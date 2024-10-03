Oct. 3, 2024
While olive oil will not mitigate the negative consequences of drinking too much, no harm can come from consuming it before a night out.
Sep. 23, 2024
World Olive Oil Competition Southern Division Underway
This year's awards carry exceptional weight in light of the widespread harvest shortfalls experienced by numerous countries across the hemisphere.
Sep. 12, 2024
Unidentified Issue Triggering Early Fruit Drop in Northern Italy
Farmers are concerned about widespread and unexplained instances of immature olives falling in Frantoio groves. Extreme weather is thought to be the cause.
Sep. 12, 2024
Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Aids Diabetes Patients in Achieving Remission
A review found that a low-carbohydrate Mediterranean diet was more effective in helping type 2 diabetes patients achieve remission compared to a low-fat or traditional Mediterranean diet.
Aug. 26, 2024
Italian Police Official Explains How Olive Oil Fraud Works
As the ways in which olive oil fraud is perpetrated have evolved, law enforcement has worked hard to keep up.
Aug. 19, 2024
A Low-Fat Vegan Diet May Lower LDL Cholesterol More than An Olive Oil-Enriched Diet
While a study confirmed previous research about the relationship between extra virgin olive oil and cholesterol, some experts criticized its design.
Jul. 29, 2024 News Briefs
Researchers Introduce AI Tool to Help Olive Farmers Predict Harvest Timing
Jul. 23, 2024 Basics
Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Linked with Lower Dementia Risk, Better Brain Health
Jul. 23, 2024 Production
Fustiness, Rancidity Are the Most Common Defects in World Competition Submissions
Jul. 20, 2024
Trade Commission Extends Tariffs on Spanish Black Olives
The decision came two months after the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Commerce Department’s tariffs.
Jul. 15, 2024
Med Diet Adherence Associated with Lower Mortality Risk for Cancer Survivors
Researchers followed 800 cancer survivors for more than a decade, observing that Mediterranean diet adherence could be associated with a lower all-cause mortality.
Jul. 1, 2024
Three Beloved Greek Dishes to Try This Summer
Fresh, seasonal ingredients are combined with the year’s extra virgin olive oil to create some of the most delicious summer dishes of Greek cuisine.
Jun. 27, 2024
The 1,000-Member Co-Op Taking on The Challenging Terrain of Northern Portugal
The members of the Agricultural Cooperative of Olive Growers of Murça farm the rugged terrain, working together to produce award-winning extra virgin olive oil.
Jun. 25, 2024
WHO Reports Hundreds of Thousands of Annual Deaths in Europe Linked to Ultra-Processed Foods
The World Health Organization accused the food and beverage industry of spreading misinformation and lobbying against public health initiatives.
Jun. 25, 2024
Bank of Spain Attributes Ongoing Inflation to Soaring Olive Oil Prices
The bank’s statements come as the government announced plans to continue its Value-Added Tax markdown on most foods, including olive oil.
Jun. 25, 2024
Spanish Households Purchase More Sunflower Oil Than Olive Oil for the First Time
Falling olive oil sales are linked to reduced production and elevated prices, whereas sunflower oil has become more affordable during the same timeframe.
May. 10, 2024
Andalusian Officials Withdraw Sea of Olives Candidacy for UNESCO Recognition
The move came after 8,500 olive growers signed a petition protesting the candidacy. However, some are hopeful the decision will be overturned.
May. 9, 2024
Renewed Concerns of Extra Virgin Olive Oil Shortages in Spain
Extra virgin olive oil supplies from the world's largest producer are expected to fall short of both domestic demand and export needs, potentially signaling an impending global shortage.
May. 7, 2024
European Olive Oil Supply Hits Decade-Low
A production drop and low stocks have kept prices high, tempering demand.
May. 7, 2024
Olive Oil Export Ban Sours Table Olive Sales in Turkey
While table olive exports soared in the first five months of the 2023/24 campaign, the ban on olive oil exports is blamed for holding the sector back.
Apr. 30, 2024
Greek Court Rules Kalamon Olives May Use Kalamata Brand
The supreme court rejected an appeal by Messenia-based growers that only they could use the Kalamata branding, an appellation worth €200 million in exports.
Apr. 24, 2024
Officials Urge Croatia's Tourism Operators to Showcase Award-Winning Olive Oils
Olive growers and millers are being encouraged to showcase their products and processes to the country’s 20 million annual visitors.
Apr. 24, 2024
The Lasting Strain on Israeli Olive Growers Six Months After Devastating Attack
The October 7th attack came as olive growers were preparing for the harvest and fundamentally changed how Israelis feel about their country.
Apr. 23, 2024
Study Reveals Therapeutic Properties of EVOO Polyphenols on Childhood Cancer
Researchers examined oleuropein and hydroxytyrosol for their potential in treating neuroblastoma, a formidable childhood cancer.