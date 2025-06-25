Enter keywords and hit Go →
Meet the Ligurian Producer Defending a Cultural Heritage

The family behind Tèra de Prie produces award-winning Taggiasca extra virgin olive oil from the thousand-year-old dry stone wall terraces on Italy’s northwestern coast.

Tèra de Prie's terraced dry stone walls are listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: Tèra de Prie)
By Ylenia Granitto
Jun. 25, 2025 21:15 UTC
Tèra de Prie, located in Liguria, cul­ti­vates Taggiasca olive trees on ter­raced orchards, main­tain­ing dry stone walls and tra­di­tional agri­cul­tural tech­niques to mit­i­gate cli­mate change effects. The com­pa­ny’s com­mit­ment to envi­ron­men­tal sus­tain­abil­ity and qual­ity pro­duc­tion has earned them recog­ni­tion, with a focus on pre­serv­ing a healthy envi­ron­ment for wildlife and pro­vid­ing a serene work envi­ron­ment for their col­lab­o­ra­tors.

Between alpine sum­mits and the Mediterranean coast, the Taggiasca olive tree has long thrived on the steep ter­rain of west­ern Liguria, becom­ing a dis­tin­guish­ing fea­ture of the land­scape.

On the foothills of Mount Guardiabella, an off­shoot of the Prealps, Tèra de Prie cul­ti­vates 4,500 trees scat­tered over 15 hectares of ter­raced orchards at 300 to 400 meters of alti­tude. 

The groves are located through­out the ham­lets of Aurigo, Borgomaro and a few other vil­lages of the Impero Valley, near Imperia.

This area has always been rich in stones and trees,” co-owner Nicola Ferrarese told Olive Oil Times. The first peo­ples who arrived here, the Ligurians and then the Romans, started using the tree wood to build their boats and col­lected the stones to cre­ate the ter­races, turn­ing a prob­lem into a resource.”

Hence, the name of the com­pany, Tèra de Prie, which in the Ligurian lan­guage means land of stones’ or land made of stones.’ The com­pany logo depicts a styl­ized human fig­ure wield­ing a mag­a­glio, a local word indi­cat­ing a type of three-toothed hoe. It can be seen as a farmer hoe­ing, gear­ing up for the olive har­vest or strug­gling to fix a retain­ing wall.

The lat­ter image evokes the con­stant main­te­nance required by the ter­raced plots, whose slope gra­di­ent is at least 45 degrees. Every year, the com­pany restores between 180 and 200 square meters of dry stone walls on the prop­erty.

The result of this com­mit­ment towards the ter­ri­tory, shaped by a thou­sand years of heroic farm­ing, is Tèra de Prie Biologico Monocultivar Taggiasca, which earned a Gold Award at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Our work of preser­va­tion has not only a his­tor­i­cal and cul­tural value – just con­sider that UNESCO rec­og­nized the art of dry stone walling as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – but it also has other major impli­ca­tions,” Ferrarese said. 

A good main­te­nance of the dry stone walls dras­ti­cally reduces the hydro­ge­o­log­i­cal risk,” he added. Due to the impor­tance of this activ­ity, the European Union cov­ers part of the cost nec­es­sary for their restora­tion. However, well-done work always requires an extra amount of expense, as well as addi­tional efforts.”

The use of tra­di­tional agri­cul­tural tech­niques, such as dry-stone ter­races, is widely rec­og­nized as an adap­ta­tion mea­sure to mit­i­gate the effects of cli­mate change.

Despite E.U. funds, recovering of dry stone walls takes an enormous amount of time and money. (Photo: Tèra de Prie)

The E.U. man­ages fund­ing pro­grams, such as Using Dry-Stone Walls as a Multi-pur­pose Climate Change Adaptation tool,” the goals of which are to restore and main­tain dry stone walls in a long-term man­ner, as they enable excel­lent water drainage and effec­tively min­i­mize the risk of land­slides and floods.

Among their envi­ron­men­tal ben­e­fits, these walls pro­vide a spe­cific nat­ural ecosys­tem for many species,” Ferrarese said. Moreover, they act as tem­per­a­ture reg­u­la­tors, cre­at­ing a micro­cli­mate, thanks to the stone’s abil­ity to store the heat of the sun and then to release it.”

Ferrarese man­ages the com­pany along­side his father, Franco, and last year, his wife, Sonia, joined the team to over­see mar­ket­ing and busi­ness ini­tia­tives. The cou­ple has two chil­dren, eight-year-old Andrea and six-year-old Francesca, who has already shown inter­est in the family’s com­mit­ment to olive pro­duc­tion.

Every year, our kids are the first tasters of our extra vir­gin olive oil, and they love get­ting involved in the har­vest, which for them is an excit­ing expe­ri­ence,” Ferrarese said. Speaking of the link between gen­er­a­tions, most of these lands have been passed down to us from our ances­tors. Both my mother’s and my father’s fam­i­lies were, in all like­li­hood, olive grow­ers since 1700.”

The ori­gins of their entre­pre­neur­ial ven­ture date back to the mid-1980s, when Franco Ferrarese began revi­tal­iz­ing an aban­doned olive grove.

He then recov­ered other plots and we started mak­ing oil for house­hold con­sump­tion,” Ferrarese said. After pur­chas­ing some neigh­bor­ing land, at the end of the 1990s, he estab­lished a small mill, and in 2000, he cre­ated a com­pany.”

In 2011, the farm was cer­ti­fied organic. In 2016, Ferrarese joined his father in man­ag­ing the busi­ness, and together they founded Tèra de Prie.

The territory of Tèra de Prie is shaped by thousands year of heroic farming (Photo: Tèra de Prie)

We have a pre­cious col­lab­o­ra­tor, Emad Balat, who began work­ing with us 25 years ago, and today he is a true expert in the con­struc­tion of dry stone walls. His skill is invalu­able. Building this type of wall with­out using bind­ing mate­r­ial not only takes effort but also calls for great exper­tise,” Ferrarese said. Emad and I also take turns in man­ag­ing the com­pany mill, equipped with advanced Mori-Tem tech­nol­ogy.”

Another great col­lab­o­ra­tor, Zeka Ilmi, works in the olive groves all year, and in the sum­mer he takes care of our veg­etable gar­den,” he added. This is where we source the veg­eta­bles for our hotel’s restau­rant.”

The Ferrarese fam­ily man­ages a hotel in Diano Marina, whose cater­ing sec­tion is sup­plied with extra vir­gin olive oil and other fresh, organic agri-food prod­ucts from their farm. The hotel guests can par­tic­i­pate in olive oil tast­ings and tours of the farm and mill.

We orga­nize events for our guests and for all those who want to visit our olive groves and the milling facil­ity, which is reg­u­larly updated with the best tech­ni­cal inno­va­tions,” Ferrarese said. We make an olive oil tast­ing, and I give them some infor­ma­tion about these ter­races and the his­tory of Ligurian agri­cul­ture, try­ing to con­vey both our pas­sion and some use­ful infor­ma­tion to rec­og­nize a good extra vir­gin olive oil.”

The company’s pur­suit of qual­ity has always been closely tied to its com­mit­ment to envi­ron­men­tal sus­tain­abil­ity. Before apply­ing for organic cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, the Ferrarese fam­ily began focus­ing on organic meth­ods of pro­duc­tion.

We min­i­mize tillage and let the spon­ta­neous herbs grow on our ter­races to improve bio­di­ver­sity and attract ben­e­fi­cial insects,” Ferrarese said.

Tèra de Prie restores between 180 and 200 square meters of dry stone walls on the property each year. (Photo: Tèra de Prie)

We mow grass just once a year before har­vest­ing, and actu­ally, I can say that the wild boars help us prac­tice green manure, as they loosen up the soil under the trees while in search of food,” he added. Indeed, our olive groves are rich in wildlife, and we aim to pre­serve this healthy envi­ron­ment.”

Most of the plots face south­west, offer­ing excel­lent expo­sure to the sun that ben­e­fits the Taggiasca olive trees. The orchards also include a few dozen trees belong­ing to yet unknown vari­eties, which ancient farm­ers used to improve pol­li­na­tion. The com­pany is cur­rently study­ing them in col­lab­o­ra­tion with a uni­ver­sity research group.

The aver­age width of a ter­race is approx­i­mately three meters, but in some cases, it can be as lit­tle as two meters. As a result, each ter­race typ­i­cally con­tains one row of olive trees, while only a hand­ful have suf­fi­cient space for two rows. For opti­mal use of space, due to logis­ti­cal and safety rea­sons, the com­pany con­ducts reg­u­lar and metic­u­lous prun­ing of its olive trees.

The activ­i­ties on these orchards can often be stren­u­ous, and espe­cially for this, our col­lab­o­ra­tors deserve to work in a serene and pleas­ant envi­ron­ment,” Ferrarese said. I believe that the respect for the land can­not be sep­a­rated from the respect for and enhance­ment of peo­ple who work and live in it.”

Every time we hire some­one, even just for a sea­son, the first oil that comes out of the mill goes to them, because they helped us cre­ate some­thing unique like a high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil,” he added. 

True qual­ity is not an end in itself, but aims at everyone’s well-being. It seeks the com­mon good and acts in the best inter­est of the entire com­mu­nity. This is what we strive to do, and it is reflected in the care with which we pro­tect this fas­ci­nat­ing ter­ri­tory.”

