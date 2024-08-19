enEnglish
The Many Values in Recovering Abandoned Olive Groves in Tuscany

Fil Bucchino, Andrea Pagliai and Gionni Pruneti produce extra virgin olive oil from recovered trees to benefit communities and the environment.
Vernalese Grove, an orchard recovered by the Abandoned Grove project (Photo: Fil Bucchino)
By Ylenia Granitto
Aug. 19, 2024 16:35 UTC

In Tuscany, a project near Florence focuses on restor­ing neglected olive groves, blend­ing envi­ron­men­tal and social com­mit­ments to ben­e­fit the local com­mu­nity.

Since its incep­tion in 2014, Abandoned Grove has res­cued over 5,000 trees and employed nearly 60 work­ers from socially dis­ad­van­taged back­grounds.

The com­pa­ny’s founder, Fil Bucchino, teamed up with Andrea Pagliai, an olive grower with expe­ri­ence in social farm­ing, and mas­ter miller Gionni Pruneti.

The recov­ery of these neglected olive groves is cru­cial because when agri­cul­tural spaces are aban­doned, we lose land­scape beauty and local cul­ture.- Gionni Pruneti, mas­ter miller

Together, they worked to estab­lish a pre­mium expe­ri­en­tial brand with a strong eth­i­cal foun­da­tion rooted in the local area but with inter­na­tional ambi­tions.

I was born in Florence and spent my child­hood in Italy,” Bucchino told Olive Oil Times. Then, mov­ing with my par­ents, who are doc­tors, I lived in dif­fer­ent coun­tries, includ­ing Somalia, Venezuela and Canada, where we even­tu­ally set­tled. I also stud­ied bio-med­ical sci­ences and co-founded a punk rock band.”

This glo­be­trot­ting and eclec­tic atti­tude led the for­mer bassist and song­writer to dis­cover the world of extra vir­gin olive oil.

The pas­sion for music pre­vailed, and I spent almost ten years trav­el­ing and tour­ing world­wide,” he said. Meanwhile, my par­ents spe­cial­ized in nutri­tion and opened a clinic pro­mot­ing the Mediterranean diet in the 1990s.”

During the har­vest sea­son, they would send me Italian Olio Nuovo while out on the road, and we would orga­nize din­ners with my tour­mates as soon as the oil arrived,” Bucchino added. During those nights, I began notic­ing the power of con­nec­tiv­ity of extra vir­gin olive oil.”

A few days of olive har­vest­ing in the early 2000s were piv­otal in help­ing him rec­og­nize the value of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil.

I was in Tuscany on a break from the tour when I tasted an oil dif­fer­ent from any­thing I had tried before, and now I can say that it changed my life,” Bucchino said. At that time, despite my music career going well, I felt a shift within me as my thoughts were increas­ingly con­sumed by the busi­ness side of music rather than the art.”

On the same week­end, while har­vest­ing at my fam­i­ly’s olive grove, I felt things like never before,” he added. My wife Halina encour­aged me to get closer to the feel­ing, and I started study­ing the olive oil art. Like with music, I threw myself into the world of qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil and never looked back.”

To recre­ate his expe­ri­ence, Bucchino started pro­duc­ing his own extra vir­gin olive oil. He part­nered with Olivart, a com­pany led by Pagliai, who col­lab­o­rated with the award-win­ning Pruneti broth­ers.

Abandoned Grove workers enjoyed a pause in the Tuscan olive harvest. (Photo: Fil Bucchino)

At that time, Andrea [Pagliai] was already com­mit­ted to recov­er­ing neglected groves and pro­duc­ing an excel­lent oil while address­ing social issues,” he added. As for Gionni [Pruneti], he is not only an olive grower but a true artist who can bril­liantly inter­pret each olive sea­son through his milling,”

Sharing the same entre­pre­neur­ial vision and val­ues, they teamed up to pro­duce a pre­mium prod­uct that would pos­i­tively impact the region and com­mu­nity.

I would ask how it was pos­si­ble to come across all those aban­doned groves in the heart of Tuscany,” Bucchino said. I real­ized that local grow­ers can’t com­pete with the low prices of the big indus­try or mar­ket­ing-dri­ven brands who sell sub­par oil under a Tuscan label, ulti­mately exploit­ing the com­mu­nity. I intended the oppo­site, namely to help the com­mu­nity thrive.”

Over the years, they have recov­ered more than 5,000 trees of local vari­eties, includ­ing Moraiolo, Frantoio, Leccino, Pendolino, Correggiolo, Olivo Bianco and sev­eral unknown eco­types, from which they pro­duce mono­va­ri­etals and blends.

Protecting local bio­di­ver­sity is a fun­da­men­tal goal at Abandoned Grove, focus­ing on sus­tain­able land man­age­ment and qual­ity pro­duc­tion processes.

The point is that even if an olive grove is pri­vate, it is a com­mu­nity asset,” Pagliai said. Environmental, ter­ri­to­r­ial and social spheres are closely con­nected, and every­thing related to the land shares the same fate. Hence, it is our duty to care for these neglected lands.”

When I started work­ing in this sec­tor in 2008, my first aim was not to pur­chase land but to bring aban­doned, unpro­duc­tive and poorly main­tained olive groves in Bagno a Ripoli back to life,” he added. With my for­mer asso­ciate, we started with two plots total­ing about ten hectares. As the work pro­gressed, it gave us great sat­is­fac­tion, and the num­ber of peo­ple offer­ing us their lands grew expo­nen­tially.”

Pagliai’s social com­mit­ment started when a friend handed him two hectares of land where she used to employ some­one in a social farm­ing project.

A coffee break during the harvest at Balatro grove. (Photo: Fil Bucchino)

She told me she would leave me the land only if I con­tin­ued to work with those peo­ple,” he said. I accepted and started to pro­duce veg­eta­bles to diver­sify pro­duc­tion and ensure the work­ers have year-round employ­ment. I became pas­sion­ate and imple­mented the project. Shortly after, Fil [Bucchino] asked me to join forces.”

Since 2014, Abandoned Grove has employed 57 peo­ple through social projects. Some of the work­ers have men­tal health or sub­stance abuse issues.

The ini­tia­tive also includes indi­vid­u­als who have been released from prison and need assis­tance rein­te­grat­ing into soci­ety. Most projects are super­vised by Coop21, a social coop­er­a­tive spe­cial­iz­ing in train­ing and edu­ca­tional and cul­tural ser­vices.

Several peo­ple have suc­cess­fully rein­te­grated, and some have become our employ­ees,” Pagliai said. Today, six peo­ple are work­ing with Abandoned Grove through a Coop21 project.”

Agriculture is inher­ently a social issue, as we pro­vide work to local peo­ple while safe­guard­ing the land and pro­mot­ing a cir­cu­lar econ­omy,” he added. The prod­ucts are bought by con­sumers who under­stand that they are not just sup­port­ing a busi­ness, but the entire local econ­omy and social inclu­sion. Abandoned Grove brings all these ele­ments together.”

One of the com­pa­ny’s core val­ues is that the pro­duc­tion process, includ­ing bot­tling, label­ing, and pack­ag­ing, is car­ried out in the com­mu­nity near the orchards.

I do every­thing near the groves even if it costs more,” Bucchino said. This helps the local com­mu­nity and enables an oil that best inter­prets the essence of the har­vest sea­son and the spirit of the com­mu­nity.”

In 2019, he co-pro­duced Obsessed with Olive Oil,” an award-win­ning doc­u­men­tary inspired by his expe­ri­ence, which advo­cates for qual­ity and tells the sto­ries of peo­ple whose lives have been pos­i­tively impacted by extra vir­gin olive oil.

I came from punk music, which is about com­mu­nity and chal­leng­ing the sta­tus quo,” he said. When punk music gained pop­u­lar­ity, it wasn’t because punk changed; it was because the world finally caught on. Today, we are united by a mis­sion, and I believe this same prin­ci­ple also applies to high qual­ity.”

I started this project to never com­pro­mise on qual­ity, peo­ple or the planet,” Bucchino added. Of course, it’s not easy. I’m an ide­al­ist, but I’m begin­ning to see that peo­ple are grad­u­ally rec­og­niz­ing its value, and more are becom­ing aware of what qual­ity and sus­tain­abil­ity truly mean. We only make avail­able the oil we pro­duce. I can’t let go of the vision of cre­at­ing an oil that can touch some­one’s life as pro­foundly as it did mine.”

Now, Abandoned Grove plans to expand to other com­mu­ni­ties in dif­fer­ent coun­tries and con­nect with more envi­ron­men­tally and socially com­mit­ted millers and grow­ers who strive for qual­ity.

Abandoned Grove has recovered more than 5,000 abandoned olive trees in Tuscany. (Photo: Fil Bucchino)

The fruits of the recov­ered olive trees are deliv­ered and crushed at Pruneti’s mill in Greve, Chianti. He runs the fam­ily com­pany with his brother Paolo, which pro­duces extra vir­gin olive oil and irises.

The col­lab­o­ra­tion with Abandoned Grove came about nat­u­rally, as I imme­di­ately con­nected with the vision behind the project. It has been a beau­ti­ful jour­ney, and I hope the project con­tin­ues to grow because it holds great value on mul­ti­ple fronts,” Pruneti said.

The recov­ery of these neglected olive groves is cru­cial because when agri­cul­tural spaces are aban­doned, we lose land­scape beauty and local cul­ture,” he added. Each har­vest sea­son, we wit­ness how olive oil pro­duc­tion becomes a cel­e­bra­tion for the entire com­mu­nity.”

The Moraiolo vari­ety is pre­dom­i­nant among the res­cued olive trees. This hardy tree thrives on the ter­raced hill­sides of Tuscany. The extra vir­gin olive oil from this vari­ety, com­mon in cen­tral Italy, offers notes of arti­choke, herbs and almonds, with medium to intense fruiti­ness.

We olive grow­ers regard this vari­ety as the old olive tree of the peas­ant,’ which requires sig­nif­i­cant care due to its ten­dency to grow upwards,” Pruneti explained. Because of its chal­leng­ing form of cul­ti­va­tion, which demands more labor, it is often the first to be aban­doned.”

At the begin­ning of each new pro­duc­tion, I always ask myself how I can add value from my per­spec­tive as a mill oper­a­tor,” he said. These oils have their own char­ac­ter, shaped by the hilly ter­rain where the trees orig­i­nate and the man­ual labor required for prun­ing and har­vest­ing, as they can’t be mech­a­nized.”

The added value lies in pro­duc­ing dis­tinctly char­ac­ter­is­tic extra vir­gin olive oils from these unique vari­eties,” Pruneti added. Therefore, we must man­age them care­fully from the har­vest, cal­cu­lat­ing the opti­mal mat­u­ra­tion times, to the mill, where, among other things, we must set the proper tem­per­a­tures and malax­a­tion times to obtain oils with a strong, dis­tinct char­ac­ter.”

One of Abandoned Grove’s lat­est suc­cess sto­ries, as described by the founder, is the revival of an olive grove with more than 260 cen­turies-old Moraiolo trees in Bagno a Ripoli, which had become an impen­e­tra­ble for­est.

We brought it back to life in three years, and last year, we com­pleted the first har­vest,” Bucchino said. The incred­i­ble thing is that we dis­cov­ered the olive grove had endured not only the his­toric frosts of 1956 and 1985 but also a wild­fire. Now, the trees are vibrant and pro­duc­tive again, show­cas­ing this extra­or­di­nary species’ remark­able strength and resilience.”

