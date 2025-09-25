Enter keywords and hit Go →
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Italian Olive Oil Producers Optimistic Despite Challenges

Italian farmers and millers are optimistic about the upcoming olive harvest, but challenges from weather and pests remain. Prices are expected to remain high.
Ostuni, Italy
By Paolo DeAndreis
Sep. 25, 2025 16:22 UTC
Summary Summary

Italian farm­ers and millers are opti­mistic about the upcom­ing olive oil pro­duc­tion cam­paign, with expec­ta­tions of a yield exceed­ing 300,000 tons in the 2025/26 sea­son. However, chal­lenges from weather and pests, such as the olive fruit fly, are caus­ing uncer­tainty and poten­tial declines in yields and qual­ity in var­i­ous regions of Italy.

Italian farm­ers and millers are feel­ing opti­mistic about the approach­ing har­vest and olive oil pro­duc­tion cam­paign.

The final yield is expected to sig­nif­i­cantly exceed the 250,000 met­ric tons reported for the 2024/25 crop year by Ismea, the pub­lic agency respon­si­ble for ser­vices to the agri­cul­tural mar­ket.

What we are see­ing now is an olive oil yield which might reach in Italy 300,000 tons in the 2025/26 cam­paign,” Massimo Ragno told Olive Oil Times.

What we are hop­ing for is a good cam­paign, espe­cially in key south­ern regions such as Puglia, Sicily and Calabria.- Massimo Ragno, pur­chas­ing man­ager, Monini

Ragno is the panel leader and pur­chas­ing man­ager at Monini, one of the largest Italian olive oil pro­duc­ers and bot­tlers.

While gen­er­ally opti­mistic, many pro­duc­ers are report­ing sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenges from weather and pests. Uncertainty looms over final yields and qual­ity in many areas.

Since July, Italian grow­ers have reported a mod­est to mod­er­ate pres­ence of the olive fruit fly, mainly in the cen­tral and north­ern regions.

See Also:2025 Harvest Updates

We are see­ing in many areas a very high atten­tion level for the pres­ence of the pest,” Ragno said.

Between August and September, mild tem­per­a­tures and high humid­ity favored the fur­ther spread of the fruit fly across sev­eral regions.

Its impact is des­tined to be vari­able depend­ing on the spe­cific weather con­di­tions and the pre­ven­tive activ­i­ties deployed by the grow­ers them­selves,” Ragno said.

A severe olive fruit fly infes­ta­tion, affect­ing more than 20 to 25 per­cent of fruits, could sig­nif­i­cantly affect final olive oil qual­ity.

In cen­tral Italian regions, includ­ing Tuscany and Umbria, the new har­vest is expected to be an off-year’ in the alter­nate bear­ing cycle of olive trees, result­ing in less fruit.

On and off years

Olive trees have a nat­ural cycle of alter­nat­ing high and low pro­duc­tion years, known as on-years” and off-years,” respec­tively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quan­tity of fruit, result­ing in increased olive oil pro­duc­tion. Conversely, an off-year” is char­ac­ter­ized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the pre­vi­ous on year.” Olive oil pro­duc­ers often mon­i­tor these cycles to antic­i­pate and plan for vari­a­tions in pro­duc­tion.

Last year, they had peaks of pro­duc­tion. Due to the alter­nate fruit-bear­ing cycle, we expect yields down by 30 to 40 per­cent and even 50 per­cent in some areas,” Ragno said.

Additionally, in south­ern Tuscany, north­ern Lazio and Umbria, the fruit fly is cur­rently quite active.

Advertisement
Advertisement

There we are see­ing a sig­nif­i­cant attack by the pest, and that comes from the humid air. Less proac­tive grow­ers might find them­selves with prob­lems both in the quan­tity and in the qual­ity of their prod­uct,” Ragno said.

In the cen­tral and north­ern areas of Tuscany, local grow­ers have reported other chal­leng­ing con­di­tions.

Francesco Piattelli Palmarini, the owner of Agricola Maraviglia, expects a 60 per­cent decline in yields for the upcom­ing har­vest.

This decline is due to a heat­wave that hit our area in early June, right dur­ing flow­er­ing and fruit set: the high tem­per­a­tures lit­er­ally burned the small newly formed fruits, com­pro­mis­ing much of the pro­duc­tion,” Piattelli Palmarini explained.

From the qual­ity point of view, how­ever, the sum­mer was fairly favor­able: tem­per­a­tures remained within nor­mal ranges and the few olives left on the trees appear healthy and of excel­lent appear­ance. We are con­fi­dent that, even if the quan­tity will be low, the qual­ity of the oil will be excel­lent,” he added.

To counter the pres­ence of the olive fruit fly, the organic pro­ducer care­fully mon­i­tored the pest’s pres­ence, obtain­ing opti­mal results.

As we farm organ­i­cally, I have used only pheromone traps to mon­i­tor and con­tain the prob­lem, avoid­ing any chem­i­cal treat­ments,” Piattelli Palmarini said.

In other cen­tral and south-cen­tral regions, such as Abruzzo, pro­duc­ers are mostly opti­mistic and fore­see very good results.

These are the weeks when the olive fruit fly might move around,” Ragno said. Winners will be the grow­ers who are atten­tive, con­stantly mon­i­tor­ing the flies’ pres­ence, and exe­cut­ing the treat­ments when needed.”

See Also:Solar Ban in Italy Pushes Developers Into Olive Oil Production

Still, the most sig­nif­i­cant pro­duc­ing regions in the south of the coun­try gen­er­ally faced sig­nif­i­cantly drier weather with higher tem­per­a­tures, con­di­tions which have cur­tailed the spread of the pest.

What we are hop­ing for is a good cam­paign, espe­cially in key south­ern regions such as Puglia, Sicily and Calabria,” Ragno said.

In Puglia, a region respon­si­ble for up to 50 – 60 per­cent of Italy’s over­all olive pro­duc­tion, the fruit fly has been reported in the most humid areas.

Growers are see­ing some­thing in the Gargano region and some areas towards the lakes, such as Carpino,” Ragno said, refer­ring to the penin­sula known as the spur of Italy’s boot. Still, the prob­lem seems lim­ited even in those areas.” 

In other sig­nif­i­cant regions, such as Sicily, a rebound is expected. Still, dry con­di­tions and lim­ited irri­ga­tion oppor­tu­ni­ties are des­tined to leave their mark.

In west­ern Sicily’s Belice Valley, where most of the well-known Nocellara del Belice olive vari­ety is grown, the sit­u­a­tion is com­plex.

I can con­firm that until June, the sea­son looked mag­nif­i­cent: excel­lent flow­er­ing, very few flower abor­tions… Everything sug­gested the best out­come,” said Mirko Carracci, owner of Tenute Carracci.

However, with the arrival of sum­mer, the heat and the scarce water sup­ply caused by the con­tin­u­ous break­ages of water pipes and dams, along with their poor main­te­nance, olive grow­ing in the Belìce Valley has taken a down­turn,” he added.

Now, Caracci said leaves in the olive grove are yel­low­ing” and olives are becom­ing shriv­eled.

Of course, we have not even remotely reached the stage of phe­no­lic ripen­ing of the olives,” Carracci said. Therefore, a dras­tic loss of yield is expected as well as a qual­ity that might not be fully opti­mal, since a stressed tree can­not accu­mu­late water and thus does not pro­duce enough oily mol­e­cules.” 

According to Carracci, high tem­per­a­tures pre­vented the attacks of phy­tophagous insects.

Only the few farms that have their own irri­ga­tion plans, draw­ing from wells or other sources, can enjoy abun­dance and good or high qual­ity of Nocellara del Belìce,” Carracci said.

Despite the need for irri­ga­tion, in this part of Sicily, there are very few irri­gated farms.

Which is why a high sell­ing price is expected for table olives and sim­i­larly for olives des­tined for oil, almost com­pa­ra­ble to last year’s prices,” Carracci said.

Olive prices appear des­tined to remain high as the new cam­paign begins, a trend expected to rever­ber­ate through to the retail price of Italian olive oil, which is likely to stay ele­vated next sea­son, as it did last year.

Further chal­lenges might arise if the dif­fer­ence between the prices of Italian olive oil and those of other European olive oils remains very sig­nif­i­cant,” Ragno con­cluded.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles