Global Olive Oil Production Hits Record 3.5 Million Tons

Summary The 2024/2025 sea­son saw record-high olive oil pro­duc­tion of 3.507 mil­lion tons, sur­pass­ing pre­vi­ous records and dri­ven by global expan­sion of pro­duc­tion out­side the European Union. Spain leads global pro­duc­tion, with a focus on high-den­sity, irri­gated orchards, but faces chal­lenges includ­ing labor short­ages and declin­ing prof­itabil­ity in tra­di­tional groves.

After two dis­as­trous cam­paigns in 2022 and 2023, the 2024/2025 sea­son deliv­ered the high­est olive oil vol­umes ever recorded.

According to a new report, global olive oil pro­duc­tion for the 2024/2025 crop year is fore­cast at 3.507 mil­lion tons. While still pro­vi­sional, the fig­ure already sur­passes the pre­vi­ous record set in 2021/2022, when pro­duc­ers har­vested 3.415 mil­lion tons.

The esti­mate is also well above the five-year aver­age of 3.005 mil­lion tons and nearly 36 per­cent higher than the reduced out­put seen in the 2023/2024 cam­paign.

Citing European Commission data, the report pub­lished by Spain’s Agrobank in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Olive Oil World Congress (OOWC) also con­firms the steady expan­sion of olive oil pro­duc­tion out­side the European Union.

In 2024/2025, non-EU pro­duc­ers accounted for 40 per­cent of global out­put. International Olive Council data show that the share was below 33 per­cent as recently as 2021/2022.

The report’s authors note that 58 coun­tries across five con­ti­nents now pro­duce olive oil, includ­ing newer entrants such as El Salvador, Ethiopia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and North Macedonia.

While olive oil is shipped around the world, the expan­sion of newly planted and increas­ingly pro­duc­tive groves in emerg­ing regions points to poten­tial yield improve­ments over the medium term.

Another key trend high­lighted in the report is the rise in con­sump­tion in non-pro­duc­ing coun­tries, which now account for roughly 30 per­cent of global demand. Olive oil in these mar­kets typ­i­cally sells at higher prices and is often posi­tioned in pre­mium seg­ments.

Across the Mediterranean, nearly 90 per­cent of olive oil sales move through large retail­ers, with 60 to 70 per­cent sold under pri­vate-label brands. Most of this vol­ume does not belong to higher-qual­ity cat­e­gories.

The report esti­mates that just five per­cent of Mediterranean sales fall into the higher-qual­ity seg­ment. This share has sta­bi­lized and is grow­ing slightly each year, form­ing a niche for spe­cial­ist pro­duc­ers and a tool for retail­ers look­ing to stand out through gourmet lines.

The authors acknowl­edge that global olive oil con­sump­tion has recently flat­tened or declined. European Commission data show that, after years of steady growth begin­ning in 2015, demand sta­bi­lized at around 3 mil­lion tons before soft­en­ing in the last few cam­paigns.

Both EU and non-EU mar­kets con­tribute to this trend: EU con­sump­tion for 2024/2025 is pro­jected at 1.42 mil­lion tons, while non-EU mar­kets are expected to reach 1.64 mil­lion tons, reflect­ing only mod­est gains.

The data point to a mature global mar­ket under­go­ing short-term demand adjust­ments shaped by sup­ply chain effi­ciency, food cul­tures and the pric­ing of com­pet­ing com­modi­ties.

Focusing on Spain, the report con­firms the coun­try once again leads global pro­duc­tion in 2024/2025. Spain’s olive-grow­ing area spans 2.7 mil­lion hectares — part of the roughly 11.7 mil­lion hectares planted world­wide.

Approximately 400,000 peo­ple in Spain own olive groves, with 69 per­cent located in rain­fed, low-yield or slop­ing areas.

Alongside its vast tra­di­tional groves, Spain has dri­ven the global expan­sion of irri­gated inten­sive and super-inten­sive sys­tems. These orchards — con­cen­trated in Andalusia and Extremadura — achieve mech­a­nized har­vest­ing rates above 90 per­cent and den­si­ties of 1,600 to 2,000 trees per hectare.

Such approaches are increas­ingly adopted world­wide, often paired with advanced farm­ing tech­nolo­gies.

Water avail­abil­ity remains a key con­straint, but in Spain, tools such as GPS-guided plant­ing and sen­sor-based irri­ga­tion now cover most cul­ti­vated areas.

According to the report, Spain’s olive sec­tor bal­ances high pro­duc­tiv­ity with struc­tural chal­lenges. Labor short­ages and declin­ing prof­itabil­ity in tra­di­tional groves con­tinue to threaten his­toric land­scapes and cul­tural her­itage, the ori­gins of some of the world’s best olive oils.