Turkey's Table Olive Exports Reach Record High

Turkey exported a record-high $255 million of table olives in the 2024/25 crop year, with significant increases in both black and green olive exports. Emre Uygun of EZZIB predicted that the 2025/26 crop year could be even better, aiming to reach $300 million in table olive exports.
Turkey has exported a record-high $255 (€218) million of table olives in the 2024/25 crop year, slightly exceeding initial estimates of $250 (€214) million.
Emre Uygun, the chair of the Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exports’ Association (EZZIB), said export revenues from black and green table olives rose by 22 percent compared to the previous season.
Green olive exports saw the most significant increase, rising by 29 percent to $61 (€52) million, but black olive exports continued to dominate, reaching $194 (€166) million after a 19 percent rise.
Uygun added that the 100,884 metric tons of table olives exported were the second highest by quantity, slightly exceeded by the 110,000 tons exported in 2021/22.
According to EZZIB data, Germany, Iraq and Romania were the top destinations for black olives, while Iraq, Germany and the United States were the leading markets for green olives.See Also:Olive Oil and Table Olive Trade News
The export increase was fueled by a record-breaking table olive and olive oil harvest in 2024/25, and Uygun predicted that 2025/26 could be even better.
“We expect a table olive yield similar to last season for the 2025/26 crop year,” he said. “We believe that recent rainfall will enhance olive yields and quality. Considering the recovery forecasters in global prices, we aim to reach $300 (€257) million in table exports in 2025/26.”
News of the bountiful table olive exports comes a few months after separate data from the EZZIB indicated that Turkish olive oil exporters are making inroads in the U.S., which the association has identified as a strategic market.
Shipments of Turkish olive oil to the U.S. in the first nine months of the 2024/25 crop year increased by 54 percent compared to the previous year, rising to 19,040 tons.
Along with the bumper crop and the lifting of export restrictions, Turkish table olive and olive oil exports face a ten percent tariff imposed by the U.S., comparatively low to the duties facing other major table olive and olive oil exporters.
According to World Bank data, Turkey is the fourth-largest virgin and extra virgin olive oil exporter to the U.S., after Italy, Spain and Tunisia. Turkey is also the third largest non-virgin olive oil exporter to the U.S. after Spain and Italy.
U.S.-bound exports from the European Union now face a 15 percent tariff, while Tunisia faces a 25 percent tariff.
The EZZIB emphasized that the U.S. market is essential for a range of its olive products. The association’s data shows that table olives, olive oil and pomace oil exports generated $480 (€410) million in foreign currency in the 2024/25 crop year, of which $118 (€101) million came from the U.S.
“Pomace oil exports increased by 21 percent to $17 (€15) million, black olive exports increased by 16 percent to $10 (€8.6) million, and green olive exports increased by 20 percent to $4.2 (€3.6) million,” Uygun said.
World Bank data indicates that the U.S. is the second-largest destination for Turkish virgin and extra virgin olive oil exports, after Spain, and the leading destination for non-virgin olive oil exports.
“We are striving to strengthen our position in the U.S. market,” he added. “Our goal is to reach a 10 percent market share in the U.S.”