Turkish Olive Oil Exports to Australia Surge Amid Strategic Trade Push

Turkish table olive and olive oil exports to Australia more than doubled in the 2024/25 crop year, according to the Aegean Olive and Olive Oil Exporters’ Association (EZZIB).
This surge comes as part of the Turkish Ministry of Trade’s strategy to diversify away from Europe, which makes up nearly 58 percent of olive oil exports by value.
The strategy included a September 2024 trade mission to Australia, where 11 companies held more than 100 bilateral meetings with importers.
The EZZIB said olive oil exports jumped by 162 percent, rising from 1.7 to 4.6 million Australian dollars (€950,000 to €2.6 million), while table olive exports rose 85 percent, reaching 1.45 million Australian dollars (€810,000).
A record-breaking harvest in the 2024/25 crop year, combined with the lifting of a ban on bulk olive oil exports and the trade missions, are among the reasons for the dramatic increase.
“The interest in healthy foods in Australia is extremely high,” added Emre Uygun, the chairman of the EZZIB. “Olives and olive oil are among the well-known and preferred products among Australian consumers,” with combined imports of around 200 million Australian dollars (€111 million) annually.
“We are steadily progressing toward our goal of securing a 20 percent share of the Australian market,” Uygun added.
He further pointed out that the success is particularly valuable during a period when global olive oil prices have dropped by more than 50 percent and Turkey’s overall exports have declined by 39 percent.
World Bank data indicate that Turkey was the fourth-largest exporter to Australia in 2023, accounting for 3.6 percent of total virgin and extra-virgin olive oil by value and 4.5 percent by volume. Spain, Italy, and Greece are Australia’s largest suppliers of olive oil.
On the other hand, Australia was the eleventh most valuable market for Turkish exporters in 2023, accounting for less than 1% of total virgin and extra-virgin olive oil exports by value.
Spain is the primary destination for Turkey’s virgin and extra-virgin olive oil exports, accounting for slightly less than half of the total, followed by the United States, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.
The table olive trade relation between the two countries follows a similar story, with Turkey being the fourth-largest exporter to Australia, which is the twenty-third most valuable market for Turkish table olives.
According to the EZZIB, black olive exports to Australia nearly doubled, rising from 613,000 to 1.2 million Australian dollars (€340,000 to €670,000). Meanwhile, green olive exports increased by 50 percent, reaching 261,000 Australian dollars (€145,000).
Uygun said the bilateral business meetings held in Australia “played a significant role in the success” of increasing olive oil and table olive exports. He is already planning another trade delegation to Canada in September.
World Bank data show that Canada was the sixth most valuable market for Turkish virgin and extra-virgin olive oil exports, reaching €10.7 million in 2023, and the fourteenth most valuable for table olive exports.