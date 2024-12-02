Producers Navigate Climate and Market Headwinds with Optimism

In the annual Olive Oil Times Harvest Survey, farmers and millers rated their harvests above average while citing familiar challenges of climate change and consumer confusion.
As 2024 comes to a close, Olive Oil Times Harvest Survey results show measured levels of optimism among producers.
In the annual survey sent to 4,208 producers in 30 countries, farmers and millers rated the 2024/25 crop year as above-average overall. However, the impacts of climate change, volatile market prices, consumer confusion and labor challenges remained critical concerns.
Still, producers rated the current harvest 67 out of 100, a substantial improvement from last year’s rating of 51 and significantly above the average of the previous six years.
To emphasize this point, nearly 62 percent of respondents said this year’s harvest was better than last year’s, with farmers and millers rating quantity as 62, the highest rating since 2019, and quality as 82, the highest since 2021.
“After two difficult years, we are incredibly thankful for a successful harvest,” said Luisa Gamez of Tropicual in Jaén, Spain. “This season brought challenges – untimely rain threatened and disrupted our plans.”
“Yet, we were fortunate,” she added. “Monitoring conditions daily, the weather granted us a small window to harvest, ensuring our early harvest at the olive’s maturity point we sought.
Other producers said this year’s harvest was their best yet and are optimistic about the prospects for the next one.
“We were very pleased with the 2024 crop here in Georgia, United States,” said Ciriaco Chavez of Fresh Press Farms. “We began harvest in early September and finished in early October. This year’s crop was the best we have ever had and likely represents the largest crop ever in Georgia, and the trees are set up well for a good 2025 crop.”
Data from the United States Department of Agriculture (the International Olive Council has not published its official harvest forecast yet) indicate that global olive oil production is anticipated to rise to 3.1 million metric tons in 2024/25.
Despite achieving the highest yields since 2021/22, producers remain wary of the usual concerns compounded by the wide-ranging impacts of global conflicts and changing geopolitical realities.
Climate concerns remain top of mind
Once again, climate change tops the list of challenges producers face, with 58 percent of respondents calling it one of their most significant concerns.
One of the hallmarks of climate change has been the increase of extreme weather events.
Across the Mediterranean basin, producers said the sudden shift from a hot and dry summer to a wet and temperate autumn impeded olive collection and, in some cases, resulted in lower oil accumulation in the olives.
“We are experiencing an exceptional harvest in regards to our quality and volume of fruit, but we are noticing a dramatic drop in our yields compared to previous years,” said Diamantis Pierrakos of Greek producer Laconiko.
“The heavy drought has taken a toll on the oil development in our fruit,” he added. “Although we have recently received much needed rain, it should have come much sooner.”
Overall, 53 percent of respondents said their harvests were affected by excessive heat, while 43 percent said the same of drought.
“We had plenty of olives, but they were very small in size due to drought, lowering yields and somewhat affecting the quality,” said Mehmet Taki of Bata Tartim Farm in Turkey.
In general, 35 percent of farmers and millers said poor weather impacted their ability to produce olive oil, while 27 percent cited excessive rain as an issue.
“The 2024 harvest was seriously affected by excessive spring rains in 2023,” said Fernando Rotondo of Brazil-based Olivopampa. “The new fruit set (2024/25) is also affected by spring rains and a cloud of Amazon [wildfire] ashes in the environment that impeded pollination.”
Labor shortages continue to impact the harvest
While producers said excessive heat, drought, poor weather and excessive rain were the four factors most impacting their harvests this year, labor shortages were not far behind.
One-quarter of survey respondents said the lack of workers during the harvest directly impacted their operations, while 35 percent cited labor difficulties among their primary concerns.
“As my trees mature, I am getting larger and larger harvests, but I am very concerned about labor shortages in California,” said Beth McCown of Central Coast Olive Oil Company.
“We need an immigrant labor program that allows workers from other countries to enter the state and return home after completing the agricultural cycle,” she added.
Other producers identified labor shortages as a two-pronged problem. In addition to struggling to find enough people to pick the olives and transport them to the mill quickly, supply and demand dynamics meant producers had to pay higher wages, raising production costs.
“I am at a loss to find enough buyers this year to cover my escalating production costs,” said Lauren Clancy of Villa le Masse di San Leolino in Italy. “When we started producing oil in 2016, we paid €12 per hour for the harvest. Now we pay €20 per hour, yet the wholesale prices have not changed.”
Market prices continue to concern producers
After hitting record highs in January 2024, olive oil prices at origin are expected to fall below €5 per liter at the start of 2025.
This volatility and its impact on consumers have resulted in market prices being among the most significant concerns for 39 percent of producers, second only to climate change.
Falling prices at origin have led some producers to worry that they may be unable to cover harvest costs, with some production input costs unlikely to decrease.
“Our main concern is the market and pricing,” said Taki of Bata Tarim Farm. “Prices are falling like a stone discarding the increase in costs. We hope the consumption growth will come back with lower prices.”
Other producers worry that two years of unprecedentedly high olive oil prices have changed consumers’ attitudes toward olive oil.
“In a time of economic difficulty, the high price of olive oil makes it a commodity in the discretionary spend category,” said Andrew Lilly of Juno Olives in New Zealand.
“With a poor harvest and ever-increasing costs of fertilizer, fuel, freight, etc., the cost of olive oil may price us out of the market,” he added. “As an industry, we have low returns, and as a result, olive trees are being pulled out in favor of other crops.”
Despite concerns about prices, producers were highly confident that selling this year’s production would be easy, rating it 72 (with zero being very difficult to sell and 100 being very easy).
Lack of consumer knowledge hurting producers
After climate change and market prices, 38 percent of producers listed consumer confusion as one of their most significant challenges.
From confusing terminology and lack of awareness about olive oil health benefits and organoleptic qualities to rampant disinformation, farmers and millers worry that olive oil education is still not breaking through at a large scale.
“Consumer education is critical to the success of the overall industry,” said Paul Durant of Oregon-based Durant Olive Mill. “Not only on the obvious, such as how to use olive oil, health benefits and how it enhances a culinary experience, but also how it is crafted, where the olives are sourced from, what the chain of custody looks like for milling operations.”
Many small-scale and traditional producers said they believe consumer ignorance about organic and high-quality extra virgin olive oil production is directly related to unwillingness to pay higher prices.
“There is great effort and success in producing high-quality olive oil, but the average consumer considers olive oil a commodity and is unwilling to pay the actual value of hand-picked, cold-pressed, small-producer products,” said Zeynep Belger of Turkey-based Zayto.
Other producers emphasized the common refrain that olive oil must follow in the footsteps of wine to maintain profitability and continue flourishing.
“Olive oil, especially when it is extra virgin or organic, is not well-known worldwide,” said Eduardo from Il Casellino in Italy. “Campaigns should be done to explain how important olive oil is for our health and how engaging and expensive it is to produce olive oil for the farmer, especially if it is organic.”
“The price must reflect all this. People are ready to spend €100 for a bottle of wine, which may last only one day and not €20 for a bottle of oil, which does a lot for our health,” he added.
Tariffs and conflict emerge as new worries in 2024
While climate, prices and consumer knowledge are perennial concerns for producers, the increasing geopolitical uncertainty of 2024 has brought new challenges for farmers and millers.
Eleven percent of respondents cited tariffs as among their most significant concerns, heightened by the election of former President Donald J. Trump in the U.S., whose previous administration implemented two sets of tariffs targeting Spanish table olives and olive oil.
A further seven percent said turmoil and conflicts, which impact consumer sentiment and supply chains (not to mention the people living through them), were among their chief worries.
“The biggest threats to our work are the labor shortage and the possibility of an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war that will disrupt the entire global market and logistic chains,” said Julio Alves of Quinta dos Olmais.
“Smuggling from conflict zones has tainted the reputation” of olive oil, added Belger, about the smuggling of olive oil from northwestern Syria through Turkey and into Europe to be blended and resold.
Producers remain confident about the future
While producers face a range of challenges that require bespoke and difficult solutions, they generally remain optimistic about the future.
On a scale of zero (no confidence) to 100 (very confident), producers rated their confidence as 72.
“The industry is growing in California, and we are part of the surge with high-quality extra virgin olive oil,” said Richard Meisler of San Miguel Olive Farm. “Our farm tours have doubled. We are looking forward to next year’s harvest for good weather and quantity.”
Other producers said they feel hopeful as they notice young and energetic new people entering the sector.
“Separately, we noted the entrepreneurial drive by two young brothers in our local town who opened a new small production facility with state-of-the-art machinery, seeking to break from tradition and produce more high-quality extra virgin olive oil,” said Gamez of Tropicual. “The industry is, therefore, definitively growing and attracting young talent.