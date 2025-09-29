Enter keywords and hit Go →
Passion for Quality Becomes Legacy at Oro di Giano Farm in the Heart of Umbria

Oro di Giano produces premium extra virgin olive oil in Umbria from native varieties, centered on one of the region’s oldest olive trees. The farm is run by Claudia Pompilj, who built a second career in olive oil with great success.

Claudia Pompilj embraces the trunk of the Olivo di Macciano.
By Ylenia Granitto
Sep. 29, 2025 16:02 UTC
Claudia Pompilj embraces the trunk of the Olivo di Macciano.
Claudia Pompilj’s farm in Umbria is home to the ancient Olivo di Macciano,’ a thou­sand-year-old olive tree that is the cen­ter of her award-win­ning Oro di Giano brand. Pompilj’s jour­ney from a career in mar­ket­ing to becom­ing a pas­sion­ate olive oil pro­ducer is marked by patience, ded­i­ca­tion, and a com­mit­ment to sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture, with plans to expand into immer­sive oleo­tourism expe­ri­ences.

One of Umbria’s old­est olive trees stands in Macciano, a ham­let of Giano dell’Umbria, in the heart of cen­tral Italy. With its more than one thou­sand years of age and an impres­sive trunk that seems to carry its entire story, the Olivo di Macciano’ is the cen­ter­piece of Claudia Pompilj’s farm at the foot of the Martani Mountains.

This year marks exactly 10 years since I founded the com­pany, and look­ing back on this first decade, I am filled with grat­i­tude,” Pompilj told Olive Oil Times.

At its first par­tic­i­pa­tion in the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, her blend Oro di Giano Macciano DOP Umbria Colli Martani earned a Gold Award, thanks to an ele­gant pro­file with cap­ti­vat­ing herbal notes.

This expe­ri­ence has taught me, first and fore­most, patience,” Pompilj pointed out. Before, I was rest­less, always jug­gling a thou­sand things and impa­tient for imme­di­ate results. I remem­ber, early on, my col­lab­o­ra­tors at the farm warned me, Look Claudia, here it takes months to reap the fruits of what you sow – there are no short­cuts!’ I arrived think­ing I would just pick the olives and go right back to my life. It did not take long to real­ized that har­vest­ing takes a full year of ded­i­ca­tion. I have car­ried that insight into my per­sonal life.”

The Oro di Giano farm spans 160 hectares (395 acres), of which fif­teen hectares are devoted to olive groves with 4,000 trees, includ­ing Moraiolo, Frantoio, and Leccino, as well as San Felice and Tendellone, native to the area. On the prop­erty, which has been in Pompilj’s fam­ily for gen­er­a­tions, stands a farm­house built by her ances­tors in the early 1400s.

An olive grove at the Oro di Giano estate

My father Martino was a lawyer who also man­aged this farm. In 2011, after his pass­ing, I found myself tak­ing over its reins,” Pompilj recalled. Until then, fully immersed in my pre­vi­ous work, I knew noth­ing about the agri­cul­tural world.”

Born and raised in Rome, she earned a bachelor’s degree in busi­ness and eco­nom­ics. She spent 18 years work­ing in mar­ket­ing and adver­tis­ing, fol­lowed by another ten in tele­vi­sion pro­duc­tion — a past far removed from her life today.

Two years later, my hus­band and I sep­a­rated. The years lead­ing up to the found­ing of my own com­pany were extremely chal­leng­ing, yet ulti­mately proved piv­otal,” Pompilj said. With my son Simone still lit­tle, I was sud­denly in charge of han­dling numer­ous respon­si­bil­i­ties.”

Claudia Pompilj and son Simone during their first harvest at Oro di Giano farm

Encouraged by her col­lab­o­ra­tor, Alessandro Flamini, she decided to launch her own brand of extra vir­gin olive oil. It was not only a busi­ness move but also a defin­ing moment in her life jour­ney.

At first, it was an instinc­tive, almost impro­vised leap of faith. Then, one day in a restau­rant, I tasted an extra­or­di­nary Umbrian extra vir­gin olive oil. It was an enlight­en­ment. From that point on, I knew I would pur­sue the high­est stan­dards of qual­ity in my own work,” she empha­sized. Soon, olive oil became more than a prod­uct; it became the soul of the project, and the spark that launched a new chap­ter in my life. I must say that Simone wit­nessed my grad­ual trans­for­ma­tion into a pas­sion­ate devo­tee of agri­cul­ture, guided by the unyield­ing pur­suit of olive oil excel­lence.”

Pompilj soon embarked on an inten­sive train­ing path, com­plet­ing courses to qual­ify as a taster, pruner, and olive mill tech­ni­cian, while also earn­ing advanced cer­ti­fi­ca­tions for man­ag­ing an effi­cient, high-stan­dard busi­ness.

I began with the idea of sell­ing abroad, con­vinced of the pro­duc­t’s poten­tial on the inter­na­tional stage. But then I found such a wel­com­ing and famil­iar envi­ron­ment among the Italian retail­ers and other oper­a­tors in the sec­tor, I told myself that my path should begin there, before even­tu­ally tak­ing me across the ocean,” she revealed.

The brand name Oro di Giano, mean­ing Gold of Giano, evokes the idea that, in the past, the prod­ucts of the earth were val­ued and exchanged like cur­rency. It also draws inspi­ra­tion from Janus, one of the old­est Roman deities, from whom the name of the town Giano dell’Umbria likely derives. Revered as the god of door­ways (ianua in Latin) and of pas­sages (iani), he was por­trayed with two faces, look­ing both to the entrance and the exit, to the past and to the future.

I found it mean­ing­ful that Janus is the deity pre­sid­ing the past and the future, the tran­si­tions and the begin­nings,” Pompilj under­lined. So, I per­son­ally designed the com­pany logo, plac­ing my father’s pro­file on the left and mine on the right, to sym­bol­ize the pass­ing of the torch from him to me. I owe him for pass­ing this land down to me, a place of beauty and won­der, where I am blessed to host one of the region’s old­est olive tree.”

Listed in Italy’s national reg­is­ter of mon­u­men­tal trees, the Olivo di Macciano belongs to the Raja vari­ety and is dis­tin­guished by a broad trunk. It mea­sures just over 8 meters in girth, unfold­ing as if to offer an embrace.

La Chiusa’ olive grove at the Oro di Giano estate. Claudia Pompilj’s father, Martino, was especially fond of this area of the property.

Many vis­i­tors say they feel some­thing pro­found radi­at­ing from it, like an energy shaped by the many cen­turies it has endured,” Pompilj revealed. When I face chal­leng­ing moments, I go there, I wrap myself in its trunk’s embrace, I ask what to do, and some­how, the answer always comes.”

The mon­u­men­tal tree is the cen­ter­piece of an ancient 15-hectare orchard, com­posed of three plots arranged in a tra­di­tional plant­ing lay­out, with approx­i­mately 6 meters (20 feet) between trees. Recently, 5 hectares of San Felice were added, extend­ing the grove in the same pat­tern.

As is often the case in tra­di­tional groves, the older plots con­tain a mix of olive vari­eties inter­spersed through­out. To obtain the San Felice mono­va­ri­etal, I usu­ally track down each tree of that vari­ety, select­ing them from among the oth­ers scat­tered across the field,” Pompilj explained. Once the new grove, planted entirely with San Felice, begins pro­duc­ing in four to five years, har­vest­ing will be eas­ier.”

The company’s cur­rent pro­duc­tion includes one mono­va­ri­etal and two blends. In cer­tain sea­sons, Oro di Giano also cre­ates exclu­sive edi­tions crafted in lim­ited quan­ti­ties. The olives are entrusted to Frantoio Filippi, a state-of-the-art mill located near the farm.

A few years ago, Pompilj designed an irri­ga­tion sys­tem based on a well and cis­terns to col­lect water, with 10 kilo­me­ters of under­ground pip­ing con­nect­ing them to the orchards, and 9,000 lin­ear meters of above-ground irri­ga­tion.

The instal­la­tion demanded great effort, but given the cur­rent cli­mate sit­u­a­tion, it was a very far­sighted mea­sure, as I can now pre­vent drought stress in the olive trees,” she con­sid­ered. However, our goal is to make the most effi­cient use of avail­able resources. Today, it is piv­otal to man­age the agri­cul­tural land sus­tain­ably in order to tackle the effect of cli­mate change and limit our impact on the envi­ron­ment.”

Most of the farm’s energy comes from pho­to­voltaic pan­els, and the land is cul­ti­vated mainly fol­low­ing organic and regen­er­a­tive prac­tices.

I prac­tice crop rota­tion across the entire prop­erty, with thirty hectares sown with alfalfa and a rich mix of meadow grasses for six con­sec­u­tive years to pro­mote bio­di­ver­sity and regen­er­ate the soil,” Pompilj pointed out.

At least 15 hectares of the estate are ded­i­cated to the cul­ti­va­tion of pearl bar­ley, pearl spelt, var­i­ous types of lentils and chick­peas, green beans, buck­wheat, and the ancient Roveja, which was recently intro­duced.

In a vir­tu­ous cir­cle of sus­tain­abil­ity, the olive groves are fer­til­ized exclu­sively with local cat­tle manure sourced from nearby farm­ers through a mutual exchange: the com­pany pro­vides them with byprod­ucts from legume and cereal pro­cess­ing, which are used to feed their cat­tle.

For some years now, we have also hosted bee­hives for small-scale honey pro­duc­tion. Every year I add some­thing new, and many won­der­ful thing are still to come,” Pompilj high­lighted. With this first phase con­cluded, dur­ing which all the struc­tural and orga­ni­za­tional foun­da­tions were laid, I have count­less ideas and projects in mind.”

Claudia Pompilj and the Olivo di Macciano

The com­pany orga­nizes olive oil tast­ings and events upon request, which are met with enthu­si­as­tic par­tic­i­pa­tion from both Italian and inter­na­tional guests. Plans are cur­rently under­way to cre­ate hos­pi­tal­ity spaces, open­ing her prop­erty to more immer­sive oleo­tourism expe­ri­ences.

Each event, tast­ing, and meet­ing with vis­i­tors becomes a mean­ing­ful moment, enriched by heart­felt human exchange,” Pompilj said. I believe qual­ity is not an end in itself. I do not sim­ply present my prod­uct, I also share the vision behind them, one that embraces the beauty of this land and respects its envi­ron­ment and peo­ple through sus­tain­able, whole­some agri­cul­ture.”

When I think about the care and immense effort I have poured into this work, along­side the chal­lenges of recent years, which have been espe­cially tough for us farm­ers, from extreme weather to count­less other hard­ships, I real­ize it is not always easy,” she added. Yet, for every dif­fi­culty there is recog­ni­tion and affec­tion from those who appre­ci­ate my prod­ucts, and have stood by me through the years. Every time I receive an award, I am happy above all because I know I am mak­ing them happy. And that is what makes it all worth­while.”

As the legacy once flowed from father to daugh­ter, so now the pas­sion is being passed to her child. The Oro di Giano home­page greets vis­i­tors with an image of mother and son stand­ing back-to-back, mir­ror­ing the com­pany logo. It is paired with a verse by Nazim Hikmet: The most beau­ti­ful sea is that which hasn’t been crossed yet…’ A vision that hon­ors her­itage while look­ing toward the promise of the future.

Simone has seen how deeply I have inter­twined my jour­ney with this project. He is young, yet he has already embraced the world of extra vir­gin olive oil with enthu­si­asm,” Pompilj revealed. Still, I do not want him to feel pres­sured. At times I worry I may influ­ence him too much, because he sees the strong bond I have with this land and how ful­filled I feel by this work. He does love this place and is gen­uinely inter­ested in our activ­i­ties. If he chooses to fol­low in my foot­steps, I will be truly glad. But more than any­thing, I want him to be free and happy with what­ever path he chooses.”

