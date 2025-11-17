How Live Streaming Powers Sales for a Sichuan Olive Oil Producer

Summary Sichuan province in China is emerg­ing as a key player in the coun­try’s olive oil indus­try, with 452,000 mu of olive groves. Fattoria Zhongyi, a fam­ily-owned farm and mill in north­ern Sichuan, is using online sales and live stream­ing to sell its organic olive oil, with pro­duc­tion expected to reach 200 tons this year.

This is the sec­ond in a series of reports on the evo­lu­tion of China’s olive oil indus­try.

LANGZHONG, China – From the 7,000-meter peaks skirt­ing the east­ern edge of the Tibetan plateau to the fer­tile low­lands in the east, Sichuan province is known for its bold cui­sine and as the home­land of China’s giant pan­das.

It is also emerg­ing as a key player in China’s mod­est but expand­ing olive oil sec­tor.

According to Yu Ning, vice pres­i­dent of the olive sec­tion of China’s Forestry Economics Association, Sichuan hosts 452,000 mu (30,000 hectares) of olive groves — about one-fifth of China’s total.

The groves fol­low a north – south cor­ri­dor through the province, cling­ing to the rolling hills at the foot of the Tibetan plateau.

High humidity and steep slopes are the main challenges for producers in the northern reaches of Sichuan province. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

My jour­ney into this land­scape begins in Chengdu, the provin­cial cap­i­tal of 21 mil­lion peo­ple, where I meet the entre­pre­neur­ial 20-some­thing Ziyun Jin.

Jin, with shaggy hair, rim­less glasses and a chin­strap beard, speaks flu­ent English after study­ing visual design in New York City.

As we drive north along Chengdu’s ring roads, his phone chimes every few min­utes. ​“That sound is an online sale,” he says, turn­ing around from the pas­sen­ger seat with a grin.

We are head­ing to his family’s farm and mill, Fattoria Zhongyi, in north­ern Sichuan.

His father, Chongqing Jin — a lean man with a firm hand­shake and a sharp busi­ness sense — entered the olive sec­tor in 2011 after what he describes as an epiphany in Greece.

During a visit to the home­land of Koroneiki, one of the two vari­eties planted on the family’s 5,600 mu (373 hectares) of groves, he encoun­tered a 3,800-year-old olive tree.

Struck by its longevity and by the sim­i­lar­i­ties he noticed between Greece and Sichuan, he became con­vinced olive grow­ing was a busi­ness that could span gen­er­a­tions.

Yet, despite sit­ting on the same lat­i­tude as Tunisia, Sichuan’s cli­mate could not be more dif­fer­ent from that of the Mediterranean Basin.

According to research from Sichuan Agricultural University, the province’s olive-grow­ing regions receive 855 to 940 mil­lime­ters of rain­fall between May and December, and more than 1,000 mil­lime­ters annu­ally.

By com­par­i­son, Tunisia’s main olive-grow­ing region around Sfax receives only about 200 mil­lime­ters of rain in an entire year.

The high humid­ity in Sichuan pro­vides ideal con­di­tions for olive fruit fly and gloeospo­rium, pos­ing for­mi­da­ble chal­lenges to pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil .

As a result, Jin stated that the company’s har­vest spans approx­i­mately eight weeks, from early October to late November.

His phone con­tin­ues to chime through­out the three-hour drive north to Langzhong.

The his­toric city draws mil­lions of tourists each year for its pre­served archi­tec­ture and as the birth­place of Zhang Fei, the ancient gen­eral ven­er­ated for his loy­alty and integrity.

Langzhong is known for being one of China’s best preserved historic cities, dating back to the seventh century. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Many vis­i­tors stop at the cen­tral tomb of Zhang Fei to pray for good for­tune. Fattoria Zhongyi takes its name from him — an emblem of moral clar­ity and com­mit­ment to qual­ity that the Jins hope to reflect.

Over a quick lunch at a high­way rest stop, Jin reports 17,000 Renminbi (€2,065) in sales since we left Chengdu.

He said nearly all of the company’s olive oil is sold online. State-owned enter­prises account for 90 per­cent of pur­chases, offer­ing employ­ees stipends to buy prod­ucts from approved ven­dors. The remain­ing 10 per­cent is sold on the open mar­ket.

In homage to the origins of the Chinese olive sector, the company planted a row of grafted Arbequina-Kalinjot trees at a scenic outlook in the grove. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Most buy­ers are located in the coastal provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu, as well as the Shanghai munic­i­pal region.

According to the International Olive Council, China con­sumed an aver­age of 41,000 tons of olive oil annu­ally between 2022 and 2025 — growth that has stalled since 2014 but remains nearly triple the vol­umes from 2006 to 2009.

Ender Gündüz, for­mer head of the IOC’s econ­omy and pro­mo­tion unit, esti­mates China has 250 mil­lion poten­tial con­sumers yet to be reached.

Fattoria Zhongyi attracts almost all of its cus­tomers through live stream­ing on Douyin, the Chinese ver­sion of TikTok . Jin esti­mates that 90 per­cent of its free-mar­ket buy­ers pur­chase directly through these livestreams; app data show 34 per­cent return to buy again.

Fattoria Zhongyi has put significant time and effort into selling via live stream, which the companies credits with broadening their customer base across China. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

The fac­tory sits about 20 min­utes from Langzhong’s his­toric cen­ter, sur­rounded by hills cov­ered with decade-old olive trees.

As we pull into the court­yard — com­plete with a tea room, offices, show­room, mill and bot­tling line — a young sales­man posi­tions a smart­phone on a tri­pod and starts his six-hour shift.

“He didn’t know any­thing about olive oil, and now he’s an expert,” Jin says.

The sales­man works in five-minute cycles: two min­utes describ­ing the prod­uct, then three min­utes answer­ing ques­tions.

A small live-feed win­dow in the cor­ner of the stream dis­plays the four-ton-per-hour Haus milling line, which oper­ates 24 hours a day dur­ing har­vest.

Jin anticipates that Fattoria Zhongyi will produce 200 metric tons of organic olive oil this year. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

Jin esti­mates pro­duc­tion will reach 200 tons of organic olive oil this year — a blend of Arbequina and Koroneiki — after an above-aver­age har­vest. Last year’s total was 130 tons.

Production is expected to con­tinue ris­ing as the com­pany plants an addi­tional 400 mu (approx­i­mately 27 hectares) of new trees each year. Five hun­dred mu (33 hectares) of Picual, planted four years ago, will soon begin bear­ing fruit.

Jin attrib­utes increas­ing yields to bet­ter prun­ing, though he acknowl­edges that Chinese grow­ers still have much to learn.

The com­pany has not yet iden­ti­fied the olive vari­eties best suited to the humid cli­mate of north­ern Sichuan.

Back on the livestream, the sales­man high­lights the company’s organic prac­tices.

Fattoria Zhongyi sells the early har­vest of its flag­ship prod­uct for 138 Renminbi (approx­i­mately €17) per 500-mil­li­liter bot­tle, and the later har­vest for 108 Renminbi (approx­i­mately €13).

Along with production quality, Fattoria Zhongyi also emphasizes packaging to help drive and maintain sales. (Photo: Daniel Dawson)

“The price of our olive oil is very high, so for peo­ple who can afford it, the fact that it is organic is very impor­tant,” Jin said.

Organic pro­duc­tion presents addi­tional chal­lenges, par­tic­u­larly since most groves are sit­u­ated on steep ter­rain where mechan­i­cal har­vest­ing is impos­si­ble.

Teams of work­ers hand-pick the fruit and drive it down paved moun­tain roads to the mill. The com­pany also pur­chases olives from nearby farm­ers.

By the end of the visit, a delighted Jin announces that the day’s online sales have reached 30,000 Renminbi (€3,645).

The fig­ure eas­ily cov­ers the salesman’s salary and the 3,000 Renminbi (€365) he paid to pro­mote the livestream to tar­geted cus­tomers.

Waving good­bye, I board a train head­ing north­west from Langzhong toward Longnan, watch­ing as the rolling green hills fade into low-hang­ing clouds.