Aug. 19, 2024
Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.
Aug. 19, 2024
Terroir, Organic Farming Yield Award-Winning Results for Sicilian Farmer
The producers behind Agrigento-based Naru attribute their World Competition success to sustainably-grown local olive varieties.
Aug. 11, 2024
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Yields Superior Sottoli in Puglia
The cultural practice of preserving fresh fruit and vegetables in olive oil has endured for centuries in Puglia and become increasingly popular worldwide.
Aug. 9, 2024
Italy’s Severe Drought Damages Olive Trees Ahead of Harvest
The country's major olive-growing regions are hit by heatwaves and drought. Production is anticipated to fall to historic lows.
Jul. 24, 2024
Organic Olive Cultivation in Italy Continues to Expand
More than 6,000 hectares of olive groves were converted to organic agriculture in the last year as Italy inched closer to achieving European sustainability goals.
Jul. 20, 2024
Umbria Blazes the Trail of Year-Round Oleotourism
Traditionally confined to the harvest season, producers, restaurateurs and tourism officials in Umbria are working to turn extra virgin olive oil into a year-round attraction.
Jun. 6, 2024
Italian Carbon Credit Supplier Receives International Accreditation
Through the Alberami project, Italian olive farmers can generate and sell carbon credits on international markets.
Jun. 6, 2024
Pieralisi Appoints New Chief Executive
Coming from the cargo handling sector, the new chief executive plans to focus on increasing its presence in key markets and continuing to develop cutting-edge technology.
Jun. 5, 2024
Discovery of New Olive Varieties in Italy Spurs App Development
An Italian National Research Center analysis identified two previously unknown cultivars in Frosinone.
Jun. 3, 2024
Xylella-Resilient Groves Are the Future of Apulian Olive Oil
Farmers’ associations, researchers and institutions are teaming up to replant Xylella fastidiosa-resilient olive trees in Puglia.
Jun. 2, 2024
Award-Winning Siblings Grateful Father Chose Coratina
After inheriting the family olive farm, brother and sister Tommaso and Angela Fiore continue the family legacy.
May. 28, 2024
L’Olivo di Sant'Emiliano: A 1,800-Year-Old Symbol of Umbria's Olive Tradition
The millenary tree symbolizes the resilience of the central Italian region, with many of its cohorts damaged by repeated frost over the years.
May. 23, 2024
First OlivitalyMed Festival Hailed as Success in Cilento
The event, which spotlighted extra virgin olive oil in Campania and Italy, also hosted conferences on cooking, health, tourism and science.
Mar. 13, 2024
High Prices Are Changing How Italians Feel About Olive Oil
Consumer surveys show Italians are buying less extra virgin olive oil, while other data confirm lower supermarket sales.
Mar. 7, 2024
Ancient Olive Groves on Capri Are Reservoirs of Biodiversity
Researchers traced the origins of the island’s olive trees to Crete and mainland Italy and discovered 21 new varieties.
Mar. 6, 2024
Xylella May Not Be Responsible for Olive Tree Devastation in Puglia, Study Finds
The findings could unravel a decade of policy and understanding that Xylella fastidiosa was the leading cause of Olive Quick Decline Syndrome in Puglia.
Feb. 29, 2024
Authorities Identify Xylella Strain Infecting Vines, Almonds in Puglia
The new variant was detected in a region already severely affected by Xylella fastidiosa pauca.
Feb. 26, 2024
New Law in Italy Establishes Role of Farmers in Protecting Environment
Along with protecting Italy’s natural landscapes and promoting the cultivation of traditional crops, the law seeks to curb the rural exodus with economic incentives.
Feb. 22, 2024
Italian Farmers, Producers Confirm Production Rebound
Olive oil production for the 2023/24 crop year was bolstered by strong harvests in the south.
Feb. 19, 2024
Fourth Generation of Sicilian Farmers Celebrate Local Cultivars
In southeastern Sicily, the producers behind Vernèra share a sense of social responsibility and environmental sustainability.
Jan. 31, 2024
Farmers on Small Italian Islands Restore Ancient Groves and Local Production
Growers on Giglio Island and Capri are restoring centuries-old olive trees to revive a fading culture and protect unique island landscapes.