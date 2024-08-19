enEnglish
Italy

Production

Aug. 19, 2024

The Many Values in Recovering Abandoned Olive Groves in Tuscany

Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.

Producer Profiles

Aug. 19, 2024

Terroir, Organic Farming Yield Award-Winning Results for Sicilian Farmer

The producers behind Agrigento-based Naru attribute their World Competition success to sustainably-grown local olive varieties.

Food & Cooking

Aug. 11, 2024

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Yields Superior Sottoli in Puglia

The cultural practice of preserving fresh fruit and vegetables in olive oil has endured for centuries in Puglia and become increasingly popular worldwide.

Production

Aug. 9, 2024

Italy’s Severe Drought Damages Olive Trees Ahead of Harvest

The country's major olive-growing regions are hit by heatwaves and drought. Production is anticipated to fall to historic lows.

Production

Jul. 24, 2024

Organic Olive Cultivation in Italy Continues to Expand

More than 6,000 hectares of olive groves were converted to organic agriculture in the last year as Italy inched closer to achieving European sustainability goals.

Business

Jul. 20, 2024

Umbria Blazes the Trail of Year-Round Oleotourism

Traditionally confined to the harvest season, producers, restaurateurs and tourism officials in Umbria are working to turn extra virgin olive oil into a year-round attraction.

Business

Jun. 6, 2024

Italian Carbon Credit Supplier Receives International Accreditation

Through the Alberami project, Italian olive farmers can generate and sell carbon credits on international markets.

News Briefs

Jun. 6, 2024

Pieralisi Appoints New Chief Executive

Coming from the cargo handling sector, the new chief executive plans to focus on increasing its presence in key markets and continuing to develop cutting-edge technology.

Olive Varieties

Jun. 5, 2024

Discovery of New Olive Varieties in Italy Spurs App Development

An Italian National Research Center analysis identified two previously unknown cultivars in Frosinone.

Production

Jun. 3, 2024

Xylella-Resilient Groves Are the Future of Apulian Olive Oil

Farmers’ associations, researchers and institutions are teaming up to replant Xylella fastidiosa-resilient olive trees in Puglia.

Producer Profiles

Jun. 2, 2024

Award-Winning Siblings Grateful Father Chose Coratina

After inheriting the family olive farm, brother and sister Tommaso and Angela Fiore continue the family legacy.

News Briefs

May. 28, 2024

L’Olivo di Sant'Emiliano: A 1,800-Year-Old Symbol of Umbria's Olive Tradition

The millenary tree symbolizes the resilience of the central Italian region, with many of its cohorts damaged by repeated frost over the years.

Fairs, Competitions

May. 23, 2024

First OlivitalyMed Festival Hailed as Success in Cilento

The event, which spotlighted extra virgin olive oil in Campania and Italy, also hosted conferences on cooking, health, tourism and science.

News Briefs

Mar. 13, 2024

High Prices Are Changing How Italians Feel About Olive Oil

Consumer surveys show Italians are buying less extra virgin olive oil, while other data confirm lower supermarket sales.

Olive Varieties

Mar. 7, 2024

Ancient Olive Groves on Capri Are Reservoirs of Biodiversity

Researchers traced the origins of the island’s olive trees to Crete and mainland Italy and discovered 21 new varieties.

Business

Mar. 6, 2024

Xylella May Not Be Responsible for Olive Tree Devastation in Puglia, Study Finds

The findings could unravel a decade of policy and understanding that Xylella fastidiosa was the leading cause of Olive Quick Decline Syndrome in Puglia.

Business

Feb. 29, 2024

Authorities Identify Xylella Strain Infecting Vines, Almonds in Puglia

The new variant was detected in a region already severely affected by Xylella fastidiosa pauca.

Business

Feb. 26, 2024

New Law in Italy Establishes Role of Farmers in Protecting Environment

Along with protecting Italy’s natural landscapes and promoting the cultivation of traditional crops, the law seeks to curb the rural exodus with economic incentives.

Production

Feb. 22, 2024

Italian Farmers, Producers Confirm Production Rebound

Olive oil production for the 2023/24 crop year was bolstered by strong harvests in the south.

Producer Profiles

Feb. 19, 2024

Fourth Generation of Sicilian Farmers Celebrate Local Cultivars

In southeastern Sicily, the producers behind Vernèra share a sense of social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

Production

Jan. 31, 2024

Farmers on Small Italian Islands Restore Ancient Groves and Local Production

Growers on Giglio Island and Capri are restoring centuries-old olive trees to revive a fading culture and protect unique island landscapes.

