New Guidelines for Tourist Olive Picking in Italy

The Città dell’Olio association and Italy’s National Labor Inspectorate (INL) have signed a memorandum of understanding regulating olive picking experiences for tourists throughout the country.
The agreement sets out guidelines to ensure that olive harvesting tourist activities are conducted safely and in compliance with current labor laws – this aligns with the standards already adopted for tourist grape harvest in Italy.
“The regulation of the tourist olive picking experience is another important step to enhance the country’s oleotourism offering,” said Michele Sonnessa, president of Città dell’Olio, upon signing the agreement along with Stefano Marconi, head of the INL’s central interregional labor directorate.
This initiative clearly enhances the tourism potential of areas like ours, which are entirely devoted to olive groves. We are excited to involve our guests in the upcoming harvest.
“We strive to support millers and olive growers in their activities and to protect tourists who wish to enjoy a unique experience safely,” Sonnessa added. “We hope that this initiative will encourage more people to visit the olive oil-producing areas to discover their cultural, artistic and landscape beauty, and participate in this type of experiential activities hosted by farms.”
The opening article of the guidelines states that the participatory olive harvest is among the activities that can be carried out in the context of oleotourism, according to the existing legislative framework under Law No. 160 of December 27, 2019, and Decree No. 37 of the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies of January 26, 2022.
It also emphasizes that oleotourism represents a driving force for the cultural, landscape and enogastronomic promotion of the country, and a strategic lever for diversification for agricultural businesses, enabling them to supplement their income with experience-based tourism activities.
Only farms and mills that offer oleotourism activities in accordance with current legislation are authorized to organize participatory olive harvests. They are required to provide appropriate insurance coverage, and the activity must be carried out under the constant supervision of qualified personnel.
The guidelines specify that tourist olive picking has an informative, educational and recreational nature and cannot be considered work.
The activity is aimed at promoting traditional and modern harvesting techniques, the agronomic characteristics of olive groves, and the productive and cultural value of extra virgin olive oil.
Among the companies that have planned tourist olive picking activities for the upcoming harvest season, there is Podere del Pari in Calci, near Pisa, Tuscany.
“We’re a young company, founded in 2023, and we truly appreciate this initiative,” co-founder Loredana Fortunato told Olive Oil Times. “It reflects a desire often expressed by many of our agritourism guests: to have a hands-on experience in the field, such as participating in the olive harvest.”
“We already organize olive oil tastings, and with the harvest activities now regulated, we can offer a complete and safe experience to our guests,” she added. “They will pick the olives, take them to the mill, participate in the production and taste the extra virgin olive oil.”
Together with her husband, Leonardo Paolino, she runs the Frantoio del Monte Pisano mill and manages ancient terraced olive groves on the slopes of Mount Pisano.
The orchards consist of typical Tuscan varieties such as Frantoio, Moraiolo, Leccino, Pendolino and Maurino, which are used to produce high-quality extra virgin olive oils, including the Tuscan Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) certification.
“When we established the company, we began reclaiming some of the abandoned olive groves in the area,” Paolino said. “Another major project we’re working on involves maintaining and restoring the traditional terraces that support their cultivation. Our work is deeply integrated with the territory that we strive to enhance.”
"Tourists often ask to extend their stay at our agritourism facilities to take part in oleotouristic activities," she added. "This initiative clearly enhances the tourism potential of areas like ours, which are entirely devoted to olive groves. We are excited to involve our guests in the upcoming harvest."