Turkey’s Olive Sector Aims for Record $1B in Exports

With Turkey’s olive sector expected to set a new production record this year, officials have raised the bar for the country’s olive oil and table olives exports, aiming to reach a record $1 billion (€950 million) in value in the 2024/25 crop year.
“We anticipate reaching a historic level in olive and olive oil production in the 2024/25 season, targeting yields of 475,000 metric tons of olive oil and 750,000 tons of table olives,” Emre Uygun, chairman of the Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exporters’ Association (EZZIB), told Olive Oil Times.
Over the next five years, we aim to increase our exports to $1.5 billion.
“I believe these production levels present ambitious export goals for the Turkish olive sector,” he added. “With our target of exporting 200,000 tons of olive oil and 100,000 tons of table olives, we aim to bring in a total of $1 billion in foreign revenue.”
Spain, Italy and the United States are the top destinations of Turkish olive oil, while the country's table olives are primarily exported to Germany, the United States, Romania and Iraq.
Uygun said that EZZIB is also investigating the possibility of tariff-free access for Turkish olive oil and table olives to key trading partners such as the European Union and the United Kingdom.
“Additionally, we are planning sectoral trade delegations to the United States and other countries, along with promotional activities at international trade fairs, to support the growth of our exports,” he said. “Over the next five years, we aim to increase our exports to $1.5 (€1.43) billion.”
Regarding olive oil, Turkish exports have experienced ups and downs in volumes and revenue in the last two years.
In 2022/23, the country exported around 146,000 tons of olive oil worth approximately $709,000 (€673,000).
In 2023/24, however, Turkish exports of olive oil declined by 52 percent in quantity to 71,000 tons and by 29 percent in value to $506,000 (€481,000) due to the dip in the country’s olive oil production that year and the ban imposed on exports of Turkish bulk olive oil.
According to EZZIB, Turkish olive oil producers and exporters suffered a $202.5 (€192.7) million loss due to the export ban, which came into force on August 1, 2023, and continued for 13 consecutive months.
However, this crop year, the country’s producers are optimistic about ramping up their exports to international markets.
“The record production levels, combined with the recent lifting of the export ban, are poised to create favorable conditions for Turkish olive oil on the global market,” said Nilufer Koray, director of sales operations at Gaia Oliva from Turkey’s northern Aegean region.
“We anticipate an increase in exports for Gaia Oliva and Turkey as a whole this year,” he added. “We are focusing on expanding into new markets while strengthening our presence in existing ones.”
“This is a critical moment for Turkey to enhance its reputation as a global olive oil powerhouse,” Koray noted.
However, the country’s olive oil sector is facing the repercussions of the export restrictions on Turkish olive oil: the government has imposed three bans on exports of bulk olive oil in the last four years to stabilize the domestic market.
These export prohibitions inevitably led to the shrinkage of international markets for Turkish producers and exporters.
“Exporters are trying to repair the damage caused by the export bans implemented in the past and to increase exports again,” agricultural news website Tarim Gündem wrote.
“With the return to normal production in Spain, there is concern about not being able to compete due to the decrease in prices and, most importantly, due to the suppressed exchange rate,” it added.
“On the other hand, there is the concern of ‘who will we sell this much oil to?’” Tarim Gündem concluded. “The ban was lifted, but it was too late.”