Willow Creek’s Cooperative Approach Brings Stability to Olive Growers

Inspired by models in Europe and Chile, Willow Creek’s Guild of Groves brings 35 South African olive growers together to share resources, reduce costs, and boost quality.
(Photo: Willow Creek Olive Estate)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 4, 2025 16:57 UTC
Willow Creek Olive Estate in South Africa is trans­form­ing into a coop­er­a­tive hub for olive farm­ers to improve sus­tain­abil­ity and prof­itabil­ity, with the Guild of Groves launched to sup­port local grow­ers. By pool­ing resources and exper­tise, the coop­er­a­tive aims to strengthen the pro­file of South African olive oil as a pre­mium prod­uct and expand its inter­na­tional dis­tri­b­u­tion.

Located in the Nuy Valley at the foot of the Langeberg Mountains near Worcester in South Africa’s Western Cape, the award-win­ning Willow Creek Olive Estate is under­go­ing a sig­nif­i­cant trans­for­ma­tion.

The farm, one of the country’s largest olive oil pro­duc­ers, recently earned two new awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition Southern Hemisphere Edition.

As pro­duc­ers in the south­ern hemi­sphere, we have a unique advan­tage: we can sup­ply the world with the fresh­est olive oil right when the north­ern hemisphere’s stocks are aging.- Eleanor Stoker, Willow Creek Olive Estate CEO

Inspired by suc­cess­ful mod­els in Italy, Spain, and Chile, Willow Creek has become a hub for a new coop­er­a­tive move­ment among local farm­ers. Its lat­est ven­ture, the Guild of Groves, was launched at the start of the last cam­paign to make olive farm­ing more eco­nom­i­cally and socially sus­tain­able for grow­ers fac­ing ris­ing costs and shrink­ing mar­gins.

Olive farm­ing in South Africa is quite expen­sive, and his­tor­i­cally the local olive oil price was tied to import par­ity, mostly Spanish bulk prices. At those low lev­els, farm­ers would not be able to make a profit,” said Willow Creek CEO Eleanor Stoker in an inter­view with Olive Oil Times.

Farmers focus on grow­ing olives, while we take care of pro­cess­ing, bot­tling, and mar­ket­ing,” she added. They bring their fruit, we grade it care­fully, process it, store the olive oil, and dis­trib­ute it through­out the year accord­ing to our cus­tomer base.”

Similar coop­er­a­tive struc­tures are com­mon in South Africa’s cit­rus and apple indus­tries. Now, olive grow­ers can also ben­e­fit from shared infra­struc­ture and exper­tise. Willow Creek oper­ates one of the country’s largest pro­cess­ing facil­i­ties, allow­ing mem­bers to reduce pro­duc­tion and cer­ti­fi­ca­tion costs through col­lec­tive ser­vices.

We have the infra­struc­ture, expe­ri­ence, experts, and per­son­nel,” Stoker said. So far, 35 olive farm­ers have joined the Guild, which is open to pro­duc­ers of all sizes. New mem­bers undergo a review of their past pro­duc­tion, farm­ing prac­tices, and orchard con­di­tions before join­ing. The tech­ni­cal team con­tin­ues to visit and advise them through­out the year on irri­ga­tion, fruit devel­op­ment, and treat­ments.

The idea is to ensure that all prac­tices align with the Guild’s stan­dards,” Stoker explained.

Over nearly three decades, Willow Creek has gar­nered numer­ous awards for the excep­tional qual­ity of its extra vir­gin olive oils. The Guild now builds on that foun­da­tion to strengthen the over­all pro­file of South African olive oil while improv­ing farm­ers’ liveli­hoods.

The ini­tia­tive was cre­ated to stim­u­late the indus­try, grow employ­ment, and strengthen com­mu­ni­ties. Olives are just the means we’re using to achieve those goals,” Stoker said. Our farm­ers trade as if they own a small por­tion of Willow Creek. The finan­cial ben­e­fits flow back to them, while we take a small com­mis­sion for man­ag­ing oper­a­tions.”

By pool­ing pro­duc­tion and shar­ing risk, the Guild helps make olive farm­ing more sta­ble and sus­tain­able. Weather events, fluc­tu­at­ing yields, and the nat­ural alter­nate bear­ing cycle of olive trees can cause severe income swings for indi­vid­ual grow­ers. Through coop­er­a­tion, farm­ers can count on steady returns.

Even if there’s weather destruc­tion in one area, it doesn’t affect every­one. And if one farmer has lit­tle olive oil this year and a lot next year, they still receive a con­stant price,” Stoker said.

In its first year, the coop­er­a­tive pro­duced about 250,000 kilo­grams of olive oil. This year, with new mem­bers and a big pro­ducer join­ing us, we’ve dou­bled that to 450,000 kilo­grams,” Stoker noted. It’s ambi­tious to talk about a one-mil­lion-liter pro­duc­tion, but we believe it’s achiev­able if the model con­tin­ues to deliver ben­e­fits for farm­ers.”

(Photo: Willow Creek Olive Estate)

Willow Creek’s prod­ucts are now appear­ing more widely in retail chains across South Africa. Retailers like Woolworths and Checkers appre­ci­ate the sen­ti­ment behind what we’re doing,” Stoker said. There’s a deeper why’ to the prod­uct, and that helps us get listed more eas­ily.”

The coop­er­a­tive aims to shift olive oil away from being treated as a com­mod­ity and toward a pre­mium, value-based prod­uct that rewards qual­ity. Our goal is to move away from treat­ing olive oil as a com­mod­ity and toward a pre­mium, sta­ble model that rewards high qual­ity,” Stoker said.

Global demand for pre­mium extra vir­gin olive oil is ris­ing faster than demand for stan­dard grades, both domes­ti­cally and inter­na­tion­ally. Willow Creek cur­rently exports to the United Kingdom, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to expand its inter­na­tional dis­tri­b­u­tion.

As pro­duc­ers in the south­ern hemi­sphere, we have a unique advan­tage: we can sup­ply the world with the fresh­est olive oil right when the north­ern hemisphere’s stocks are aging,” Stoker said.

Looking ahead, the Guild plans to wel­come more farm­ers into its net­work. The proof is in the pud­ding,” Stoker con­cluded. The suc­cess we’ve seen so far gives us con­fi­dence, but it also reminds us how impor­tant it is to keep build­ing on what we’ve started.”

