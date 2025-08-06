Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC Nears Registration Deadline as September Results Loom

The 2025 Southern Hemisphere edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is nearing registration deadline, with results set to be released in September, providing producers from Southern Hemisphere regions a platform to showcase their oils at peak freshness and gain recognition on a global scale through blind-tasting judging protocols and prestigious awards. Winning an NYIOOC award not only provides producers with global exposure and marketing advantages, but also strengthens relationships with distributors and retailers, with anticipation building among producers for the upcoming results and the opportunity to compare their oils to the best in their region.
The 2025 Southern Hemisphere edition of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is nearing a critical deadline, with registration expected to close soon as organizers prepare to begin releasing results in September.
This dedicated Southern Hemisphere competition was created to highlight producers whose harvest seasons fall at a different time of year than their Northern Hemisphere counterparts. It gives producers from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, and other Southern Hemisphere regions the opportunity to showcase their oils at peak freshness.
“Producers work all year for this moment, and we want to ensure the judging aligns with the natural rhythms of their harvests,” said Curtis Cord, president of the NYIOOC. “The Southern Hemisphere edition gives these brands their own platform and timeline.”
The NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest, attracting entries from dozens of countries. Its Southern Hemisphere edition has quickly gained recognition for shining a spotlight on world-class producers who might otherwise be overshadowed by the Northern Hemisphere’s larger harvest volume and release schedule.
Judging will be carried out by an international panel of experts using the NYIOOC’s rigorous protocols. Award-winning brands will be featured in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking and showcased in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, two trusted resources used by buyers, importers, chefs, and discerning consumers around the world.
Southern Hemisphere producers have historically performed well on the NYIOOC stage. Last year, South African producers achieved record-breaking success, Brazilian brands posted near-perfect winning percentages, and Australian and Chilean brands took home multiple Gold and Silver awards.
For producers, an NYIOOC award delivers more than an award — it provides a decisive marketing advantage and global exposure. Winners benefit from widespread media coverage and gain valuable tools to strengthen their presence in key markets. Many have reported increased demand and enhanced relationships with distributors and retailers following their success.
As the September results rollout approaches, anticipation is building among producers eager to see how their oils compare to the best in their region. For those still considering entry, competition officials emphasize that the window to participate is closing quickly.
With registration ending soon and results just weeks away, the 2025 Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC promises to once again spotlight the exceptional oils and the dedicated producers behind them.