Producers Navigate Climate and Market Headwinds with Optimism

As 2024 comes to a close, Olive Oil Times Harvest Survey results show mea­sured lev­els of opti­mism among pro­duc­ers.

In the annual sur­vey sent to 4,208 pro­duc­ers in 30 coun­tries, farm­ers and millers rated the 2024/25 crop year as above-aver­age over­all. However, the impacts of cli­mate change, volatile mar­ket prices, con­sumer con­fu­sion and labor chal­lenges remained crit­i­cal con­cerns.

Still, pro­duc­ers rated the cur­rent har­vest 67 out of 100, a sub­stan­tial improve­ment from last year’s rat­ing of 51 and sig­nif­i­cantly above the aver­age of the pre­vi­ous six years.

To empha­size this point, nearly 62 per­cent of respon­dents said this year’s har­vest was bet­ter than last year’s, with farm­ers and millers rat­ing quan­tity as 62, the high­est rat­ing since 2019, and qual­ity as 82, the high­est since 2021.

The 2024 OOT Harvest Score

How would you score the 2024 harvest overall? (0=terrible, 100=excellent)

“After two dif­fi­cult years, we are incred­i­bly thank­ful for a suc­cess­ful har­vest,” said Luisa Gamez of Tropicual in Jaén, Spain. ​“This sea­son brought chal­lenges – untimely rain threat­ened and dis­rupted our plans.”

“Yet, we were for­tu­nate,” she added. ​“Monitoring con­di­tions daily, the weather granted us a small win­dow to har­vest, ensur­ing our early har­vest at the olive’s matu­rity point we sought.

The 2024 Quality Score

How would you score the harvest in terms of quality? (0=terrible, 100=excellent)

Other pro­duc­ers said this year’s har­vest was their best yet and are opti­mistic about the prospects for the next one.

“We were very pleased with the 2024 crop here in Georgia, United States,” said Ciriaco Chavez of Fresh Press Farms. ​“We began har­vest in early September and fin­ished in early October. This year’s crop was the best we have ever had and likely rep­re­sents the largest crop ever in Georgia, and the trees are set up well for a good 2025 crop.”

Better than last year

Is the 2024 harvest better, the same or worse than last year?

Data from the United States Department of Agriculture (the International Olive Council has not pub­lished its offi­cial har­vest fore­cast yet) indi­cate that global olive oil pro­duc­tion is antic­i­pated to rise to 3.1 mil­lion met­ric tons in 2024/25.

Despite achiev­ing the high­est yields since 2021/22, pro­duc­ers remain wary of the usual con­cerns com­pounded by the wide-rang­ing impacts of global con­flicts and chang­ing geopo­lit­i­cal real­i­ties.

Oil yields were lower than expected in Greece and elsewhere in Europe. (Photo: NES Olive Farm)

Climate con­cerns remain top of mind

Once again, cli­mate change tops the list of chal­lenges pro­duc­ers face, with 58 per­cent of respon­dents call­ing it one of their most sig­nif­i­cant con­cerns.

One of the hall­marks of cli­mate change has been the increase of extreme weather events.

Across the Mediterranean basin, pro­duc­ers said the sud­den shift from a hot and dry sum­mer to a wet and tem­per­ate autumn impeded olive col­lec­tion and, in some cases, resulted in lower oil accu­mu­la­tion in the olives.

Producers’ top concerns

Which of the following concern you the most?

“We are expe­ri­enc­ing an excep­tional har­vest in regards to our qual­ity and vol­ume of fruit, but we are notic­ing a dra­matic drop in our yields com­pared to pre­vi­ous years,” said Diamantis Pierrakos of Greek pro­ducer Laconiko.

“The heavy drought has taken a toll on the oil devel­op­ment in our fruit,” he added. ​“Although we have recently received much needed rain, it should have come much sooner.”

(Photo: Bata Tarim Farm)

Overall, 53 per­cent of respon­dents said their har­vests were affected by exces­sive heat, while 43 per­cent said the same of drought.

“We had plenty of olives, but they were very small in size due to drought, low­er­ing yields and some­what affect­ing the qual­ity,” said Mehmet Taki of Bata Tartim Farm in Turkey.

The 2024 Yield Score

How would you score the quantity of olive oil? (0=terrible, 100=excellent)

In gen­eral, 35 per­cent of farm­ers and millers said poor weather impacted their abil­ity to pro­duce olive oil, while 27 per­cent cited exces­sive rain as an issue.

“The 2024 har­vest was seri­ously affected by exces­sive spring rains in 2023,” said Fernando Rotondo of Brazil-based Olivopampa. ​“The new fruit set (2024/25) is also affected by spring rains and a cloud of Amazon [wild­fire] ashes in the envi­ron­ment that impeded pol­li­na­tion.”

Labor short­ages con­tinue to impact the har­vest

While pro­duc­ers said exces­sive heat, drought, poor weather and exces­sive rain were the four fac­tors most impact­ing their har­vests this year, labor short­ages were not far behind.

One-quar­ter of sur­vey respon­dents said the lack of work­ers dur­ing the har­vest directly impacted their oper­a­tions, while 35 per­cent cited labor dif­fi­cul­ties among their pri­mary con­cerns.

Finding enough workers to for the harvest remains a perennial challenge in California. (Photo: Central Coast Olive Company)

“As my trees mature, I am get­ting larger and larger har­vests, but I am very con­cerned about labor short­ages in California,” said Beth McCown of Central Coast Olive Oil Company.

“We need an immi­grant labor pro­gram that allows work­ers from other coun­tries to enter the state and return home after com­plet­ing the agri­cul­tural cycle,” she added.

Top challenges

Which of the following have affected your harvest this year?

Other pro­duc­ers iden­ti­fied labor short­ages as a two-pronged prob­lem. In addi­tion to strug­gling to find enough peo­ple to pick the olives and trans­port them to the mill quickly, sup­ply and demand dynam­ics meant pro­duc­ers had to pay higher wages, rais­ing pro­duc­tion costs.

“I am at a loss to find enough buy­ers this year to cover my esca­lat­ing pro­duc­tion costs,” said Lauren Clancy of Villa le Masse di San Leolino in Italy. ​“When we started pro­duc­ing oil in 2016, we paid €12 per hour for the har­vest. Now we pay €20 per hour, yet the whole­sale prices have not changed.”

Market prices con­tinue to con­cern pro­duc­ers

After hit­ting record highs in January 2024, olive oil prices at ori­gin are expected to fall below €5 per liter at the start of 2025.

This volatil­ity and its impact on con­sumers have resulted in mar­ket prices being among the most sig­nif­i­cant con­cerns for 39 per­cent of pro­duc­ers, sec­ond only to cli­mate change.

Tropicual was among the many Andalusian producers to celebrate a bumper harvest after two poor years. (Photo: Tropicual)

Falling prices at ori­gin have led some pro­duc­ers to worry that they may be unable to cover har­vest costs, with some pro­duc­tion input costs unlikely to decrease.

“Our main con­cern is the mar­ket and pric­ing,” said Taki of Bata Tarim Farm. ​“Prices are falling like a stone dis­card­ing the increase in costs. We hope the con­sump­tion growth will come back with lower prices.”

Other pro­duc­ers worry that two years of unprece­dent­edly high olive oil prices have changed con­sumers’ atti­tudes toward olive oil.

(Photo: Campodonico Olive Farm)

“In a time of eco­nomic dif­fi­culty, the high price of olive oil makes it a com­mod­ity in the dis­cre­tionary spend cat­e­gory,” said Andrew Lilly of Juno Olives in New Zealand.

“With a poor har­vest and ever-increas­ing costs of fer­til­izer, fuel, freight, etc., the cost of olive oil may price us out of the mar­ket,” he added. ​“As an indus­try, we have low returns, and as a result, olive trees are being pulled out in favor of other crops.”

Ease of selling this year’s production

How challenging will it be to sell this year’s production? (0=very difficult, 100=very easy)

Despite con­cerns about prices, pro­duc­ers were highly con­fi­dent that sell­ing this year’s pro­duc­tion would be easy, rat­ing it 72 (with zero being very dif­fi­cult to sell and 100 being very easy).

Lack of con­sumer knowl­edge hurt­ing pro­duc­ers

After cli­mate change and mar­ket prices, 38 per­cent of pro­duc­ers listed con­sumer con­fu­sion as one of their most sig­nif­i­cant chal­lenges.

From con­fus­ing ter­mi­nol­ogy and lack of aware­ness about olive oil health ben­e­fits and organolep­tic qual­i­ties to ram­pant dis­in­for­ma­tion, farm­ers and millers worry that olive oil edu­ca­tion is still not break­ing through at a large scale.

(Photo: Natura Ródos Kallas)

“Consumer edu­ca­tion is crit­i­cal to the suc­cess of the over­all indus­try,” said Paul Durant of Oregon-based Durant Olive Mill. ​“Not only on the obvi­ous, such as how to use olive oil, health ben­e­fits and how it enhances a culi­nary expe­ri­ence, but also how it is crafted, where the olives are sourced from, what the chain of cus­tody looks like for milling oper­a­tions.”

Many small-scale and tra­di­tional pro­duc­ers said they believe con­sumer igno­rance about organic and high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duc­tion is directly related to unwill­ing­ness to pay higher prices.

“There is great effort and suc­cess in pro­duc­ing high-qual­ity olive oil, but the aver­age con­sumer con­sid­ers olive oil a com­mod­ity and is unwill­ing to pay the actual value of hand-picked, cold-pressed, small-pro­ducer prod­ucts,” said Zeynep Belger of Turkey-based Zayto.

(Photo: Khalaf Olives)

Other pro­duc­ers empha­sized the com­mon refrain that olive oil must fol­low in the foot­steps of wine to main­tain prof­itabil­ity and con­tinue flour­ish­ing.

“Olive oil, espe­cially when it is extra vir­gin or organic, is not well-known world­wide,” said Eduardo from Il Casellino in Italy. ​“Campaigns should be done to explain how impor­tant olive oil is for our health and how engag­ing and expen­sive it is to pro­duce olive oil for the farmer, espe­cially if it is organic.”

“The price must reflect all this. People are ready to spend €100 for a bot­tle of wine, which may last only one day and not €20 for a bot­tle of oil, which does a lot for our health,” he added.

Tariffs and con­flict emerge as new wor­ries in 2024

While cli­mate, prices and con­sumer knowl­edge are peren­nial con­cerns for pro­duc­ers, the increas­ing geopo­lit­i­cal uncer­tainty of 2024 has brought new chal­lenges for farm­ers and millers.

Eleven per­cent of respon­dents cited tar­iffs as among their most sig­nif­i­cant con­cerns, height­ened by the elec­tion of for­mer President Donald J. Trump in the U.S., whose pre­vi­ous admin­is­tra­tion imple­mented two sets of tar­iffs tar­get­ing Spanish table olives and olive oil.

Tariffs and geopolitical instability are among the new concerns facing global olive oil producers. (Photo: Ptora)

A fur­ther seven per­cent said tur­moil and con­flicts, which impact con­sumer sen­ti­ment and sup­ply chains (not to men­tion the peo­ple liv­ing through them), were among their chief wor­ries.

“The biggest threats to our work are the labor short­age and the pos­si­bil­ity of an esca­la­tion of the Russia-Ukraine war that will dis­rupt the entire global mar­ket and logis­tic chains,” said Julio Alves of Quinta dos Olmais.

“Smuggling from con­flict zones has tainted the rep­u­ta­tion” of olive oil, added Belger, about the smug­gling of olive oil from north­west­ern Syria through Turkey and into Europe to be blended and resold.

Producers remain con­fi­dent about the future

While pro­duc­ers face a range of chal­lenges that require bespoke and dif­fi­cult solu­tions, they gen­er­ally remain opti­mistic about the future.

On a scale of zero (no con­fi­dence) to 100 (very con­fi­dent), pro­duc­ers rated their con­fi­dence as 72.

The 2024 Producer Confidence Score

How confident are you about the future of your business? (0=not confident, 100=very confident)

“The indus­try is grow­ing in California, and we are part of the surge with high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil,” said Richard Meisler of San Miguel Olive Farm. ​“Our farm tours have dou­bled. We are look­ing for­ward to next year’s har­vest for good weather and quan­tity.”

Other pro­duc­ers said they feel hope­ful as they notice young and ener­getic new peo­ple enter­ing the sec­tor.

“Separately, we noted the entre­pre­neur­ial drive by two young broth­ers in our local town who opened a new small pro­duc­tion facil­ity with state-of-the-art machin­ery, seek­ing to break from tra­di­tion and pro­duce more high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil,” said Gamez of Tropicual. ​“The indus­try is, there­fore, defin­i­tively grow­ing and attract­ing young tal­ent.