Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Diversification Drives Olitalia’s Global Success as Italy’s Olive Oil Sector Evolves

Olitalia, one of Italy's largest olive oil bottlers and exporters, credits diversification and international partnerships for its success over four decades.
Camillo Cremonini (left) tours olive groves ahead of the harvest. Olitalia purchases olive oil from Greece, Italy, Spain and Tunisia. (Photo: Olitalia)
By Daniel Dawson
Oct. 29, 2025 15:16 UTC
Summary Summary

Olitalia’s suc­cess as one of Italy’s largest olive oil bot­tlers and exporters is attrib­uted to its diver­si­fi­ca­tion, which has helped the com­pany nav­i­gate chal­lenges such as the Covid-19 pan­demic and tar­iffs. The com­pa­ny’s com­mit­ment to diver­si­fi­ca­tion, sus­tain­abil­ity, and expand­ing global con­sump­tion through edu­ca­tion has con­tributed to its growth and suc­cess over its four-decade his­tory.

Diversification has been key to the suc­cess of one of Italy’s largest olive oil bot­tlers and exporters over its four-decade expe­ri­ence. 

As the 2025/26 har­vest gets under­way, chief exec­u­tive Angelo Cremonini said the company’s prod­uct port­fo­lio, diverse range of cus­tomers and inter­na­tional pro­duc­ing part­ners have helped Olitalia over­come myr­iad chal­lenges from the Covid-19 pan­demic to tar­iffs.

We are very much diver­si­fied, sell­ing olive oil and seed oils to restau­rants and super­mar­kets,” Cremonini told Olive Oil Times. This diver­si­fi­ca­tion helped us very much dur­ing Covid-19, when one chan­nel went to zero and the other com­pen­sated for it. Diversification is costly, but it allows us to grow.”

In Italy, we lack invest­ment com­pared with Spain. There is a need to invest in the sec­tor and change the model com­pletely.- Angelo Cremonini, CEO, Olitalia

That flex­i­bil­ity has been cen­tral to Olitalia’s evo­lu­tion from a regional sup­plier into a global brand.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Olitalia began sup­ply­ing seed and olive oils to restau­rants on Italy’s Adriatic coast before expand­ing nation­wide and into con­sumer sales. The com­pany now sells about 30,000 tons of olive oil, mostly extra vir­gin sourced from Italy, Spain, Greece and Tunisia, in 120 coun­tries.

“ Each year is a dif­fer­ent story, espe­cially because of the change in the cli­mate,” Cremonini said.

See Also:Filippo Berio Execs See Equilibrium Returning to The Global Olive Oil Market

Throughout the year, Olitalia’s agron­o­mists visit the company’s pro­duc­ing part­ners across the Mediterranean to check pre­cip­i­ta­tion lev­els in the groves, the blos­som­ing of the trees and how the fruit set evolves.

Olitalia, headquartered in Forlì, expects to increase its purchases from Italian producers ahead of a bumper harvest. (Photo: Olitalia)

We try to obtain the whole pic­ture of the crop in terms of quan­tity and qual­ity, and choose the best extra vir­gin olive oil for our objec­tives, such as taste pro­file,” he said.

As the har­vest begins, Cremonini, his brother and a team of five oth­ers also travel to the part­ner mills to take sam­ples and make deals. 

This year, he expects to pur­chase much more Italian olive oil, con­firm­ing that pro­duc­tion in the coun­try is expected to reach 300,000 met­ric tons, buoyed by a strong har­vest in the south.

“ Puglia, which accounts for about 50 per­cent of the total pro­duc­tion, has a very good crop com­pared to last year, as do Calabria and Sicily,” he said. Puglia will pro­duce about 150,000 tons, Sicily will pro­duce about 30,000 tons, and Calabria will yield 40,000 tons.”

Despite the antic­i­pated pro­duc­tion rebound, Cremonini believes Italy’s olive oil sec­tor must adapt to remain com­pet­i­tive with Spain and other major pro­duc­ers.

Olitalia takes samples from all of its milling partners before making deals to purchase extra virgin olive oil. (Photo: Olitalia)

In Italy, we lack invest­ment com­pared with Spain,” which has dra­mat­i­cally improved pro­duc­tiv­ity in its olive groves and mills over the past 30 years, he said. There is a need to invest in the sec­tor and change the model com­pletely.”

Cremonini argued that author­i­ties should encour­age farm­ers to plant Xylella fas­tidiosa-resis­tant vari­eties in the areas of Puglia impacted by the deadly olive tree pathogen.

He added that adopt­ing high-den­sity and super-high-den­sity groves where pos­si­ble would also make Italian pro­duc­tion more effi­cient, not­ing that a mech­a­nized har­vest can save an aver­age of €1 per kilo­gram of oil pro­duced.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cremonini believes that pri­or­ity should be given to adapt­ing Italian cul­ti­vars to this sys­tem, such as Maurino, which has shown promise.

However, one of the lim­it­ing fac­tors for plant­ing more inten­sive olive groves in Italy is the rel­a­tively frag­mented nature of the sec­tor, which is mainly com­posed of small, fam­ily-run farms. 

Cremonini said this struc­ture lim­its their abil­ity to invest in tech­nol­ogy and buy inputs at com­pet­i­tive prices. 

They have high costs because when they have to buy equip­ment and fer­til­izer, they have to buy them alone,” he said. The gov­ern­ment should do some­thing to unite these pro­duc­ers, like the coop­er­a­tives in Spain, where farm­ers have much bet­ter buy­ing power and can share equip­ment for prun­ing and har­vest­ing.”

While Italy’s pro­duc­tion rebound, along with expec­ta­tions of fruit­ful har­vests in Spain and Tunisia, means that record-high prices at ori­gin will likely con­tinue to fall, Cremonini warned that tar­iffs imposed by the United States on European Union imports would raise prices for con­sumers.

If we talk about the restau­rant and food ser­vice sec­tor in the United States, there is going to be an impact on the final con­sumer,” Cremonini said. Our importers, dis­trib­u­tors and com­pany have small mar­gins, so we can­not afford to absorb these costs. The restau­rant owner will have to increase prices or change the menu.”

Camillo, Elisabetta and Angelo Cremonini have led Olitalia for more than 40 years. (Photo: Olitalia)

The tar­iffs, which cur­rently sit at 15 per­cent after being raised from the ini­tial rate of ten per­cent, will also raise prices in super­mar­kets in the com­ing months. Still, Cremonini does not expect demand to weaken. 

When prices were at a record high, we saw that con­sump­tion did not decrease in the United States,” he said. The American con­sumer knows it’s a very healthy prod­uct. Olive oil demand in the U.S. is inelas­tic.”

Along with the U.S. and Brazil, Cremonini said East Asia has become one of the company’s core mar­kets, under­scor­ing the role of edu­ca­tion and aware­ness in dri­ving con­sump­tion growth. 

According to Cremonini, Olitalia holds 70 per­cent of the Italian extra vir­gin olive oil mar­ket share in South Korea and 24 per­cent of the total olive oil mar­ket there. 

Korean con­sumers love Italian food and appre­ci­ate pair­ing oils with dishes,” he said. We see a shift from basic to high-end extra vir­gin olive oil.” 

Taiwan has shown sim­i­lar growth after years of edu­ca­tion cam­paigns. We started with five ship­ping con­tain­ers and now sell 250. It was only a mat­ter of explain­ing the product’s ben­e­fits,” Cremonini added.

By con­trast, China remains a chal­leng­ing mar­ket. Even the mildest extra vir­gin olive oils are con­sid­ered too strong,” he said. They are used to peanut and other seed oils, so it’s not easy to grow there.”

Cremonini believes edu­ca­tion is key to expand­ing global con­sump­tion, which he agreed could, along with pro­duc­tion, reach four mil­lion tons as more con­sumers learn about olive oil’s health ben­e­fits

Olive oil accounts for only two per­cent of global veg­etable fats,” he said. There’s huge poten­tial to grow.”

Cremonini added that guided tast­ing is the most effec­tive way to get con­sumers to appre­ci­ate extra vir­gin olive oil. 

Indeed, some of the company’s 2025/26 har­vest will be sold in cobalt-blue glass bot­tles, which he said were inspired by the blue tast­ing glasses used by pro­fes­sional olive oil judges to avoid color bias.

Beyond mar­kets and edu­ca­tion, Cremonini high­lighted Olitalia’s com­mit­ment to low­er­ing the com­pa­ny’s envi­ron­men­tal foot­print. However, he empha­sized that sus­tain­abil­ity begins with eco­nomic via­bil­ity. 

It has to be sus­tain­able from the eco­nomic point of view,” he said, not­ing that the com­pany con­tin­ues to use some plas­tic pack­ag­ing to meet mar­ket demand.

Still, Cremonini added that since 2018, Olitalia has shifted to bot­tles made entirely from recy­cled food-grade plas­tic.

The com­pany also pow­ers its oper­a­tions exclu­sively with renew­able energy, with half gen­er­ated by on-site solar pan­els and the other half through power pur­chase agree­ments, even pro­duc­ing its own glass bot­tles at a renew­able-pow­ered facil­ity.

We decided to take small steps toward sus­tain­abil­ity not just because con­sumers appre­ci­ate it, but because it’s the right thing to do,” Cremonini said. We can help the planet and still run a healthy busi­ness.”

Sometimes it’s sim­ply a mat­ter of rethink­ing how we do things, ask­ing if there’s a bet­ter way to help the planet and our com­mu­nity,” he con­cluded.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement

Related Articles