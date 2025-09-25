Italian Olive Oil Producers Optimistic Despite Challenges

Italian farmers and millers are optimistic about the upcoming olive oil production campaign, with expectations of a yield exceeding 300,000 tons in the 2025/26 season. However, challenges from weather and pests, such as the olive fruit fly, are causing uncertainty and potential declines in yields and quality in various regions of Italy.
The final yield is expected to significantly exceed the 250,000 metric tons reported for the 2024/25 crop year by Ismea, the public agency responsible for services to the agricultural market.
“What we are seeing now is an olive oil yield which might reach in Italy 300,000 tons in the 2025/26 campaign,” Massimo Ragno told Olive Oil Times.
Ragno is the panel leader and purchasing manager at Monini, one of the largest Italian olive oil producers and bottlers.
While generally optimistic, many producers are reporting significant challenges from weather and pests. Uncertainty looms over final yields and quality in many areas.
“We are seeing in many areas a very high attention level for the presence of the pest,” Ragno said.
Between August and September, mild temperatures and high humidity favored the further spread of the fruit fly across several regions.
“Its impact is destined to be variable depending on the specific weather conditions and the preventive activities deployed by the growers themselves,” Ragno said.
A severe olive fruit fly infestation, affecting more than 20 to 25 percent of fruits, could significantly affect final olive oil quality.
In central Italian regions, including Tuscany and Umbria, the new harvest is expected to be an ‘off-year’ in the alternate bearing cycle of olive trees, resulting in less fruit.
On and off years
Olive trees have a natural cycle of alternating high and low production years, known as “on-years” and “off-years,” respectively. During an on-year, the olive trees bear a greater quantity of fruit, resulting in increased olive oil production. Conversely, an “off-year” is characterized by a reduced yield of olives due to the stress from the previous “on year.” Olive oil producers often monitor these cycles to anticipate and plan for variations in production.
“Last year, they had peaks of production. Due to the alternate fruit-bearing cycle, we expect yields down by 30 to 40 percent and even 50 percent in some areas,” Ragno said.
Additionally, in southern Tuscany, northern Lazio and Umbria, the fruit fly is currently quite active.
“There we are seeing a significant attack by the pest, and that comes from the humid air. Less proactive growers might find themselves with problems both in the quantity and in the quality of their product,” Ragno said.
In the central and northern areas of Tuscany, local growers have reported other challenging conditions.
Francesco Piattelli Palmarini, the owner of Agricola Maraviglia, expects a 60 percent decline in yields for the upcoming harvest.
“This decline is due to a heatwave that hit our area in early June, right during flowering and fruit set: the high temperatures literally burned the small newly formed fruits, compromising much of the production,” Piattelli Palmarini explained.
“From the quality point of view, however, the summer was fairly favorable: temperatures remained within normal ranges and the few olives left on the trees appear healthy and of excellent appearance. We are confident that, even if the quantity will be low, the quality of the oil will be excellent,” he added.
To counter the presence of the olive fruit fly, the organic producer carefully monitored the pest’s presence, obtaining optimal results.
“As we farm organically, I have used only pheromone traps to monitor and contain the problem, avoiding any chemical treatments,” Piattelli Palmarini said.
In other central and south-central regions, such as Abruzzo, producers are mostly optimistic and foresee very good results.
Still, the most significant producing regions in the south of the country generally faced significantly drier weather with higher temperatures, conditions which have curtailed the spread of the pest.
“What we are hoping for is a good campaign, especially in key southern regions such as Puglia, Sicily and Calabria,” Ragno said.
In Puglia, a region responsible for up to 50 – 60 percent of Italy’s overall olive production, the fruit fly has been reported in the most humid areas.
“Growers are seeing something in the Gargano region and some areas towards the lakes, such as Carpino,” Ragno said, referring to the peninsula known as the spur of Italy’s boot. “Still, the problem seems limited even in those areas.”
In other significant regions, such as Sicily, a rebound is expected. Still, dry conditions and limited irrigation opportunities are destined to leave their mark.
In western Sicily’s Belice Valley, where most of the well-known Nocellara del Belice olive variety is grown, the situation is complex.
“I can confirm that until June, the season looked magnificent: excellent flowering, very few flower abortions… Everything suggested the best outcome,” said Mirko Carracci, owner of Tenute Carracci.
“However, with the arrival of summer, the heat and the scarce water supply caused by the continuous breakages of water pipes and dams, along with their poor maintenance, olive growing in the Belìce Valley has taken a downturn,” he added.
Now, Caracci said leaves in the olive grove are “yellowing” and olives are becoming shriveled.
“Of course, we have not even remotely reached the stage of phenolic ripening of the olives,” Carracci said. “Therefore, a drastic loss of yield is expected as well as a quality that might not be fully optimal, since a stressed tree cannot accumulate water and thus does not produce enough oily molecules.”
According to Carracci, high temperatures prevented the attacks of phytophagous insects.
“Only the few farms that have their own irrigation plans, drawing from wells or other sources, can enjoy abundance and good or high quality of Nocellara del Belìce,” Carracci said.
Despite the need for irrigation, in this part of Sicily, there are very few irrigated farms.
“Which is why a high selling price is expected for table olives and similarly for olives destined for oil, almost comparable to last year’s prices,” Carracci said.
Olive prices appear destined to remain high as the new campaign begins, a trend expected to reverberate through to the retail price of Italian olive oil, which is likely to stay elevated next season, as it did last year.
“Further challenges might arise if the difference between the prices of Italian olive oil and those of other European olive oils remains very significant,” Ragno concluded.