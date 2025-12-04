Producers Divided on 2025 Olive Harvest Amid Climate and Market Strains

Growers reported strong quality but reduced yields in 2025, reflecting a year defined by heat waves, erratic weather and mounting production costs.
The 2025 olive harvest showed strong quality but inconsistent yields due to extreme heat, rising costs, and unstable markets. Despite these challenges, global production slightly increased from the previous year, with some regions seeing better quality oil but lower quantities. Producers remain optimistic about the future, investing in innovation and quality despite economic pressures and environmental challenges.
The 2025 olive harvest delivered strong quality but inconsistent yields, according to the annual Olive Oil Times Harvest Survey of olive oil producers worldwide.
Many respondents reported excellent oil, yet volumes lagged under the weight of extreme heat, rising costs and unstable markets.
In a year marked by broad climatic volatility, global production ultimately trended slightly higher than the previous campaign but remained well below five-year averages in several Mediterranean regions.
On a 0 – 100 scale, producers rated the 2025 season at 67. They were evenly divided on whether the season was better or worse than 2024, underscoring the fragmented nature of this year’s campaign.
The divide reflected not only local weather patterns but also regional positions in their alternate-bearing cycle, with some returning from an “off” year and others entering one.
“We are a company dedicated to the deep-rooted tradition of the olive tree,” said Diana Maiola of Domus Pacis in Italy. “In the end, it is all about the trees.”
Solid Quality, Mixed Yields
Producers rated overall quality at 8.0 and quantity at 6.3 on a 1 – 10 scale. The pattern was familiar across many regions: less oil, but very good oil.
This aligns with early assessments from national boards in Spain, Greece, and Italy, which all reported higher average quality indices than in recent drought-affected campaigns.
“I am very pleased with the quality of my olive oil, especially the polyphenol count,” said Mili Kus of Olivo Monte Cucco d.o.o. in Croatia.
Italy, Turkey and parts of the United States saw uneven yields, while Spain, New Zealand, Australia, Croatia and Greece reported comparatively strong campaigns, particularly in terms of quality. Spain’s Andalusia region — still recovering from a multi-year drought — showed one of the most notable rebounds, supported by late spring rains.
In Greece, producers in Crete and the Peloponnese described the season as “surprisingly stable” after early fears of heat-related losses.
“We harvested early as we’re organic — the yield was low, but we had a good crop,” said Edward of A Macchia D’Olio in Italy.
Heat, Weather Extremes and Olive Fruit Fly Define the Year
Producers cited a cluster of environmental pressures shaping the season.
In several Mediterranean regions, daytime temperatures during flowering exceeded 40 °C (104 °F), reducing fruit set and accelerating water stress.
Extended heat waves, erratic precipitation and rising pest pressure were among the dominant forces shaping the season.
At the same time, elevated humidity in parts of Italy, Slovenia and the western Balkans fueled renewed outbreaks of the olive fruit fly, which had been subdued in recent dry years.
“We had a promising flowering, but a 105-degree week during this crucial time made for poor yield this year,” said Angela Partridge of The Partridge Family Olive Co. in the United States.
In North Africa, timely rains helped stabilize the season. “Here in Morocco, with some rain the production will be the highest ever,” said Youssef of Olive Yssen. Tunisia, by contrast, remained below its long-term average after widespread spring drought, though some coastal regions reported encouraging late-season recovery.
For many, adaptation has become routine. “There are five major challenges shaping the future of artisanal olive oil,” said Stefano and Laurence Zenezini-Deprez of Azienda Agricola Cultura Viva in Italy. “Climate change is deeply embedded in all of them.”
Labor and Cost Pressures Challenge Sustainability
Economic pressures continued to squeeze producers, especially those operating traditional or hand-harvested groves. Labor shortages remained a top concern for 41 percent of respondents, and many cited rising milling, packaging and electricity costs.
EU data for 2025 confirm that agricultural labor costs rose an average of 7 – 12 percent across southern Europe, with several producers reporting even sharper increases in seasonal-harvest wages.
“Big concern regarding the lack of manpower for traditional/non-irrigated groves,” said Ana Cardoso of Monte do Camelo Lda in Portugal.
“Cannot take a price reduction — cost of electricity will go up because of net-zero,” said Ron Baker of Woodside Farm in Australia.
“It’s never so bad that it couldn’t get worse,” added Miran of Ronkaldo in Slovenia.
Higher Prices, Uncertain Demand
While many producers reported higher prices than last year, they also expressed uncertainty about long-term demand, market stability and consumer understanding.
Wholesale prices across Spain, Italy and Greece remained historically elevated for much of 2025, though some markets showed signs of easing as the new harvest reached bottlers.
“There needs to be more protection and definition around true extra virgin olive oil,” said Steffen Rind Helsbro of Masseria Carrassa.
“The basic market price doesn’t even cover the yearly cost,” said Elisabeth Tsapekis, a producer in Greece’s Lakonia region.
“Consumers still don’t appreciate premium EVOO vs bulk oil,” said Geoffrey Peters of Showa Farm in the United States.
Passion vs. Profit: The Small Producer’s Challenge
Many small-scale growers described deep personal connections to their groves despite mounting economic strain. Several noted that while production costs continue to rise, direct-to-consumer sales and tourism remain essential lifelines, keeping family operations viable.
“I am a very small grower — more serious hobby than anything,” wrote D’Aun Goble of D’Oliva Oliva Oil in the United States. “This year I made an amazing oil sold mostly to friends and family.”
“Our work is rooted in our land and our family,” said Michele Librandi of Tenute Librandi Pasquale Società Agricola in Calabria. Many producers echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that generational knowledge and cultural stewardship remain central even as conditions grow more demanding.
Looking Forward: Optimism Against the Odds
On a 0 – 100 scale, producers rated their confidence in the future of their business at 76, reflecting a resilient outlook supported by innovation, adaptation and continued investment in quality.
Many pointed to improved irrigation management and new technologies such as predictive pest modeling and more efficient mills as reasons for cautious optimism.
Despite the pressures, many producers reaffirmed their commitment to their land, their craft and the long-term future of extra virgin olive oil. As one Mediterranean grower noted, “We may be harvesting less, but we are harvesting smarter.”
