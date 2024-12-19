Panettone Gets a Healthy Upgrade

Add Panettone, one of Italy’s most celebrated seasonal cakes, to a growing catalog of new olive oil-based baking innovations.
Pastry chefs and olive oil producers in Italy are showcasing their new panettone creations in time for the holiday season when this specialty is enjoyed across the country.
Butter dominates and enhances the other ingredients in the cake… On the other hand, olive oil gives more room for the flavors of the leavened cake and the flour to shine.
In Puglia, the southern Italian region renowned for its olive oils, a national contest called Olea Dulcis (“Sweet Olive” in Latin) has celebrated the extra virgin olive oil panettone for the first time.
“Panettone is traditionally made following strict disciplinary standards, which require butter as the main fat,” Luigi Cremona, a food and wine critic overseeing the Olea Dulcis event, told Olive Oil Times.
“In 90 percent of cases, the high-quality butter used by Italian pastry chefs is not Italian,” he added. “The idea behind panettone with olive oil is to create a cake that better represents our national identity.”
The road to the new panettone
Replacing butter with extra virgin olive oil means innovating a centuries-old tradition rooted in the “large bread” first appearing in 16th-century northern Italy.
“We began working on the recipe for the new panettone in 2022,” said Nicola Olivieri, owner of the award-winning patisserie-laboratory Olivieri 1882 in Veneto, northern Italy. “It took us over a year to find the perfect balance of extra virgin olive oil, and we are now fully satisfied with the results.”See Also:EVOO Shines in Michelin Star Chef’s Traditional Christmas Eve Dinner
“The primary motivation behind this decision has been our customers,” he added. “Many of them have been requesting alternatives to classic panettone and traditional butter-leavened pastries that are suitable for individuals with lactose intolerance.”
The award-winning extra virgin olive oil producer Frantoio Bonamini in Veneto partnered with the local pastry factory Pasticceria Zerbato to create its first PanettOlio for this season.
“Our goal is to elevate the value of extra virgin olive oil, showcasing it not only as a healthy food but also as a versatile ingredient that enhances every course of a meal, from antipasto to dessert,” said owner Sabrina Sartorari.
The making of the new EVOO panettone
The pastry chefs at Zerbato are substituting butter with extra virgin olive oil in a one-to-one ratio.
“Still, you must consider that the whole of olive oil is fat, while in butter, the fat part is approximately 72 percent,” Sartorari said. “As a consequence of such extra virgin olive oil use, the panettone is incredibly soft, light and fluffy.”
“The most significant difference between making an extra virgin olive oil panettone and a traditional one lies in the kneading process,” she added. “For the extra virgin olive oil version, kneading takes more time, as the dough needs to absorb the oil fully.”
Olivieri agreed. “We’ve definitely faced challenges incorporating the fats into the gluten network, especially because we use a significant amount of olive oil to replace the butter,” he explained.
Choosing the most suitable extra virgin olive oil is crucial for achieving the perfect result.
“Using robust extra virgin olive oils in pastry making can feel too strong or overpowering, given the delicate nuances of the cake itself,” Sartorari said. “Since we primarily produce mild extra virgin olive oils, we opted for our own San Felice.”
“Using it allows us to fully replace butter and transition from an animal fat to a vegetable fat, with all the associated positive and health benefits,” she added.
Lorenza Vitali, an Olea Dulcis organizer, called butter “extraordinary” for baking but said olive oil allows for more versatile flavor schemes.
“Butter dominates and enhances the other ingredients in the cake,” she said. “When you taste traditional panettone, you fully experience its intoxicating and marvelous buttery aroma.”
“On the other hand, olive oil gives more room for the flavors of the leavened cake and the flour to shine,” Vitali added. “Using a mild extra virgin olive oil allows the other ingredients to take center stage.”
The making of an EVOO panettone
Making panettone at home requires significant expertise in managing the ingredients and mastering the leavening and baking processes.
One of the most challenging steps is working with the sourdough starter, which adds a broader complexity of flavors compared to easy-to-use alternatives like baker’s yeast.
Replacing butter with extra virgin olive oil often requires a longer preparation time.See Also:Olive Oil is the Essence of Traditional Greek Dishes on Christmas Eve
The correct amount of olive oil can vary depending on the chosen extra virgin olive oil, its flavor profile, and how easily the dough absorbs it during kneading.
Some experimentation is necessary to achieve a perfect homemade extra virgin olive oil panettone.
The extra virgin olive oil panettone by Italian olive oil producer Olio Carli includes extra virgin olive oil (eight percent), natural sourdough starter (six percent) (wheat flour, water), candied orange peel (orange peel, glucose syrup, sugar), wheat flour, fresh egg yolks from free-range hens, raisins, honey, brown sugar, water, salt, and natural flavoring.
Many other ingredients can be added or partially replace the more traditional ones, such as vanilla bean or extract, citrus zest (such as orange or lemon), candied citron or other dried fruits like cherries, apricots or figs, chocolate chips or cocoa nibs, almond flour or finely ground nuts, liqueur (such as rum, amaretto, or marsala) to soak the fruits, milk or cream, spices like cinnamon or nutmeg and toppings such as glazed almonds or pearl sugar.