Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC Nears Registration Deadline as September Results Loom

Registration for the Southern Hemisphere edition of the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is closing soon, with organizers preparing to reveal award winners beginning in September.
Familia Zuccardi earned a Gold Award for a medium organic Arauco monovarietal at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition. (Photo: Familia Zuccardi)
By OOT Staff
Aug. 6, 2025 13:51 UTC
The 2025 Southern Hemisphere edi­tion of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is near­ing a crit­i­cal dead­line, with reg­is­tra­tion expected to close soon as orga­niz­ers pre­pare to begin releas­ing results in September.

This ded­i­cated Southern Hemisphere com­pe­ti­tion was cre­ated to high­light pro­duc­ers whose har­vest sea­sons fall at a dif­fer­ent time of year than their Northern Hemisphere coun­ter­parts. It gives pro­duc­ers from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, and other Southern Hemisphere regions the oppor­tu­nity to show­case their oils at peak fresh­ness.

Producers work all year for this moment, and we want to ensure the judg­ing aligns with the nat­ural rhythms of their har­vests,” said Curtis Cord, pres­i­dent of the NYIOOC. The Southern Hemisphere edi­tion gives these brands their own plat­form and time­line.”

The NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test, attract­ing entries from dozens of coun­tries. Its Southern Hemisphere edi­tion has quickly gained recog­ni­tion for shin­ing a spot­light on world-class pro­duc­ers who might oth­er­wise be over­shad­owed by the Northern Hemisphere’s larger har­vest vol­ume and release sched­ule.

Judging will be car­ried out by an inter­na­tional panel of experts using the NYIOOC’s rig­or­ous pro­to­cols. Award-win­ning brands will be fea­tured in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking and show­cased in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, two trusted resources used by buy­ers, importers, chefs, and dis­cern­ing con­sumers around the world.

Southern Hemisphere pro­duc­ers have his­tor­i­cally per­formed well on the NYIOOC stage. Last year, South African pro­duc­ers achieved record-break­ing suc­cess, Brazilian brands posted near-per­fect win­ning per­cent­ages, and Australian and Chilean brands took home mul­ti­ple Gold and Silver awards.

For pro­duc­ers, an NYIOOC award deliv­ers more than an award — it pro­vides a deci­sive mar­ket­ing advan­tage and global expo­sure. Winners ben­e­fit from wide­spread media cov­er­age and gain valu­able tools to strengthen their pres­ence in key mar­kets. Many have reported increased demand and enhanced rela­tion­ships with dis­trib­u­tors and retail­ers fol­low­ing their suc­cess.

As the September results roll­out approaches, antic­i­pa­tion is build­ing among pro­duc­ers eager to see how their oils com­pare to the best in their region. For those still con­sid­er­ing entry, com­pe­ti­tion offi­cials empha­size that the win­dow to par­tic­i­pate is clos­ing quickly.

With reg­is­tra­tion end­ing soon and results just weeks away, the 2025 Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC promises to once again spot­light the excep­tional oils and the ded­i­cated pro­duc­ers behind them.

