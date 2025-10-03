Enter keywords and hit Go →
Monini Builds on Italy’s Olive Oil Legacy with Modern Investments

Rooted in Umbria and fresh off four Gold Awards at the 2025 NYIOOC, Monini is marrying heritage with modern farming, planting 800,000 olive trees to safeguard Italy’s olive oil supply.
Frantoio del Poggiolo (Photo: Monini)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Oct. 3, 2025 14:32 UTC
Monini Corporation, one of the largest olive oil com­pa­nies in Italy, pro­duces 32 mil­lion liters of olive oil annu­ally from their head­quar­ters in the Umbrian hills. Despite chal­lenges such as high frag­men­ta­tion in the Italian olive pro­duc­tion sec­tor, the com­pany is invest­ing in mod­ern olive orchards to main­tain pro­duc­tion lev­els and con­tribute to the pro­duc­tion of entirely Italian extra vir­gin olive oil.

Surrounded by his­toric groves and well-known farms, Monini Corporation’s head­quar­ters lies in the cen­tral Italian Umbrian hills.

From there, approx­i­mately 32 mil­lion liters of olive oil are pro­duced annu­ally, posi­tion­ing Monini among the largest olive oil com­pa­nies in the coun­try.

Four of Monini’s extra vir­gin olive oils each secured a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Today, about half of what is pro­duced is exported,” Loreto Angelucci, Commercial Director Italy at Monini, told Olive Oil Times.

One of its flag­ship prod­ucts, Gran Fruttato, a blend of only Italian extra vir­gin olive oils, has repeat­edly won in New York over the years.

Since its found­ing in 1920, the Italian pro­ducer has thrived on its rela­tion­ships with olive grow­ers in Umbria.

Across decades of activ­ity, it expanded its reach to many other regions, includ­ing Puglia, and to both small and large pro­duc­ers from other coun­tries.

The core activ­ity of Monini is select­ing the best qual­ity olive oils and cre­at­ing fin­ished prod­ucts that meet spe­cific stan­dards,” Angelucci said.

The para­me­ters grow­ers need to fol­low to be part of such a net­work are directly upheld by Zefferino Monini, President and CEO of Monini Corporation.

The con­tin­u­ously vary­ing prices of the raw mate­ri­als, such as olives, remain at the core of the ongo­ing nego­ti­a­tions between the com­pany and the olive grow­ers.

Our President Zefferino is par­tic­u­larly atten­tive to raw mate­r­ial stan­dards. He is will­ing to pay more for qual­ity,” Angelucci stated.

Zefferino also makes sure that qual­ity is fairly rewarded,” he added, hint­ing at the chal­lenges for many small grow­ers in the coun­try to obtain proper com­pen­sa­tion for their efforts.

A sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenge for Monini, and for the entire olive sec­tor in the coun­try, is the his­tor­i­cally high level of frag­men­ta­tion in Italian olive pro­duc­tion.

In Italy there are more than 4,000 mills. It is there­fore very dif­fi­cult to cre­ate an inte­grated sup­ply chain,” Angelucci explained.

Those num­bers reflect the scat­tered tra­di­tional olive pro­duc­tion in the coun­try, which is mainly based on small com­pa­nies or fam­ily-run orchards.

Historical orchards and even mon­u­men­tal olive trees are a mar­vel of nature, a cor­ner­stone of Italian tra­di­tion. Some pro­duce unique and beau­ti­ful olive oils,” Angelucci noted.

According to Angelucci, while tra­di­tional grow­ing is unique and evoca­tive, the olive oil mar­ket as a whole is under­go­ing rapid change, which has a sig­nif­i­cant impact on large play­ers such as Monini.

Think of Spain instead. There are large pro­duc­ers and large coop­er­a­tives with whom it is pos­si­ble to estab­lish struc­tured rela­tion­ships,” he added.

Added to the impact of the frag­men­ta­tion, high tax­a­tion and the low effi­ciency of the tra­di­tional pro­duc­tion sys­tems weigh sig­nif­i­cantly on over­all pro­duc­tion, prices of the raw mate­ri­als and, there­fore, olive oil prices on the mar­ket.

Besides work­ing with pro­duc­ers, Monini has more recently invested in mod­ern high-den­sity olive orchards to main­tain pro­duc­tion lev­els while reduc­ing costs.

Over the last decades, Italy has seen its over­all olive oil pro­duc­tion sharply decline.

In recent years we have started our own olive grow­ing ini­tia­tive as part of our sus­tain­abil­ity plan launched in 2020,” noted Angelucci, refer­ring to the company’s 2020 – 2030 sus­tain­abil­ity strat­egy.

We have planted approx­i­mately 800,000 new olive trees in what we call the Monini Forest, across dif­fer­ent loca­tions, invest­ing in mod­ern olive grow­ing with inno­v­a­tive tech­niques that opti­mize processes,” Angelucci noted.

One of the goals of these invest­ments is to con­tribute to the pro­duc­tion of entirely Italian extra vir­gin olive oil.

The demand for 100 per­cent Italian olive oil stays strong both inside Italy and abroad,” the Monini offi­cial remarked.

Today, between 20 and 30 per­cent of our olive oil is 100 per­cent Italian,” Angelucci noted.

According to Monini’s offi­cial, the sig­nif­i­cant price gap between Italian olive oils and other-ori­gin prod­ucts on the mar­ket did not sig­nif­i­cantly deter con­sumers.

(Photo: Monini)

Even this year, despite the price gap, many con­tin­ued to choose Italian. One liter of Italian extra vir­gin olive oil sells for €9.90, while E.U.-origin olive oils are pro­moted at €5 to €6,” Angelucci remarked.

That hap­pens abroad as well. Think of France, where we sell a lot of 100 per­cent Italian extra vir­gin olive oils,” the Monini man­ager said.

Among the rea­sons that drive Monini to seek new solu­tions, such as its high-den­sity orchards, is the grow­ing uncer­tainty sur­round­ing cli­mate and yields.

Italian pro­duc­tion is heav­ily con­cen­trated in Puglia, which pro­vides more than 55 per­cent of the total yields,” Angelucci explained.

This makes the whole sec­tor vul­ner­a­ble. If drought hits that area, the con­se­quences can be enor­mous,” he noted.

According to the lat­est Monini esti­mates, Italian pro­duc­tion in 2025/2026 is expected to reach 300,000 tons, with more than 160,000 tons poten­tially com­ing from Puglia alone.

In con­trast, Spain and Portugal have invested a lot in mod­ern olive grow­ing sys­tems that make their sup­ply chains more sta­ble and resilient,” Angelucci remarked.

Multiplied by the grow­ing impacts of cli­mate change, the high vari­abil­ity in yields rever­ber­ates on the price of raw mate­ri­als.

Those prices are highly unsta­ble,” Angelucci noted. In the last two years we have seen extreme fluc­tu­a­tions that make it very dif­fi­cult to plan invest­ments.”

A wider adop­tion of mod­ern olive grow­ing mod­els, as in Spain and Portugal, could bring more sta­bil­ity to the entire sup­ply chain,” he added.

The short­age of Italian olive oils in the 2024/2025 sea­son kept prices high.

Olive oil from the 2024/2025 cam­paign is prac­ti­cally fin­ished because there was so lit­tle of it,” Angelucci com­mented.

For the next cam­paign, expec­ta­tions are bet­ter and with more avail­abil­ity prices of raw mate­ri­als and con­sumer prices should ease,” he esti­mated.

In the end, every­thing always comes back to pro­duc­tion. That is where the future of Italian olive oil will be decided,” Angelucci con­cluded.

