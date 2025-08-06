Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC Nears Registration Deadline as September Results Loom

Summary The 2025 Southern Hemisphere edi­tion of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is near­ing reg­is­tra­tion dead­line, with results set to be released in September, pro­vid­ing pro­duc­ers from Southern Hemisphere regions a plat­form to show­case their oils at peak fresh­ness and gain recog­ni­tion on a global scale through blind-tast­ing judg­ing pro­to­cols and pres­ti­gious awards. Winning an NYIOOC award not only pro­vides pro­duc­ers with global expo­sure and mar­ket­ing advan­tages, but also strength­ens rela­tion­ships with dis­trib­u­tors and retail­ers, with antic­i­pa­tion build­ing among pro­duc­ers for the upcom­ing results and the oppor­tu­nity to com­pare their oils to the best in their region.

The 2025 Southern Hemisphere edi­tion of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is near­ing a crit­i­cal dead­line, with reg­is­tra­tion expected to close soon as orga­niz­ers pre­pare to begin releas­ing results in September.

This ded­i­cated Southern Hemisphere com­pe­ti­tion was cre­ated to high­light pro­duc­ers whose har­vest sea­sons fall at a dif­fer­ent time of year than their Northern Hemisphere coun­ter­parts. It gives pro­duc­ers from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, South Africa, and other Southern Hemisphere regions the oppor­tu­nity to show­case their oils at peak fresh­ness.

“Producers work all year for this moment, and we want to ensure the judg­ing aligns with the nat­ural rhythms of their har­vests,” said Curtis Cord, pres­i­dent of the NYIOOC. ​“The Southern Hemisphere edi­tion gives these brands their own plat­form and time­line.”

The NYIOOC is the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test, attract­ing entries from dozens of coun­tries. Its Southern Hemisphere edi­tion has quickly gained recog­ni­tion for shin­ing a spot­light on world-class pro­duc­ers who might oth­er­wise be over­shad­owed by the Northern Hemisphere’s larger har­vest vol­ume and release sched­ule.

Judging will be car­ried out by an inter­na­tional panel of experts using the NYIOOC’s rig­or­ous pro­to­cols. Award-win­ning brands will be fea­tured in the Olive Oil Times World Ranking and show­cased in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils, two trusted resources used by buy­ers, importers, chefs, and dis­cern­ing con­sumers around the world.

Southern Hemisphere pro­duc­ers have his­tor­i­cally per­formed well on the NYIOOC stage. Last year, South African pro­duc­ers achieved record-break­ing suc­cess, Brazilian brands posted near-per­fect win­ning per­cent­ages, and Australian and Chilean brands took home mul­ti­ple Gold and Silver awards.

For pro­duc­ers, an NYIOOC award deliv­ers more than an award — it pro­vides a deci­sive mar­ket­ing advan­tage and global expo­sure. Winners ben­e­fit from wide­spread media cov­er­age and gain valu­able tools to strengthen their pres­ence in key mar­kets. Many have reported increased demand and enhanced rela­tion­ships with dis­trib­u­tors and retail­ers fol­low­ing their suc­cess.

As the September results roll­out approaches, antic­i­pa­tion is build­ing among pro­duc­ers eager to see how their oils com­pare to the best in their region. For those still con­sid­er­ing entry, com­pe­ti­tion offi­cials empha­size that the win­dow to par­tic­i­pate is clos­ing quickly.

With reg­is­tra­tion end­ing soon and results just weeks away, the 2025 Southern Hemisphere NYIOOC promises to once again spot­light the excep­tional oils and the ded­i­cated pro­duc­ers behind them.