Emigration, Infrastructure Hamper Albanian Agriculture

As olive oil production rises in the southern European country, transport and storage infrastructure are not keeping pace.
An organic farm in Divjaka in western Albania (AP)
By Ofeoritse Daibo
Jan. 30, 2025 20:32 UTC

Albanian olive grow­ers are strug­gling due to emi­gra­tion and inad­e­quate infra­struc­ture.

The mass depar­ture of young Albanians in search of bet­ter oppor­tu­ni­ties has resulted in an aging work­force in the agri­cul­tural sec­tor.

This labor short­age is par­tic­u­larly detri­men­tal to olive farm­ing. Due to Albania’s his­tor­i­cally frag­mented land own­er­ship and the steep ter­rain in the country’s olive-grow­ing region, plant­ing, prun­ing and har­vest­ing are usu­ally done man­u­ally.

We have to use mules (to trans­port the olive oil), like the Middle Ages. Otherwise, we can pay for an all-ter­rain vehi­cle to take the olives to the mill, but that is costly.- Ysteak Molitaj, Albanian olive farmer

Albania is home to around 12 mil­lion olive trees, pri­mar­ily along the coast and in the inland region of Berat, where olives and other fruits are vital to the local econ­omy.

According to demo­graphic data from the cen­sus, Albania’s pop­u­la­tion fell from 2.8 mil­lion in 2011 to 2.4 mil­lion in 2023, with rural areas most affected.

There are no more young­sters here; they’ve all gone already,” Ysteak Molitaj, an olive farmer from Molishte, told Balkan Insight.

See Also:E.U Report Predicts Stagnant Olive Oil Market

Molitaj called his son, who lives in Greece, to come home and help with the har­vest, but many other farm­ers can­not har­vest all of their trees.

Meno Besimaj of the Agricultural Technology Transfer Center in Vlorë said the rural exo­dus has increased farm­ers’ pro­duc­tion costs. As a result, olive oil prices at ori­gin have risen from $5 to $6 (€4.6 to €5.5) per liter in 2023 to $8 to $10 (€7.7 to €9.6) in 2024.

The labor short­age means that the value of a work­ing day has also increased,” Besimaj told a con­fer­ence of olive farm­ers and millers.

About 30 per­cent of the cost of olive pro­duc­tion is made up of har­vest­ing alone,” he added, even though olive har­vest­ing is becom­ing mech­a­nized as there are now many bat­tery-pow­ered and elec­tric or diesel and gaso­line-pow­ered olive shak­ers.”

Among the rea­sons for the rural exo­dus is the poor infra­struc­ture in the coun­try­side.

While some investors in the Albanian olive sec­tor, includ­ing Andrew Strong from The Illyrian Press, insist that infra­struc­ture has improved over the past 20 years, local farm­ers believe that much more work is needed.

Many rural unpaved roads are in poor con­di­tion, mak­ing it more chal­leng­ing to hire labor­ers for the har­vest, pur­chase nec­es­sary inputs such as bot­tles, and trans­port bot­tled olive oil to mar­kets and dis­trib­u­tors.

We have to use mules, like the Middle Ages,” Molitaj said. Otherwise, we can pay for an all-ter­rain vehi­cle to take the olives to the mill, but that is costly.”

According to the World Bank, 49 per­cent of rural pro­duc­ers iden­ti­fied inad­e­quate trans­porta­tion, par­tic­u­larly the absence of all-weather roads, as their most sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenge.

Additionally, the lack of mod­ern stor­age facil­i­ties results in spoilage and waste. While recent gov­ern­ment invest­ments in mod­ern mills have helped move the dial, there is some con­cern that ade­quate train­ing pro­grams have not accom­pa­nied these.

Adhurim Lazaj, an olive oil spe­cial­ist, said Albanian farm­ers must improve qual­ity and focus on indi­vid­u­ally pack­aged instead of tra­di­tional bulk exports.

To get max­i­mum qual­ity, we must har­vest on time,” he told the same con­fer­ence. If we keep the quan­ti­ties of har­vested olives for days, decom­po­si­tion begins, and this is where the oil starts to spoil.”

Efforts to mod­ern­ize the country’s olive oil sec­tor are part of a national strate­gic plan to increase olive cul­ti­va­tion and expand exports.

According to International Olive Council data, Albania is fore­casted to pro­duce a record-high 30,000 met­ric tons in the 2024/25 crop year.

This year, over 120,000 tons of olives are expected, which means that the con­verted ones will increase oil pro­duc­tion, even though the oil yield is not as high as last year due to the tem­per­a­ture fluc­tu­a­tions and the stress the olive trees expe­ri­enced due to the drought,” Besimaj said.

Production capac­ity this year is good, and all fac­to­ries are at full capac­ity,” he added.

Mivan Peci, a con­sul­tant, told Olive Oil Times in a 2024 inter­view that Albania pro­duced an annual aver­age of 20,670 tons of olive oil between 2021/22 and 2023/24. Before 2020/21, annual pro­duc­tion hov­ered between 10,000 and 13,000 tons.

Despite pro­duc­tion fol­low­ing an upward trend, exports have not fol­lowed suit. According to cus­toms data reported by Gazeta Tema, Albania exported 2,400 tons of olive oil in the first nine months of 2024, a 60 per­cent decrease from the same period in 2023.

After poor har­vests across much of the Mediterranean basin, 2023 was a record year for Albanian olive oil exports.

Euronews Albania reported that olive oil exports reached €25 mil­lion in the first eight months of 2023, a 665 per­cent increase com­pared to the same period in 2022.

Despite global olive oil pro­duc­tion rebound­ing in the 2024/25 crop year, pro­duc­ers are still work­ing to export indi­vid­u­ally pack­aged olive oil.

As we see, the olive oil mar­ket is advanc­ing abroad,” said Armando Lamaj, an olive oil pro­ducer in Vlorë. The qual­ity of the oil was also very good this year. This year, I plan to get involved in the olive oil export mar­ket, and we will start the cer­ti­fi­ca­tion pro­ce­dures.”

