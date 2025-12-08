Enter keywords and hit Go →
Italy Warns of Rising Fraud and Violence Amid High Olive Oil Prices

Italian authorities seized more than 14,000 liters of untraced extra virgin olive oil in Puglia and reported armed thefts of additional shipments, underscoring a spike in fraud and criminal activity fueled by high market prices.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Dec. 8, 2025 16:31 UTC
Italian police task force seized over 14,000 liters of untraced extra vir­gin olive oil in two oper­a­tions in south­ern Italy, lack­ing legal doc­u­men­ta­tion and poten­tially mis­lead­ing con­sumers. Authorities warn that such ille­gal activ­ity threat­ens the integrity of the domes­tic olive oil sec­tor, lead­ing to ris­ing insur­ance costs and increased crim­i­nal activ­ity.

A task force of the Italian police seized more than 14,000 liters of untraced and there­fore ille­gal extra vir­gin olive oil in two oper­a­tions between the port of Bari and the Lecce area in Puglia, south­ern Italy.

If this preda­tory sit­u­a­tion con­tin­ues, the real dan­ger is that some oper­a­tors may reduce or sus­pend ship­ments for fear of fur­ther attacks, which would push up costs and risk devalu­ing the price of our oil.- Elia Pellegrino, vice pres­i­dent of the Italian Olive Millers Association (AIFO)

Investigators from ICQRF, the cen­tral inspec­torate for qual­ity pro­tec­tion and anti-fraud of agri-food prod­ucts, along with the Guardia di Finanza and Customs, inter­cepted a ship­ment that lacked the legally required geo­graph­i­cal ori­gin indi­ca­tion on its trans­port doc­u­ments.

The olive oil was stored in three tanks. In a note, Guardia di Finanza offi­cials said the prod­uct had no legal doc­u­ments and was iden­ti­fied as extra vir­gin only after a phys­i­cal inspec­tion. Investigators said the scheme could have mis­led con­sumers and gen­er­ated tens of thou­sands of euros in ille­gal prof­its.

Authorities warned that plac­ing untraced oil on the Italian mar­ket threat­ens the integrity of the domes­tic extra vir­gin sec­tor. By pass­ing imported oil off as domes­tic, those involved could have cre­ated unfair com­pe­ti­tion, under­min­ing the value and rep­u­ta­tion of gen­uinely Italian pro­duc­ers who com­ply with strict qual­ity and trace­abil­ity rules,” offi­cials wrote.

Initial analy­ses sug­gest that at least part of the seized batches may have entered Italy from Greece before dis­tri­b­u­tion.

In a sep­a­rate inspec­tion at a busi­ness in Lecce, ICQRF offi­cers found olive oil stocks that were not recorded in offi­cial account­ing ledgers, indi­cat­ing attempts to con­ceal their prove­nance and com­mer­cial des­ti­na­tion.

Within hours of these seizures, gang­sters assaulted and stole a truck trans­port­ing €300,000 worth of extra vir­gin olive oil. Earlier the same day, crim­i­nals hijacked another vehi­cle car­ry­ing 150 quin­tals of olives.

Two closely timed inci­dents con­firm an already tense and alarm­ing sit­u­a­tion,” Elia Pellegrino, vice pres­i­dent of the Italian Olive Millers Association AIFO, told Olivonews. He said pro­duc­ers and trans­porters face ris­ing insur­ance and logis­tics costs as attacks increase.

If this preda­tory sit­u­a­tion con­tin­ues, the real dan­ger is that some oper­a­tors may reduce or sus­pend ship­ments for fear of fur­ther attacks, which would push up costs and risk devalu­ing the price of our oil,” he added.

High mar­ket prices for olive oil have his­tor­i­cally fueled crim­i­nal activ­ity and fraud. Officials warn that ille­gal ship­ments could affect both avail­abil­ity and pric­ing. Puglia remains Italy’s dom­i­nant pro­duc­ing region, account­ing for 50 to 60 per­cent of national out­put.

After weeks of decline, Italian olive oil prices are sta­bi­liz­ing, even as deep dis­counts offered by major retail­ers widen the gap between super­mar­ket oils and pre­mium extra vir­gin prod­ucts.

A medium- to high-priced envi­ron­ment is also con­sid­ered a trig­ger for increased crim­i­nal activ­ity.

In 2024, ICQRF con­ducted thou­sands of inspec­tions on extra vir­gin olive oil in Italy, find­ing dis­crep­an­cies in trans­port doc­u­ments in 15 per­cent of cases.

As the har­vest moves for­ward, indus­try groups are closely mon­i­tor­ing prices and anti-coun­ter­feit­ing efforts. Many fear that large-scale ille­gal trade oper­a­tions could bring sig­nif­i­cant quan­ti­ties of untraced Tunisian olive oil into Italy, a con­cern also voiced by Spain’s COAG farm­ers’ union.

In a note to Olive Oil Times, Gennaro Sicolo, pres­i­dent of Italia Olivicola and national vice pres­i­dent of CIA Agricoltori Italiani, said emer­gency mea­sures are needed. At the same time, long-term pro­tec­tions for farm­ers’ income are con­sid­ered. Safeguarding prices, he said, is essen­tial to pro­tect­ing the image of green gold,” a hall­mark of Made in Italy.

Sicolo pointed to the poten­tial acti­va­tion of an E.U.-approved mech­a­nism for reg­u­lat­ing an olive oil sup­ply. The tem­po­rary with­drawal from the mar­ket of quan­ti­ties of national extra vir­gin oil can pre­vent tur­moil and ensure orderly com­mer­cial flows, ben­e­fit­ing both pro­duc­ers and con­sumers,” he said.

I would like to express my appre­ci­a­tion and thanks to ICQRF Puglia-Basilicata, the Guardia di Finanza and Customs for the major oper­a­tion car­ried out between the port of Bari and the province of Lecce,” Sicolo con­cluded.

