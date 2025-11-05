Enter keywords and hit Go →
Falling Prices and Fraud Claims Cloud Tunisia’s Olive Oil Boom

Tunisian producers face shrinking margins even as shipments climb, with European lawmakers probing claims of financial irregularities behind collapsing prices.
The fortress of Ribat of Sousse in Tunisia.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 5, 2025 17:13 UTC
Tunisian olive oil pro­duc­ers are fac­ing declin­ing rev­enues despite increased pro­duc­tion and exports, with prices drop­ping sig­nif­i­cantly. Concerns have been raised about poten­tial fraud and spec­u­la­tion in the mar­ket, prompt­ing calls for increased over­sight and trans­parency.

The lat­est cam­paign has damp­ened hopes of higher mar­gins for Tunisian olive oil pro­duc­ers.

Official data released by the National Observatory on Agriculture (ONAGRI) show declin­ing rev­enues despite higher pro­duc­tion and export vol­umes.

Between November 2024 and September 2025, Tunisia exported 268,600 tons of olive oil, a 41.3 per­cent increase over the pre­vi­ous year. Of this total, 77.7 per­cent was extra vir­gin olive oil.

Yet, export rev­enues fell 28.4 per­cent com­pared to the aver­age of the pre­vi­ous two years, total­ing TND 3.6 bil­lion (approx­i­mately €1.04 bil­lion).

According to ONAGRI fig­ures, pro­duc­ers sold one kilo­gram of olive oil abroad for an aver­age of €2.7, down sharply from €5.1 in the 2023/2024 cam­paign — a 48-per­cent drop.

The low­est prices apply to bulk olive oil, which accounts for roughly 78 per­cent of all exports. Packaged organic extra vir­gin olive oil, rep­re­sent­ing just 6.3 per­cent of ship­ments, fetched about €4.1 per kilo­gram.

ONAGRI stated that 58 per­cent of low-priced olive oil was exported to Europe, pri­mar­ily to Spain and Italy, while 26.4 per­cent was shipped to North America. Such prices, which are well below inter­na­tional aver­ages, are expected to erode pro­duc­ers’ mar­gins and limit their invest­ment capac­ity.

As Tunisia read­ies for another large har­vest, observers warn of fur­ther mar­ket spec­u­la­tion. In recent weeks, Italian pro­duc­ers and farm­ing groups have raised con­cerns that the low prices may be linked to fraud, poten­tially under­min­ing the global olive oil trade.

Italian MEP Dario Nardella, a mem­ber of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (Comagri), sub­mit­ted a for­mal ques­tion to the European Commission over alleged finan­cial and trade fraud involv­ing Tunisian olive oil.

Nardella referred to the Tunisian exporter Bioliva Med Company, not­ing that accord­ing to inves­ti­ga­tions, Bioliva would have accu­mu­lated debts exceed­ing €170 mil­lion and engaged in spec­u­la­tive and irreg­u­lar pay­ment prac­tices, allow­ing exports at abnor­mally low prices.”

These dynam­ics would have caused Tunisian olive oil prices to col­lapse to €2.8 per kilo­gram, cre­at­ing mar­ket dis­tor­tions and seri­ous risks for the sta­bil­ity of the European olive sec­tor and for con­sumer pro­tec­tion regard­ing prod­uct ori­gin and qual­ity,” he added.

He asked the Commission to assess the scope and grav­ity of the alleged fraud and, if con­firmed, to adopt mea­sures to strengthen over­sight and trans­parency.

Days ear­lier, four Italian MEPs had filed a sim­i­lar ques­tion to the Commission, warn­ing that spec­u­la­tive prac­tices might vio­late cur­rent reg­u­la­tions gov­ern­ing the olive oil trade.

In a recent state­ment, the Italian farm­ing asso­ci­a­tion Coldiretti stated, Speculative prac­tices cor­ner domes­tic pro­duc­ers and flood mar­kets with low-qual­ity prod­ucts,” call­ing for stepped-up inspec­tions by law enforce­ment, the Ministry of Agriculture (MASAF), and the ICQRF qual­ity-con­trol agency.

Meanwhile, Tunisian farm­ers’ rep­re­sen­ta­tive Walid Hababou told La Presse that both olive and olive oil prices remain unsta­ble, with cur­rent local prices rang­ing between TND 12 and 13 (about €3.2 to €3.7).

On a local radio pro­gram, Lotfi Riahi, head of the Consumers’ Guidance Organization, urged the gov­ern­ment to ban bulk olive oil exports to pre­serve value and pro­tect the national prod­uct.

In a late devel­op­ment, Reuters reported that a Tunisian court has released on bail Abdelaziz Makhloufi, head of one of the country’s largest olive oil pro­duc­ers and exporters. Makhloufi was arrested last year as part of an inves­ti­ga­tion into a state-owned farm in Sfax Governorate, which is home to 360,000 olive trees.

