet was more effective in helping type 2 diabetes patients achieve remission compared to a low-fat or traditional Mediterranean diet.

Business

Aug. 26, 2024

Italian Police Official Explains How Olive Oil Fraud Works

As the ways in which olive oil fraud is perpetrated have evolved, law enforcement has worked hard to keep up.

Health

Aug. 19, 2024

A Low-Fat Vegan Diet May Lower LDL Cholesterol More than An Olive Oil-Enriched Diet

While a study confirmed previous research about the relationship between extra virgin olive oil and cholesterol, some experts criticized its design.

Business

Jul. 20, 2024

Trade Commission Extends Tariffs on Spanish Black Olives

The decision came two months after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Commerce Department’s tariffs.

Health

Jul. 15, 2024

Med Diet Adherence Associated with Lower Mortality Risk for Cancer Survivors

Researchers followed 800 cancer survivors for more than a decade, observing that Mediterranean diet adherence could be associated with a lower all-cause mortality.

Food & Cooking

Jul. 1, 2024

Three Beloved Greek Dishes to Try This Summer

Fresh, seasonal ingredients are combined with the year’s extra virgin olive oil to create some of the most delicious summer dishes of Greek cuisine.

Producer Profiles

Jun. 27, 2024

The 1,000-Member Co-Op Taking on The Challenging Terrain of Northern Portugal

The members of the Agricultural Cooperative of Olive Growers of Murça farm the rugged terrain, working together to produce award-winning extra virgin olive oil.

Health

Jun. 25, 2024

WHO Reports Hundreds of Thousands of Annual Deaths in Europe Linked to Ultra-Processed Foods

The World Health Organization accused the food and beverage industry of spreading misinformation and lobbying against public health initiatives.

News Briefs

Jun. 25, 2024

Bank of Spain Attributes Ongoing Inflation to Soaring Olive Oil Prices

The bank’s statements come as the government announced plans to continue its Value-Added Tax markdown on most foods, including olive oil.

News Briefs

Jun. 25, 2024

Spanish Households Purchase More Sunflower Oil Than Olive Oil for the First Time

Falling olive oil sales are linked to reduced production and elevated prices, whereas sunflower oil has become more affordable during the same timeframe.

Advertisement
Business

May. 10, 2024

Andalusian Officials Withdraw Sea of Olives Candidacy for UNESCO Recognition

The move came after 8,500 olive growers signed a petition protesting the candidacy. However, some are hopeful the decision will be overturned.

World

May. 9, 2024

Renewed Concerns of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shortages in Spain

Extra virgin olive oil supplies from the world's largest producer are expected to fall short of both domestic demand and export needs, potentially signaling an impending global shortage.

News Briefs

May. 7, 2024

European Olive Oil Supply Hits Decade-Low

A production drop and low stocks have kept prices high, tempering demand.

News Briefs

May. 7, 2024

Olive Oil Export Ban Sours Table Olive Sales in Turkey

While table olive exports soared in the first five months of the 2023/24 campaign, the ban on olive oil exports is blamed for holding the sector back.

News Briefs

Apr. 30, 2024

Greek Court Rules Kalamon Olives May Use Kalamata Brand

The supreme court rejected an appeal by Messenia-based growers that only they could use the Kalamata branding, an appellation worth €200 million in exports.

Business

Apr. 24, 2024

Officials Urge Croatia's Tourism Operators to Showcase Award-Winning Olive Oils

Olive growers and millers are being encouraged to showcase their products and processes to the country’s 20 million annual visitors.

Africa / Middle East

Apr. 24, 2024

The Lasting Strain on Israeli Olive Growers Six Months After Devastating Attack

The October 7th attack came as olive growers were preparing for the harvest and fundamentally changed how Israelis feel about their country.

Health

Apr. 23, 2024

Study Reveals Therapeutic Properties of EVOO Polyphenols on Childhood Cancer

Researchers examined oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol for their potential in treating neuroblastoma, a formidable childhood cancer.

More