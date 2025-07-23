Egypt Proposes Geographical Indication for Ras Sedr Olive Oil

Efforts to develop olive farming in Ras Sedr, Egypt have led to a proposal for a new geographical indication (GI) for the local extra virgin olive oil, a crucial step in adding value to the product and opening new opportunities for growers and communities. The new GI aims to highlight the unique qualities of olive oil from the region, with a workshop held to define the technical and legislative steps needed for its establishment.
According to representatives from the Desert Research Center, the Abu Suwayra Agricultural Cooperative and the South Sinai Agriculture Directorate, the new GI represents a crucial step in adding value to olive oil produced in the area and opening new opportunities for local growers and communities.
The three entities, experts and other stakeholders, held a workshop to define the next technical and legislative steps needed for the establishment of the new GI.See Also:Egypt Aims for Significant Increase in Olive Oil Exports
GIs are intellectual property items recognized under the international TRIPS Agreement, which identifies a product as originating from a specific place with distinct qualities and culture that link it to its geographic origin.
A few years ago, Egypt registered the Matrouh GI extra virgin olive oil, which comes from a region located in the northwestern area of the country. The area is also at the core of a radical olive farming expansion project.
“The [Ras Sedr] project is part of a wider initiative aimed at increasing awareness about the development of sustainable production for vegetable oils in the area,” Hossam Shawky, director of the Desert Research Center, told Masrawy news.
According to Shawky, the project builds on the unique resources of South Sinai and the significant role that food production plays in the local identity.
Ras Sedr, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Suez on the Gulf of Suez, is a well-known tourist destination.
Its vicinity and the nearby Abu Suwayra region significantly contribute to South Sinai olive production.
A 2021 study found that local olive farms cover approximately 8,029 feddans (approximately 3,370 hectares). Their olive yield can easily exceed 10,000 metric tons per annum.
In January, the South Sinai government noted that the Ras Sedr region produced 7,000 tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year.
Most of the local production goes to nearby olive presses. In 2023, following the temporary closure of a traditional Abu Suwayra press, the South Sinai governorate inaugurated a modern olive oil mill in Ras Masala capable of processing up to 80 tons of olives per day.
Meanwhile, other growers transport their olives to the modern milling facilities in Al-Arish, on the Mediterranean Sea coast in North Sinai, including one run by Wadi Sinai.
According to Mohamed Shata, Deputy Secretary to Agriculture in South Sinai, the most relevant olive cultivars grown in the region to produce olive oil include Picual, Kalamata, and Maraki.
Some or all of the cultivars may be included in the local GI’s future guidelines, as they will outline the typical local sources for Ras Sedr olive oil.
At the workshop, held under the directives of Alaa Farouk, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Shawky outlined the ongoing development of the latest on-field technologies.
According to local media outlet Akhbar el-Yom, several technologies for local agriculture were examined, including systems for monitoring the water resources and applying smart irrigation systems.
Other areas of intervention are land degradation, seasonal agriculture and disease diagnosis.
The workshop concluded with a field trip to local farms, where participants observed some of the systems in action.
Although the exact date of the new GI’s official announcement is not yet known, the process for the Matrouh GI olive oil took approximately two years.
According to figures released by the International Olive Council (IOC), Egypt has produced an average of 44,200 tons of olive oil annually over the last five crop years. The IOC estimated that Egypt produced 40,000 tons of olive oil in the 2024/25 crop year.