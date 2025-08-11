Enter keywords and hit Go →
Italian Olive Oil Sector Demonstrates Resilience in New Report

A report from Ismea showed that exports and organic farming in Italy expanded even as production and consumption continue to decline.

The Maremma countryside in Tuscany, Italy
By Paolo DeAndreis
Aug. 11, 2025 15:00 UTC
Italian olive oil pro­duc­tion is declin­ing, with the 2024/25 crop year end­ing with 250,000 met­ric tons. Ismea reports a decrease in per capita olive oil con­sump­tion in Italy in 2024, with a shift towards cheaper options impact­ing the mar­ket. Despite chal­lenges, Italian olive oil exports grew in 2024, and the sec­tor is sup­ported by var­i­ous mea­sures to adapt to chang­ing con­di­tions and increase pro­duc­tion vol­umes.

The 2024/25 crop year is clos­ing with 250,000 met­ric tons of pro­duc­tion, as Italy’s olive oil yields con­tinue to fall — aver­ag­ing nine per­cent lower this decade com­pared to the last.

The lat­est fig­ures released by Ismea, the pub­lic agency for ser­vices to the agri­cul­tural mar­ket, also con­firmed that Italian per capita olive oil con­sump­tion declined in 2024, sig­nal­ing a chang­ing approach of many house­holds to the sta­ple prod­uct.

The Ismea report shows olive oil con­sump­tion decreas­ing in 2024 to 440,804 tons, com­pared with the 474,405 tons reported in 2023 and the 518,694 tons in 2022.

See Also:European Olive Oil Exports Bounce Back

The data show that the aver­age Italian con­sumes about 7.5 liters of olive oil per annum. In 2019, per capita con­sump­tion reached 7.6 liters. Seven years before, con­sump­tion was at 12 liters per capita.

Consumers often do not know the dif­fer­ence between one prod­uct and the other,” Anna Cane, pres­i­dent of the olive oil group at the Italian Association of the Edible Oil Industry (Assitol), told Olive Oil Times.

Consumers tend to value sus­tain­abil­ity or qual­ity, but when those mean more expen­sive choices, most of them go for the cheaper option,” she added, hint­ing at the need for the whole sec­tor to bet­ter pro­mote the unique qual­i­ties of extra vir­gin olive oil among Italian con­sumers.

In the first months of 2025, Ismea is report­ing a growth of cheaper olive oil sales across the large food retail­ers, where dis­counts and spe­cial offers often dom­i­nate the scene.

In this con­text, extra vir­gin olive oil sales are grow­ing 24 per­cent in the first months of 2025 com­pared to the same period of 2024.

The report high­lighted how olive oil con­sump­tion in Italy has his­tor­i­cally been much larger than pro­duc­tion.

Together with the needs of large Italian exporters, this dif­fer­ence is one of the dri­vers behind the increase in olive oil imports in Italy.

Imports reached 446,000 tons in 2024, 2.3 per­cent more than the pre­vi­ous year. Their value was €3.131 bil­lion, 28 per­cent more than in 2023.

From January to April, imports grew 66 per­cent com­pared to the same period of 2024, exceed­ing 250,000 tons.

Interestingly, their value dropped 13 per­cent over the pre­vi­ous year as the inter­na­tional list­ings for olive oil also declined con­sid­er­ably.

According to Ismea, Italian olive oil pro­duc­ers are show­ing sig­nif­i­cant resilience despite recent chal­lenges fac­ing the sec­tor.

Italian olive oil exports in 2024 grew by 6.8 per­cent to 344,000 tons with a value exceed­ing €3.09 bil­lion, 43 per­cent more than in 2023.

Data for the start of 2025 fol­low a sim­i­lar trend: extra vir­gin olive oil sales from January to April 2025 reached 108,671 tons, 26 per­cent more than in the same period of 2024. Value decreased by 5.4 per­cent due to lower prices on the inter­na­tional mar­kets.

In 2024, olive oil exports rep­re­sented 4.5 per­cent of Italy’s total food exports.

According to Ismea, the sector’s resilience is also con­firmed by sev­eral sig­nif­i­cant indi­ca­tors.

See Also:PDO and PGI Tourism Boosts Olive Oil Industry in Italy

Across the coun­try, there are cur­rently 620,000 reg­is­tered com­pa­nies involved in olive oil pro­duc­tion, with more than 4,200 active olive oil mills. There have not been sig­nif­i­cant vari­a­tions in most of the coun­try in recent years.

“[The pro­duc­tion drop] is linked to cli­mate fac­tors and alter­nate fruit-bear­ing sea­sons, but signs of recov­ery can already be seen,” the report’s authors wrote.

Fifty-eight per­cent of Italian olive farms man­age less than three hectares, with only 17 per­cent con­duct­ing groves between ten and 200 hectares.

Interestingly, the report sig­nals a grow­ing trend of olive orchard sizes in north­ern Italy. In con­trast, the south of the coun­try remains by far the most sig­nif­i­cant in terms of hectares and yields.

Ismea noted how in Piedmont between 2020 and 2024, olive farms expanded their sur­faces by 40 per­cent. Sixteen per­cent is reported for Friuli-Venezia Giulia and ten per­cent for other north­ern regions.

In south­ern Italy, the num­ber of olive groves fell by six per­cent in Campania and five per­cent in Puglia. Only Sicily increased olive cul­ti­va­tion, with the num­ber of hectares ris­ing by 20 per­cent.

Quality and the value of unique ter­roirs are increas­ingly dri­vers for Italian pro­duc­ers: extra vir­gin olive oil reg­is­tered under a geo­graph­i­cal indi­ca­tion rep­re­sented five per­cent of the Italian olive oil offer­ings in 2024, con­sol­i­dat­ing a grow­ing trend in recent years.

Italian olive oil is a sym­bol of qual­ity, cul­ture and iden­tity. Performance in inter­na­tional mar­kets con­firms the sector’s abil­ity to gen­er­ate value and adapt, while main­tain­ing a strong con­nec­tion to the land and look­ing with con­fi­dence toward new chal­lenges,” Sergio Marchi, Ismea direc­tor gen­eral, said while pre­sent­ing the report.

Indeed, the report high­lights the grow­ing role played by organic olive farm­ing in Italy.

In 2024, 15 per­cent of the over­all olive oil pro­duc­tion was organic, com­ing from 279,000 hectares of organic olive groves and rep­re­sent­ing 24 per­cent of the country’s total olive-grow­ing area, which is increas­ing annu­ally.

The south­ern regions of Puglia, Calabria and Sicily, Italy’s most rel­e­vant olive grow­ing areas, are home to 72 per­cent of organic olive cul­ti­va­tion.

Ismea noted how to adapt to the chang­ing cli­mate and face the decline in yields, sev­eral mea­sures already sup­port the sec­tor.

The agency listed the €34.6 mil­lion fund pro­vided by the strate­gic plan for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023 – 2027, the €100 mil­lion directed to olive oil mill ren­o­va­tion, €30 mil­lion to cope with Xylella fas­tidiosa and other incen­tives and qual­ity improve­ment funds related to the CAP.

A strate­gic pack­age that sup­ports the sec­tor in its tran­si­tion toward inno­v­a­tive, sus­tain­able, value‑oriented pro­duc­tion mod­els, with the goal of recov­er­ing new pro­duc­tion vol­umes,” the report authors con­cluded.

