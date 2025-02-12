`Meet the Genoese Couple Cultivating Traditional Italian Olives in Uruguay - Olive Oil Times
Meet the Genoese Couple Cultivating Traditional Italian Olives in Uruguay

By Daniel Dawson
Feb. 12, 2025 15:21 UTC

After more than four decades of trav­el­ing the world and work­ing on human­i­tar­ian aid and devel­op­ment projects, Maria Vittoria Saccarello and Domenico Bruzzone wanted to pur­sue a new project after retire­ment.

Instead of return­ing to their native Genoa from their last post in Bolivia, they began search­ing for a place to set­tle in Latin America.

Our first assign­ment out­side of Europe was on the Mexican bor­der with Guatemala,” Bruzzone said. Latin America made a last­ing impres­sion on us.”

At the same time, the cou­ple became pas­sion­ate about olive grow­ing par­tially due to their upbring­ing in north­ern Italy and their expe­ri­ences work­ing with the Italian gov­ern­ment to plant olive trees in Egypt and Pakistan.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Domenico Bruzzone (third from right) and Saccarello (second from left) planting olive trees at the experimental Bari Chacwal station in Pakistan in 2014. (Photo: Pique Roto)

Eventually, the cou­ple iden­ti­fied Uruguay as a suit­able loca­tion for their new project, cit­ing the dol­lar­ized econ­omy, polit­i­cal sta­bil­ity, lan­guage, cul­tural sim­i­lar­i­ties to Italy and olive-friendly ter­roir.

We did some research about the nec­es­sary size for the com­pany to become eco­nom­i­cally self-sus­tain­ing and make the invest­ment prof­itable,” Saccarello said.

The cou­ple even­tu­ally bought a 40-hectare plot of land in the cen­tral depart­ment of Florida, 100 kilo­me­ters north­east of Montevideo, Uruguay’s cap­i­tal, in 2012. They planted their first olive trees in 2014 and pro­duced olive oil for the first time in 2019.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Pique Roto started planting 30 hectares of olive trees in 2012. (Photo: Pique Roto)

While Arbequina, Picual and Coratina are the dom­i­nant vari­eties in Uruguay, Saccarello and Bruzzone opted to import tra­di­tional Italian vari­eties, includ­ing Taggiasca, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino, from a well-known Italian nurs­ery.

When we first planted, nobody knew Taggiasca, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino in Uruguay,” Saccarello said. So the agron­o­mist asked us to plant Arbequina to com­pare its yields with the Italian vari­eties.”

After sev­eral set­backs, includ­ing half of the Arbequina trees dying in the first year after their roots failed to take hold, the cou­ple dis­cov­ered that the Italian vari­eties thrived in Uruguay, espe­cially Taggiasca and Pendolino.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Saccarello inspects the groves ahead of the harvest, which typically begins in late March and ends in mid-June. (Photo: Pique Roto)

The north­ern Italian vari­eties have a greater affin­ity than the Spanish vari­eties [Arbequina and Picual] because [Florida] has a dry, almost cold cli­mate,” Bruzzone said.

Combining con­ven­tional vari­eties and Italian imports also resulted in a stag­gered har­vest.

It starts in late March or early April with Arbequina, then it goes to Leccino, depend­ing on the speed of the olive’s ripen­ing cycle, con­tin­ues with Frantoio and ends with Taggiasca in mid-June,” Bruzzone said. This allows the har­vest to be pro­grammed and is har­mo­nized if there is no excess rain.”

Saccarello added that they har­vest every­thing early to avoid the win­ter humid­ity and increased poten­tial for the olives to develop anthrac­nose, result­ing in defects in the oil.

Even though one-fifth of their trees are Arbequina, Bruzzone and Saccarello focus mainly on the Italian vari­eties, sell­ing Arbequina extra vir­gin olive oil in bulk. With the sale of Arbequina, we gen­er­ally finance the entire har­vest,” Bruzzone said.

The cou­ple pro­duces two extra vir­gin olive oils: Tosca, a Tuscan field blend of Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino, and a Taggiasca mono­va­ri­etal.

We do not make Tosca in the mill. In one year, Tosca might have more Frantoio, mak­ing it more fruity and green, spicier and more bit­ter,” Saccarello said. Another year, it might have more Leccino, pro­vid­ing an inter­est­ing sweet note. Tosca is a prod­uct of what the land gives us.”

On the other hand, the Taggiasca mono­va­ri­etal is a unique late-sea­son olive oil and yielded one of four first-place awards at the 2024 Mario Solinas Awards, hosted in Uruguay.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Saccarello and her agronomist (left) inspect the olive groves with a delegation from the International Olive Council and Uruguayan Olive Association (Asolur). (Photo: Pique Roto)

Obviously, this moti­vates us a lot,” Bruzzone said. It is recog­ni­tion for ten years of hard work.”

The amount of rain was tremen­dous; it hardly stopped,” Bruzzone said. We also wor­ried about the qual­ity of the oil since the olives had so lit­tle sun­light expo­sure lead­ing up to pick­ing.”

In the mill, Saccarello said she had to change the cal­i­bra­tion of the decanter, the malax­ing speed and the times every day due to the amount of water in the olives to pre­vent the paste from becom­ing a watery emul­sion.

Despite these chal­lenges, Pique Roto har­vested 183 met­ric tons of olives, sig­nif­i­cantly higher than the 53 tons har­vested in 2022 and 2023 dur­ing Uruguay’s his­toric drought.

Overall, pre­lim­i­nary har­vest data from the pri­vate sec­tor shows Uruguay pro­duced 614 tons of olive oil in 2024, with Pique Roto as one of the few com­pa­nies that saw pro­duc­tion increase com­pared to 2023.

While the rain was the com­pa­ny’s main chal­lenge in 2024, find­ing enough work­ers to under­take a man­ual har­vest and work in the mill is always chal­leng­ing.

Despite labor chal­lenges, Saccarello said she prefers a man­ual har­vest to a mechan­i­cal one since it allows her to con­trol the amount of fruit brought to the mill.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Saccarello mills less than five tons of olives dily, allowing her to ensure high quality. (Photo: Pique Roto)

The com­pany has Mori-Tem equip­ment capa­ble of pro­cess­ing 500 kilo­grams per hour.

The goal is to mill no more than five tons of olives each day because this amount allows us to have the max­i­mum pos­si­ble qual­ity con­trol,” she said.

Looking ahead to the 2025 har­vest, Bruzzone and Saccarello antic­i­pate a rea­son­ably good har­vest, esti­mat­ing it will be between 150 and 170 tons of olives.

There are plants loaded with fruit and plants that have noth­ing at all,” Saccarello said. Anyway, we will see how the growth of the olives con­tin­ues.”

Bruzzone and Saccarello said the com­pany plans to intro­duce two new brands, a Pendolino mono­va­ri­etal and a blend of Arbequina and Coratina, the lat­ter com­mon in Uruguay.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

While most Uruguayan olive groves are located near the coast, the inland climate of Florida favors northern Italain varieties more adapted to the cold. (Photo: Pique Roto)

We want to exper­i­ment with a Pendolino mono­var­ial, which is some­what rare in Italy, too,” Saccarello said.

Pendolino is a very inter­est­ing tree that our agron­o­mist is con­vinced should be expanded,” Bruzzone added. It is a very strong oil, and the plant is majes­tic.”

Depending on how the oil turns out and the mar­ket reac­tion, the cou­ple will decide whether to keep the entire batch or blend it into a tank with Tosca.

While olive oil pro­duc­tion is their pas­sion, Saccarello said the company’s key to suc­cess is intro­duc­ing a range of prod­ucts to the mar­ket, remov­ing ones that do not work and dou­bling down on the ones that do.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

The founders of Pique Roto believe producers must offer a range of olive products in the market. (Photo: Pique Roto)

This is a very impor­tant eco­nomic com­ple­ment for the plan­ta­tion,” Bruzzone said.

Along with olive oil, the cou­ple pro­duces table olives in a tra­di­tional brine. Most table olives in Uruguay are imported from Argentina and treated with lye, result­ing in a markedly dif­fer­ent fla­vor pro­file.

Almost all the olive’s nutri­tional ele­ments, its organolep­tic prop­er­ties and pro­bi­otics are almost all lost [when treated in lye],” Bruzzone said.

Saccarello, who loves to cook in her free time, said the com­pany also sells a range of olive pâté con­cocted in her kitchen over­look­ing the olive trees.

When we first started with the table olives, I noticed that there was no olive pâté in the mar­ket,” she said. So I started mak­ing a line of prod­ucts called regional pas­sions’ which are based on tra­di­tional recipes of the Mediterranean diet from the dif­fer­ent regions of Italy.”

We are cur­rently work­ing on two prod­ucts before intro­duc­ing them to the mar­ket,” she said. Sometimes, they don’t catch on, but most of the time, they do work out.”

Another aspect of the Uruguayan olive sec­tor Pique Roto is work­ing to enter is oleo­tourism.

profiles-production-business-south-america-meet-the-genoese-couple-cultivating-traditional-italian-olives-in-uruguay-olive-oil-times

Bruzzone believes that the best place to explain the extraordinary qualities of extra virgin olive oil is in the grove. (Photo: Pique Roto)

Bruzzone said oleo­tourism pro­vides pro­duc­ers an excel­lent oppor­tu­nity to edu­cate con­sumers about extra vir­gin olive oil’s health ben­e­fits and sus­tain­abil­ity while devel­op­ing a will­ing­ness to pay.

There is no bet­ter way to explain to the con­sumer about the mer­its of olive oil than a visit to a plan­ta­tion where they can under­stand what this tree is, how it devel­ops, how it is cared for and how much work that entails,” he said.

Since Pique Roto focuses its efforts on the domes­tic mar­ket — though the com­pany has exported Arbequina in bulk before — Saccarello empha­sized that it is nec­es­sary to bring Uruguayans to olive groves and explain the dif­fer­ence between local pro­duc­tion and imports from large-scale Spanish, Italian and Argentine pro­duc­ers and bot­tlers.

You have to show the con­sumer the olive tree and say, see that tree, it is respon­si­ble for the three-liter bag-in-box you bought last week,’” she said, point­ing out that it is more dif­fi­cult to con­cep­tu­al­ize what ten kilo­grams of olives looks like com­pared to a liter of oil. This helps them under­stand,” she said.

