S. Hemisphere Producers Reap Rewards of Challenging Harvest

Farmers, millers and bottlers from seven countries across three continents combined to win 44 awards in the Southern Hemisphere division of the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
From Australia to Uruguay, producers overcame a challenging crop year in which farmers had to contend with extreme weather events and pests. At the same time, millers and bottlers faced rolling blackouts and rising production costs.
I am excited and proud… This is a testament that extra virgin olive oil from South Africa is top-tier and deserves the respect it’s worth.
South Africa led the way, with eight producers capitalizing on a bountiful harvest to earn 12 awards from 19 entries, the second-highest medal count in the country’s history.
While the weather was widely helpful for crafting award-winning extra virgin olive oil, producers struggled with the country's rolling blackouts, which required careful coordination between harvest and milling teams.
“Quality was exceptional, and we were able to get the crop off early before the heavy winter rainfall,” said Brenda Wilkinson, co-owner of Rio Largo, which earned a Silver Award for a medium-intensity blend of Frantoio, Leccino and Coratina olives.
“Our olive oils displayed higher polyphenols but remained balanced with very good oil yields,” she added. “Overall, our olive oils gave good aromas and a very clean mouth feel with lingering pungency.”
First-time South African entrants celebrated their World Competition success along with the established brands.
The producer behind Ubuntu, the country’s first black-owned olive oil brand, earned a Silver Award for a delicate blend.
“I am excited and proud, and I hope this will inspire all those who dare to dream, especially my brothers and sisters in Africa,” said owner Loyiso Manga. “This is a testament that extra virgin olive oil from South Africa is top-tier and deserves the respect it’s worth.”
Farmers and millers from Brazil finished closely behind South Africa, earning 11 awards from 14 entries.
Most of the country’s olive oil production comes from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, which experienced disastrous flooding.
The floods, which destroyed cities and claimed thousands of lives, followed extreme weather that damaged most of the state’s olive groves, resulting in a historically poor harvest.
Not far from Brazil, three producers from Chile combined to earn seven awards from 11 entries. Similarly to Brazil, the country experienced a significant production decline, in part due to climatic factors and the olive tree’s natural alternate-bearing tendencies.
“We are very happy and honored with this award,” said Fernando Carrasco Spano, the chief executive of Olivos Ruta del Sol, which earned two awards. “Over the years [winning at the NYIOOC] has allowed us to communicate to our consumers the consolidation of our quality over time.”
On the other side of the Pacific Ocean, Australian producers earned seven awards from 12 entries. The country experienced a slight but expected production decline, with heavy rain complicating the harvest.
“The quantity harvested was generally lower than previous years, not unexpected given the effects of the spring rains,” said Stephen and Sui Tham, the co-owners of Cape Schanck Olive Estate.
Despite the adversity, the Victoria-based farmers managed a high-quality harvest, earning Gold and Silver Awards for a medium Coratina and medium Picual, respectively.
In South America, producers and bottlers from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay celebrated award-winning finishes to otherwise challenging harvests.
Two producers from Mendoza, Argentina, each won a Gold Award. Meanwhile, Uruguay’s two largest olive oil producers combined to earn a Gold and two Silver Awards after the country experienced a dramatic production decline.
Finally, an importer and producer in Peru earned a Silver Award, crafting the country’s first award-winning extra virgin olive oils in the World Competition since 2014.
“Winning the Silver Award at the NYOOC is a great honor and validates the effort and dedication put into every stage of production,” said Lourdes González, the head of sales and quality assurance specialist at producer Vallesur, which was awarded for a medium Criolla.
“It confirms that we are on the right path, committed to excellence and offering a product that meets the highest quality standards,” she added. “But fundamentally, this award motivates us to continue improving and share our passion for olive oil with more people worldwide.”See Also:Olive Oil Times World Ranking
Along with this validation, González said she expects the award to help the company find new export opportunities, including in the United States.
“We believe this award will highlight and support the quality of our TIQSI premium extra virgin olive oil,” she said. “We also hope that it will strengthen the trust of our current customers and attract new consumers interested in high-end olive oils.”