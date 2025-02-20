Enter keywords and hit Go →
Turkish Olive Farmers Struggle Despite Expected Record Harvest

Farmers say the prices they receive from mills for their olives are failing to keep up with the rising costs of fuel, fertilizer, pesticides, and labor.
An olive farm in Turkey
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Feb. 20, 2025 15:33 UTC

Notwithstanding expec­ta­tions of a record har­vest, some farm­ers in Turkey are strug­gling under the strain of low olive prices, high pro­duc­tion costs and uncer­tain gov­ern­ment pol­icy.

In its ini­tial 2024/25 crop year esti­mates pub­lished in January, the International Olive Council fore­casted that Turkey would pro­duce 450,000 met­ric tons, exceed­ing the pre­vi­ous record of 421,000 tons in 2022/23 but below the Turkish Olive and Olive Oil Council’s (UZZK) pre­lim­i­nary esti­mate of 475,000 tons.

Excessive increases in labor wages have sig­nif­i­cantly raised har­vest­ing costs… If olive oil prices do not exceed 180 lira, pro­duc­ers can’t cover their basic expenses.- Saim Demirbaş, pres­i­dent, Foça Agricultural Chamber

Saim Demirbaş, pres­i­dent of the Foça Agricultural Chamber, told local media that olive har­vest­ing is nearly fin­ished, but olive prices have not risen com­pa­ra­bly to costs.

Oil mills are pur­chas­ing olives at a price range of 130 to 150 lira (€3.40 to €3.95) [per kilo­gram],” he said, down from the 295 lira (€9) in the pre­vi­ous crop year.

See Also:Turkey’s Olive Sector Aims for Record $1B in Exports

Data from online olive oil trad­ing mar­ket­place Oleista show prices at ori­gin for lam­pante, vir­gin and extra vir­gin olive oil ticked up in the sec­ond week of February to €4.53, €5.15 and €6.20 per kilo­gram, respec­tively.

However, farm­ers said these had not off­set increas­ing energy, fer­til­izer and pes­ti­cide prices and ris­ing labor costs.

This year, olive pro­duc­ers are expe­ri­enc­ing sig­nif­i­cant hard­ship,” Demirbaş con­firmed. Costs have increased by 50 per­cent between last year and this year.”

Agricultural labor is becom­ing less attrac­tive as a pro­fes­sion due to eco­nomic con­di­tions,” he added. Excessive increases in labor wages have sig­nif­i­cantly raised har­vest­ing costs.”

Demirbaş cal­cu­lated that it costs olive farm­ers about 180 lira (€4.75) to har­vest the aver­age six kilo­grams of olives needed to pro­duce one liter of olive oil.

If olive oil prices do not exceed 180 lira, pro­duc­ers can’t cover their basic expenses,” he said.

Producers, bot­tlers and exporters are also wary of how chang­ing gov­ern­ment pol­icy might affect their abil­ity to ship their prod­uct abroad.

An export ban imposed by the gov­ern­ment in July 2023, aimed at sta­bi­liz­ing domes­tic prices and encour­ag­ing the export of indi­vid­u­ally pack­aged olive oil, has resulted in sig­nif­i­cant olive oil stocks.

Although the ban was lifted in October 2024, pro­duc­ers worry that some extra vir­gin olive oil may have degraded to a lower qual­ity grade and will, there­fore, be less valu­able on the export mar­ket.

Others are con­cerned that gov­ern­ment pol­icy will change quickly, mak­ing long-term plan­ning more chal­leng­ing. The gov­ern­ment has pro­hib­ited bulk olive oil exports three times since 2021, with the pro­hi­bi­tions last­ing any­where from six to 14 months.

Halit Uşak, an olive farmer in busi­ness for 30 years, told local media the com­bi­na­tion of lower prices for olives with higher labor and pro­duc­tion input costs has made the busi­ness unsus­tain­able.

The olives col­lected do not even cover the cost of the worker [wages],” he said. The state must inter­vene in this sit­u­a­tion as soon as pos­si­ble and sup­port the pro­duc­ers.”

Ömer Ulaş Kırım, pres­i­dent of the Turkish Chamber of Food Engineers in Izmir, called on the gov­ern­ment to con­sider olive oil pro­duc­tion and exports as strate­gic sec­tors for the coun­try and pro­vide the nec­es­sary sup­port to help them suc­ceed.

Supporting pro­duc­ers and focus­ing on brand­ing efforts dur­ing this process is of crit­i­cal impor­tance for the future of the sec­tor,” he said. This cri­sis can become an oppor­tu­nity to strengthen the olive oil sec­tor. However, for this, the voices of pro­duc­ers should be heard more strongly, and sus­tain­able strate­gies should be devel­oped in the long term.”

