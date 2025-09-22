Navarra’s Aceite Artajo Marries Cutting-Edge Tech with Centuries of Olive Oil Heritage

Summary Aceite Artajo in Ribera de Navarra is prepar­ing for the upcom­ing olive har­vest, aim­ing to main­tain or improve the qual­ity of their extra vir­gin olive oils. The farm, with a his­tory dat­ing back cen­turies, focuses on qual­ity, sus­tain­abil­ity, and inno­va­tion, using mod­ern tech­nol­ogy and organic farm­ing meth­ods to pro­duce top-qual­ity olive oils while embrac­ing ini­tia­tives like oleo­tourism to edu­cate con­sumers about their prod­ucts.

In the fer­tile Ribera de Navarra, where the Ebro Valley stretches between the Bardenas desert and the snow-capped Moncayo, Aceite Artajo is get­ting ready for the com­ing olive har­vest.

“After a dif­fi­cult flow­er­ing period due to high tem­per­a­tures, the har­vest looks to be aver­age, so we are sat­is­fied and hope to main­tain or improve the qual­ity of last sea­son’s extra vir­gin olive oils,” said Andrea Urzaiz Huguet, qual­ity and mar­ket­ing man­ager at Artajo.

In typ­i­cal sea­sons, the har­vest in Artajo’s cor­ner of north­west­ern Spain lasts for a few weeks from the first days of October. Choosing the cor­rect har­vest time allows the farm to pro­duce a wide range of olive oils.

Ribera de Navarra is one of the areas of the Iberian Peninsula with the most hours of sun­shine per year… with a con­trast­ing cli­mate and great poten­tial for pro­duc­ing aro­matic char­ac­ter and bal­anced yields in our olives. - Andrea Urzaiz Huguet, qual­ity and mar­ket­ing man­ager, Aceite Artajo

However, Urzaiz said her fam­ily has plenty of expe­ri­ence, with roots in the olive oil busi­ness dat­ing back sev­eral cen­turies.

“The ori­gin of Aceite Artajo dates back to the 18th cen­tury, when the Artajo fam­ily pro­duced extra vir­gin olive oil in the his­toric cen­ter of Tudela, until the 1960s,” Urzaiz said.

“After a pro­duc­tion hia­tus in the 20th cen­tury, the olive-grow­ing tra­di­tion was revived in 1998 with the plant­ing of new olive trees at Los Llanos estate,” she added. ​“Later, in 2007, a mod­ern oil mill was built to pro­duce early-har­vest extra vir­gin olive oils of the high­est qual­ity.”

According to the com­pany, its focus on qual­ity has opened doors to export to the United States.

Urzaiz cited the company’s track record of win­ning qual­ity awards, includ­ing a Gold Award for a medium-inten­sity blend of Changlot Reial, Picual, Hojiblanca, Cornicabra and Picudo olives at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, as one of the rea­sons they were able to enter the lucra­tive North American mar­ket.

“The NYIOOC is always a good boost to all the effort that goes into bet­ting on qual­ity,” Urzaiz con­firmed. ​“It is also very inter­est­ing com­mer­cially for the U.S. mar­ket.”

The farm is also expand­ing its sales to other areas. ​“We want to reach every­one. This prod­uct deserves it. It’s slow, but we’re find­ing very loyal cus­tomers,” Urzaiz said.

To fine-tune its mod­ern pro­duc­tion tech­niques, the farm con­ducted an exten­sive trial with more than 70 olive vari­eties, ulti­mately select­ing 14 of them for the new groves.

“The ones best suited to the local envi­ron­ment and capa­ble of pro­duc­ing top-qual­ity oils were cho­sen,” Urzaiz noted, includ­ing Arbequina, Arbosana, Koroneiki, Manzanilla Cacereña and Arróniz.

Among the more recent exper­i­ments is the plant­ing of Lecciana olive trees, a cross between Leccino and Arbosana, devel­oped for resilience in a chang­ing cli­mate.

“For now, it rep­re­sents a small area, and we planted it because it seems a promis­ing vari­ety for pro­duc­ing qual­ity green fruity oils, and this is what we are look­ing for in Artajo,” Urzaiz said.

Today, Artajo cul­ti­vates more than 250,000 olive trees on 250 hectares.

Aceite Artajo has planted dozens of olive varieties, experimenting to see which ones will thrive in Navarre’s distinct climate. (Photo: Aceite Artajo)

“Ribera de Navarra is one of the areas of the Iberian Peninsula with the most hours of sun­shine per year,” Urzaiz said. ​“It is one of the north­ern­most areas for olive cul­ti­va­tion, with a con­trast­ing cli­mate and great poten­tial for pro­duc­ing aro­matic char­ac­ter and bal­anced yields in our olives.”

According to the farm, its organic and regen­er­a­tive approach shapes the company’s oper­a­tions.

“Artajo embraced organic farm­ing to pro­tect the envi­ron­ment and pro­duce healthy and safe food,” Urzaiz said.

However, adopt­ing organic cul­ti­va­tion and pro­duc­tion meth­ods has come with a cost.

“Challenges are increased labor and costs,” Urzaiz said. ​“There is a pop­u­lar belief accord­ing to which ​‘organic’ is the same as ​‘aban­doned.’”

“It is quite the oppo­site. It’s about doing a lot of small things,” she added. ​“And the oppor­tu­ni­ties are prod­uct dif­fer­en­ti­a­tion and meet­ing the grow­ing con­sumer demand for sus­tain­able and organic goods.”

“We are doing organic pro­duc­tion to offer a qual­ity prod­uct that also offers safety,” Urzaiz noted. ​“If that is valu­able to the con­sumer, all the bet­ter.”

Aceite Artajo cultivates biodiversity by creating habitats for local insects, birds and bats as well as planting other native plant species around the olive trees to fortify the soil. (Photo: Aceite Artajo)

Artajo’s organic approach includes ini­tia­tives such as plant­ing flower bor­ders and cre­at­ing insect hotels, amphib­ian ponds and float­ing islands in irri­ga­tion basins to encour­age bio­di­ver­sity.

Additionally, they have installed more than two dozen wooden nest boxes to attract birds and bats that help con­trol pests nat­u­rally.

Terrace farm­ing, cover crops and prun­ing residues pro­tect soil struc­ture and mois­ture while cur­tail­ing ero­sion.

According to Urzaiz, the olive trees cap­ture car­bon year-round, and veg­e­ta­tive cover improves soil organic mat­ter, con­tribut­ing to a neg­a­tive car­bon foot­print.

Artajo has also adopted mod­ern tech­nol­ogy from the out­set of the new cul­ti­va­tion, and today, weather sta­tions and real-time mois­ture sen­sors enable smart drip irri­ga­tion.

“We rely on tech­nol­ogy and pre­ci­sion agri­cul­ture to opti­mize resources such as humid­ity sen­sors. They tell us the sta­tus of each irri­ga­tion sec­tor on the farm in real time,” Huguet said.

The farm is also using the Normalized Difference Vegetation Index (NDVI) to mon­i­tor the con­di­tions of the olive trees across the estate.

The cooling system for Aceite Artajo’s tank room is powered by solar panels, helping increase the negative carbon footprint of the company’s olive oils. (Photo: Aceite Artajo)

Such mon­i­tor­ing sup­ports pre­ci­sion agri­cul­ture inter­ven­tions such as irri­ga­tion and fer­til­iza­tion. It can also show early signs of stress, allow­ing a prompt response.

Water drawn from the nearby Lodosa canal is stored in reser­voirs and used strate­gi­cally to ensure the cor­rect amount of water for each tree.

Renewable energy pow­ers much of the estate. Olive pits fuel a bio­mass boiler that sup­plies heat­ing and hot water to the mill and other facil­i­ties.

“We also gen­er­ate solar energy to pump irri­ga­tion and refrig­er­ate the cel­lar,” Urzaiz said.

Such tech­nol­ogy also strength­ens the far­m’s efforts to adapt to cli­mate change, which tends to impact the vol­ume of yields.

“In recent years, we’ve seen our har­vests seri­ously com­pro­mised, whether due to extreme heat dur­ing flow­er­ing, peri­ods of drought or rather extreme storms,” she noted.

Offering guided olive oil tastings is among the various tourist activities offered by Aceite Artajo to help improve consumer knowledge about olive oil. (Photo: Aceite Artajo)

With sev­eral olive oil tourism ini­tia­tives, the estate offers vis­i­tors oppor­tu­ni­ties to explore olive oil pro­duc­tion, learn how to appre­ci­ate the taste of olive oil, and deepen their under­stand­ing of qual­ity and polyphe­nols.

According to Urzaiz, con­sumer edu­ca­tion is essen­tial for the growth of the olive oil sec­tor.

“Right now, there’s still a lot of out­reach work to be done,” she said. ​“Spain con­sumes a lot of olive oil, but many peo­ple still don’t know what extra vir­gin means.”

At Los Llanos, vis­i­tors can book guided tours, tast­ings, express vis­its or pic­nics among the olive trees. Motorhome trav­el­ers can stay overnight.

“We’re on a long road and part of oleo­tourism is rais­ing con­sumer aware­ness about our ​‘trea­sure,’” Urzaiz con­cluded.