Madrid Region Bans Solar Panels on Agricultural Land

The regional government in Madrid has banned ground-mounted solar panels on 96 percent of available land to protect vineyards and olive groves, with the remaining 4 percent carefully vetted to avoid using productive agricultural soils. Critics argue that solar panels should be located in non-arable spaces, while local efforts are underway to add value to local olive oil production in the region.
The regional government in Madrid has prohibited the installation of ground-mounted solar panels on 96 percent of the autonomous community’s available land to protect vineyards and olive groves.
“Vine and olive crops not only sustain the region’s economy and landscape, but also act as a natural barrier against forest fires,” said Carlos Novillo, the regional minister of environment, agriculture and interior.
Instead, he added that the four percent of remaining available land in the region had been carefully vetted to prevent the development of new renewable energy sources from using productive agricultural soils.See Also:Solar Ban in Italy Pushes Developers Into Olive Oil Production
The announcement came during a broader speech at a working breakfast, which was critical of the national government’s five-year electricity roadmap.
The installation of ground-mounted solar panels has become an increasingly contentious issue in Spain, which boasts about 35 gigawatts of these types of solar plants. Overall, solar energy provided an estimated 18 percent of the country’s energy mix in 2024.
Critics of ground-mounted solar argue that the government and developers should focus on locating them in non-arable spaces, such as deserts, rooftops and parking lots.
“According to a Snapshot Report, photovoltaic parks now cover 1.3 million hectares of arable land globally,” Juan Vilar, a consultant, told Olive Oil Times in an August 2025 interview. “That’s equivalent to the area planted with peach trees — the tenth most important permanent crop worldwide.”
“In other words, using this fertile land for solar parks rather than planting peach trees prevents the production of more than 22 million metric tons of this fruit,” he added.
However, a 2024 study from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food found that only 0.2 percent of Spain’s fertile agricultural land, equivalent to less than 50,000 hectares, is currently covered by solar panels.
Incidentally, a significant portion of this arable land is located in Andalusia, the world’s largest olive oil-producing region.
The ban from Madrid comes as olive farmers and their allies in the provinces of Jaén and Córdoba protest plans to build 25 utility-scale solar plants on 5,500 hectares of olive groves.See Also:Researchers Investigate Solar Panel and Olive Grove Synergies
They argue that removing olive trees for renewable energy production is counterproductive because mature olive trees play a crucial role in sequestering carbon dioxide. Others say that olive trees serve as the economic anchor of their communities in a way that solar parks cannot.
The efforts to protect olive groves in Madrid come as regional authorities work to add value to local olive oil production.
According to data from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, the region of Madrid produced 4,707 metric tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year, 0.3 percent of Spain’s total.
However, the consortium behind the Madrid Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification stated that production of PDO extra virgin olive oil in the region more than doubled, rising from 16,204 liters in 2023/24 to 34,000 liters.
Overall, 13 of the region’s 30 olive mills have received the certification to produce Madrid PDO olive oil, which is dominated by the Cornicabra, Castellana and Manzanilla cacereña olive varieties, along with a lesser amount of Carrasqueña, Gordal, Asperilla and Redondilla.