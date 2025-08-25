Warming Weather Gives a Boost to Swiss Olive Cultivation

Rising temperatures in French-speaking Switzerland are allowing farmers to expand olive cultivation, with plans to increase the number of olive trees in the region significantly. Swiss-made olive oil is expected to gain popularity, with the goal of establishing Switzerland as a valued olive oil producer and promoting local agriculture.
In the foothills of the Alps, a new Swiss-made product is gaining traction.
Farmers in the French-speaking part of Switzerland are taking advantage of rising temperatures to plant olive trees and expand olive cultivation.
Also known as Suisse Romande, French-speaking Switzerland chiefly includes the cantons of Vaud, Geneva, Neuchâtel and Jura in the west of the country, bordering France.
Olive production in French-speaking Switzerland, which has long been anecdotal, is set to increase dramatically in the coming years.
“Winters have been less cold for the past 20 years, but we could have started [growing olives] more than 20 years ago; people just hadn’t thought of it,” Frank Siffert, a winemaker and a pioneer in olive cultivation in Switzerland from Bonvillars near Lausanne, told Olive Oil Times.
According to MeteoSwiss, the federal office of meteorology, average temperatures have increased noticeably in the country in the last 20 years. In 2024, the average temperature in Switzerland was 1.4 ºC higher than the long-term average temperature between 1991 and 2020.
Francophone Switzerland is home to around 4,000 olive trees aged between one and 14 years. Siffert said that the plan is to reach 20,000 trees next year.See Also:Farmers in Hungary Make Headway in Olive Cultivation
“Olive production in French-speaking Switzerland, which has long been anecdotal, is set to increase dramatically in the coming years,” he said. “We will far surpass Ticino, where olive growing has been established for several years.”
The southern canton of Ticino is the country’s main olive-cultivation region and home to around 10,000 olive trees. Olive trees also flourish in the Grisons, a neighboring canton to the east of the country. The Swiss have also been using olive trees to decorate their gardens and orchards for decades. ‘
In 2020, Ticino produced 2,000 liters of extra virgin olive oil in the local mills in Sonvico and Losone. Ticino olive oil has also been included in the Swiss inventory of culinary heritage since 2021, among other iconic Swiss foods such as Alpine cheeses, rye bread and regional specialties including Longeole sausage and Basler Läckerli biscuits.
According to research done by Siffert and his team, the first olive trees were probably planted in southern Switzerland by Roman legionaries. A deed of sale from 769 of an olive grove in Campione, today an Italian village, is the oldest known document referring to the presence of olive trees in Ticino.
Initially, olive oil in Switzerland was mainly used as lamp oil. Over the centuries, the country’s olive trees suffered great destruction from frost and from uprooting to give way to mulberry trees for silkworm breeding.
However, the cultivation of olives rebounded in the country in the 1980s mainly for culinary purposes. To cover domestic demand that amounts to around 17,000 metric tons per annum, Switzerland imports olive oil primarily from Spain, Italy and Greece.
There are currently around 150 to 200 olive cultivars in Switzerland. Ongoing research will single out some of the varieties best suited for the climatic conditions found in the French-speaking southwest of the country.
According to the plan Siffert laid out, DNA analyses of olive trees planted more than 20 years ago are scheduled to be carried out this autumn.
The goal is to identify those olive varieties that survived the harsh winter of 2012, when temperatures dropped to ‑15 ºC in the country’s lowlands for two weeks and to ‑18 ºC at altitudes of 600 meters.
“Lucques, Leccino, Tanche, Frantoio, Aglandau, Cipressino, Bouteillan and Grossane are some of the most common varieties in Switzerland,” Siffert said.
“Some olive varieties can withstand temperatures between ‑15 ºC and ‑26 ºC,” he added. “Moufla, a French cultivar which is resistant to ‑26 ºC, has not yet been planted.”
However, he noted that regardless of their tolerance to cold, olive trees are better adapted to dry weather than to very wet or icy weather, which is typical of some parts of Switzerland.
Siffert, who calls the olive tree “the indestructible tree” for its longevity and resistance to drought, argued that although the cold Swiss weather can sometimes be detrimental to olive trees, it can also act as a shield from disease.
“Olive trees require relatively little care and no special chemical treatment,” Siffert said.See Also:Olive Growing Starting to Take Root in Central Europe
“Some diseases will arrive, but our winter should kill some of the spores and larvae, which will help us for many years to come,” he added. “The olive fruit fly has already been present in Ticino for years and will surely travel to French-speaking Switzerland. “
There are also plans to form an association to promote olive oil production and market the olive oil in the French-speaking part of Switzerland and across the country. Around 40 producers are expected to participate in the association’s inaugural meeting in September.
“The association is committed to supporting its active members in the management of their crops, promoting innovation and sustainability in agricultural practices and ensuring the traceability of raw materials,” Siffert said. “In the long term, this will enable us to consider receiving quality labels for our olive oils.”
Siffert’s wish is to see Switzerland among the world’s most valued olive oil producers one day. His research has shown that olive trees are a crop suitable for growing in certain parts of Switzerland, which can also turn into a profitable industry.
“It is an opportunity for the future of local agriculture,” he said.
He also counts on the credibility of the “Swiss made” logo, widely accepted as a symbol of quality and reliability, to gain recognition for the olive oil produced in the French-speaking part of Switzerland.
“It will be a local product that will sell very well, because the Swiss love local produce,” he said. “What is more, the Swiss-made label will offer a guarantee of quality among foreign oils, which are not always controlled and guaranteed.”