Young Sicilian Producer Revitalizes Ancient Groves with Innovation

A third-generation producer in western Sicily is combining family tradition, scientific training and innovative farming practices to produce award-winning olive oil while adapting to climate change.
A younger generation of farmers in southern Sicily is adding science, technology and innovation to a family heritage rooted in olive growing and winemaking, with groves that include centuries-old trees, some even 500 years old.
Nestled in Partanna on the gentle slopes north of Selinunte, Tenute Caracci has emerged as a source of some of Italy’s finest olive oils and a pioneer in adapting to the challenges posed by climate change.
Milling a fruity extra virgin olive oil from the renowned Nocellara del Belice olives, the farm secured a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
“Nocellara is an extraordinary olive with remarkable aromas and a dual attitude, both for olive oil and for table olives,” Mirko Caracci, owner of Tenute Caracci, told Olive Oil Times.
The variety is deeply rooted in the Valle del Belice, a territory whose olive oils are protected under the European Union’s Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) system.
“When milled, Nocellara del Belice produces an olive oil with generally lower polyphenols compared to other varieties, but with a much richer aromatic profile,” Caracci explained.
“Table olive producers in our territory further enhance it through different processing methods, especially the Castelvetrano method, which makes the fruit sweet and appealing for an aperitivo,” he added.
At 34, Caracci represents the third generation of his family and has introduced a more scientific approach to farming activities originally started by his grandfather. His background in oenology has helped steer the farm toward integrated agriculture and a more sustainable production model.
“Our farm has a long history. At the beginning, the focus was almost entirely on grapes for local wineries. Then came olives and olive oil,” Caracci recalled.
“With that, small local sales started, going door to door when a neighbor ran out of olive oil or a friend asked for some because he knew ours was better. That is exactly how it all began,” he added.
Caracci’s father, Giuseppe, initially sold the farm’s olive oil in large containers, mostly ten- to 20-liter tin cans.
“Then we moved to smaller tins and also launched our bag-in-box, which was truly a niche of ours and is now growing larger and larger,” Caracci said.
“Everyone is using it now because it is convenient, much more practical than tins and involves no waste. With bag-in-box, pouring olive oil is much easier and extremely handy,” he added.
One of the most pressing challenges for the new generation at the farm is the impact of climate change on the territory.
“Just think that in the last five or six years we have even started growing avocados. That says a lot about how a changing climate is impacting agricultural production,” Caracci said, noting how rising temperatures are pushing farmers across Sicily to experiment with new crops.
In the heart of the Mediterranean Basin climate hotspot, Sicily is particularly exposed to rising surface temperatures and extreme weather events.
“Climate change is real, we feel it. If the season is very dry, with a lot of sun and drought, even the highly resilient olive tree goes into stress,” Caracci said.
“When that happens, it stops sending nutrients to the fruit. Instead, it starts pulling nutrients out of the fruit and the leaves. In such cases, olives cannot accumulate the microelements and compounds needed to give quality to the oil,” he added.
In recent years, a severe drought has affected the entire island, significantly impacting olive harvests and production.
“On top of the drought, it was extremely hot. In August, you could see olive trees with wrinkled leaves and olives with wrinkled skins, even though they were already two or three centimeters wide. It really breaks your heart to see that,” Caracci recalled.
Although nighttime can bring lower temperatures and some humidity, the long hours of daylight during dry and hot summers take a lasting toll on the trees.
“The stress keeps building up. You never really return to balance, and there is no recovery phase,” Caracci said. “In agriculture, plants under light stress produce higher quality fruit, but the stress must be light, not excessive.”
In this context, irrigation has become the first line of defense. “It is an adaptation to climate change,” Caracci said.
Today, 90 percent of Tenute Caracci’s farmland is irrigated, including all olive groves, which are home to about 5,000 olive trees.
“A few years ago, thanks to a Sicilian Region Rural Development Program funded by the E.U., we set up weather stations. From there, we can monitor humidity, leaf wetness, rainfall and other parameters very accurately,” Caracci explained.
Soil moisture is also monitored by collecting samples from several areas around each tree.
“Once certain dryness thresholds are crossed, we irrigate. We run cycles of five or six hours. We do not overdo it because otherwise the water percolates too quickly and is wasted,” Caracci said.
In recent years, several growers in the Valle del Belice have begun spraying olive trees with kaolin clay, a fine white mineral.
“It forms a whitish film that partially reflects sunlight and lowers the temperature of both leaves and olives. We use it as well because it helps mitigate the impact of the heat,” Caracci noted.
A natural advantage against climate stress comes from the groves’ location, set between 300 and 400 meters above sea level.
This elevation brings gentle winds and slightly cooler air, reducing exposure to the most extreme conditions.
Olive fruit fly infestations are managed through traps, including traditional methods passed down through generations.
“I learned this from my grandfather. A plastic bottle was sealed at the top and had four small holes around the neck, just wide enough for the fly to enter and not get out,” Caracci recalled.
“By the end of the season, we would find a thick layer of flies and other insects at the bottom. It helps a lot. If you want an old approach, this is one that works and should be remembered,” he added.
“If you control the fly, you have already done 80 percent of the work. With traps, you monitor the situation and then decide how to proceed,” Caracci said.
“Ten to fifteen years ago, treatments were done on a calendar basis. Today, instead, we rely on targeted treatments for specific threats,” he added.
The results of these efforts are reflected in the international recognition Tenute Caracci’s olive oils have earned.
“When the first medal in New York arrived, it was an incredible joy. It meant that even on the other side of the world they were appreciating Nocellara del Belice,” Caracci said.
“They know olive oil, they understand extra virgin olive oil, and they recognized its quality. The second medal confirmed that we had taken the right direction,” he concluded.
