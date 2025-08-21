Enter keywords and hit Go →
Turkey Approves Coal Mining in Olive Groves

The new law, which allows mining operations to take place in olive groves, will make the country's olive sector compete for land with the energy sector.
Protesters near Turkish parliament, opposing a new law to allow coal mining in the olive groves. (Photo: Mugla Environment Platfrom)
By Costas Vasilopoulos
Aug. 21, 2025 14:42 UTC
Controversial new leg­is­la­tion in Turkey allows for the exploita­tion of the country’s forests and agri­cul­tural land, includ­ing olive-cul­ti­vated areas, for min­ing for fos­sil fuels to sup­ple­ment the country’s energy pro­duc­tion. 

The pro­vi­sion is included in an omnibus bill passed by the Turkish par­lia­ment in July. It per­mits com­pa­nies to lease olive groves and other agri­cul­tural land for lig­nite coal extrac­tion for a period of ten to 20 years.

According to its pro­mot­ers, the new mea­sure is intended to make Turkey more self-suf­fi­cient in energy pro­duc­tion.

See Also:Turkish Olive Farmers Struggle Despite Expected Record Harvest

The pre­vi­ous attempt of the Turkish gov­ern­ment to open up olive groves to min­ing oper­a­tions was rejected by the coun­try’s par­lia­ment.

Under the new law, a board appointed by the Turkish pres­i­dent will exam­ine the pro­posed min­ing projects and either green-light them or not based on the country’s energy needs. 

If a project is approved, the min­ing com­pany will be able to over­ride the exist­ing devel­op­ment pro­tec­tion sta­tus of cer­tain areas and bypass envi­ron­men­tal require­ments under cer­tain cir­cum­stances.

The law also des­ig­nates two sep­a­rate areas in the Turkish province of Muğla, one of the country’s most promi­nent olive-grow­ing regions, which is also rich in lig­nite reserves, as crit­i­cal min­ing zones.

The law was met with fierce oppo­si­tion from farm­ers, envi­ron­men­tal groups and Turkish politi­cians of the oppo­si­tion.

Physical clashes took place in the Turkish Parliament between law­mak­ers from the rul­ing Justice and Development Party (AKP), who pro­posed the leg­is­la­tion and par­lia­men­tary mem­bers from the main oppo­si­tion Republican People’s Party (CHP).

On one side is the thou­sand-year labor of the vil­lager. On the other hand, the five-to-ten-year profit of a few bosses,” said Tahsin Ocakli from the CHP. And that’s the point.”

Farmers from across Turkey went on a hunger strike in a park near the Parliament build­ing while the pro­posed leg­is­la­tion was dis­cussed to protest the bill.

To ease the wide­spread protests, a require­ment was added to the law requir­ing the plant­ing of two olive trees for each olive tree felled or relo­cated for min­ing. 

However, crit­ics argued that olive trees can live on and remain pro­duc­tive for hun­dreds of years, so replac­ing cen­te­nar­ian olive trees with younger trees would prove inef­fi­cient in retain­ing an area’s poten­tial for olive pro­duc­tion.

The Turkish coal pro­duc­ers asso­ci­a­tion (YEKÜD), on the other hand, said that olive trees in the areas selected for coal min­ing will be relo­cated instead of being cut down and more olive tree saplings will be planted. 

Energy inde­pen­dence is a national secu­rity issue,” said the asso­ci­a­tion’s board chair­man, Fatma Elif Yağl. Turkey must reduce its for­eign depen­dency by using its domes­tic resources at the high­est level…Olive trees will not be cut, but will be care­fully moved.”

While renew­able energy is gain­ing ground in Turkey, fos­sil fuels remain the coun­try’s main fuel source for elec­tric­ity pro­duc­tion. 

In 2023, half of the coun­try’s energy needs were cov­ered by burn­ing coal and oil, accord­ing to the International Energy Agency (IEA), while only around 12 per­cent came from renew­able energy sources. 

The coun­try is also among the world’s most sig­nif­i­cant olive oil and table olive pro­duc­ers, with the national pro­duc­tion exceed­ing 400,000 met­ric tons for olive oil and 700,000 tons for table olives in boun­ti­ful years.

In Muğla’s Milas dis­trict in the south­west of the coun­try, local olive farm­ers were stunned to find out that part of the dis­trict has been iden­ti­fied as an essen­tial min­ing area by the new law. 

This is the first time some­thing like this has hap­pened to us,” said Hüseyin Uzun, an olive farmer from Hasanlar, a vil­lage within the des­ig­nated area for min­ing. We were dev­as­tated to learn that our vil­lage was within the coor­di­nates out­lined in the bill. I have over 300 trees, all of which I planted myself. I nur­tured them like chil­dren.”

A 2022 study also found that the expan­sion of the Milas olive oil sec­tor would be more ben­e­fi­cial to the local econ­omy than coal min­ing. 

Turkey has long been safe­guard­ing its olive-grow­ing areas. The Olive Cultivation Law — offi­cially known as Law No. 3573 — was first enacted in 1939 to pro­tect the country’s olive groves and boost olive pro­duc­tion.

The law spec­i­fied that no plant facil­i­ties emit­ting dust or chem­i­cal waste could oper­ate closer than three kilo­me­ters from olive-cul­ti­vated areas. Over the past decades, sev­eral failed attempts by Turkish law­mak­ers took place to over­turn the legal pro­tec­tion given to olive groves from indus­tries threat­en­ing to encroach on their land.

This time, the amend­ment doesn’t just erode the olive law, it directly con­tra­dicts it,” said Emel Türker-Alpay, cli­mate and energy cam­paign con­sul­tant for Greenpeace Turkey. By intro­duc­ing vague excep­tions,’ it opens the door to sys­tem­atic destruc­tion of pro­tected groves.”

