2025 World Olive Oil Competition Results Begin to Roll Out

From Jaén to Hunan, farmers, millers and bottlers eagerly await news of whether their extra virgin olive oil has been awarded at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
Results from the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest have already begun to be released. Twenty-two oils from Albania, Croatia, Italy and the United States were awarded on the first day.
With the submission deadline extended until March 15th, producers from 25 countries across the Northern Hemisphere have already sent their extra virgin olive oils to be analyzed by the NYIOOC team.See Also:2025 NYIOOC Updates
Food industry professionals, media and consumers worldwide closely follow the NYIOOC results. Many producers hope to cap off a fruitful but challenging harvest with one of the industry’s most coveted awards.
This is especially true in Spain, where production increased by more than 60 percent in the 2024/25 crop year after consecutive years of historically poor harvests caused by extreme heat and drought.
Farmers and millers in Portugal, Greece, Tunisia and Turkey hope to capitalize on significantly improved harvests. Meanwhile, producers in Italy, Morocco and the United States look to the NYIOOC to provide one late highlight of an otherwise disappointing crop year.
While producers rated the current harvest 67 out of 100 in the 2024 Olive Oil Times Harvest Survey, a significant increase from the rating of 51 in 2023, they highlighted various challenges that needed to be overcome to achieve award-winning quality.
Excessive heat, excessive rain, labor shortages and poor weather during the harvest were among those challenges.
For example, producers in Portugal may be especially eager for the continued rollout of the world’s best olive oils after significant rainfall at harvest time, which created challenges with quality.
Nearly two weeks of rain in central Portugal caused anthracnose outbreaks and some fruit to fall from the trees.
Meanwhile, in Greece, unseasonably hot weather delayed the harvest on the mainland and threatened quality.
“Our olive groves are irrigated, but we still had to work twice as hard to get the quality we were looking for in our olive oils this year,” said Maria Sgourou, co-owner of Skoutari Olive Oil, which has won four NYIOOC awards since 2021.
Despite a significant production decline in Italy, with the yield falling 30 percent to 224,000 tons in the 2024/25 crop year, producers reported that quality remains very high.
“The olives were beautiful, and we are delighted with the quality of the oil,” said Ceil Friedman, the co-owner of two-time NYIOOC winner Erminio Cordioli. “It was tough work, especially with rainfall frequently interrupting the harvest.”
Along with confirming that they have achieved exceptional quality, producers highlight other benefits of winning at the World Competition.
First-time NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition winners described greater access to global markets, regional promotion, and motivation to keep improving.
Bianti Danaj, the founder of Donika Olive Oil, celebrated his company’s first NYIOOC award in 2024. This year, the company has earned a Gold Award for its Kalinjot monovrietal.
In a 2024 interview, Danaj told Olive Oil Times that he hopes to be a role model for other producers in Albania, demonstrating that investment in quality can pay dividends in the long run. Winning at the NYIOOC is an essential quality marker in this regard.
“We’re trying to be a role model for everybody to show that it is ok to have higher production costs but sell a product with more value to the consumer that is better for their health and the environment,” he said.
San Miguel Olive Farm from central California is among this year’s winners, having already earned three Gold Awards in the earliest results.
“The impact [of winning at the NYIOOC] solidifies the quality of our product,” co-owner Richard Meisler told Olive Oil Times after winning six awards at the 2019 NYIOOC. “The marketing will be very direct: a healthful extra virgin olive oil. Our Tuscan Gold [brands] are certified by the best judges in the world as being extra virgin olive oil.”