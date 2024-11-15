enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी
enEnglish
enEnglishfrFrançaiselελληνικάdeDeutscheitItalianozh-CN中文ptPortuguêsesEspañoltrTürkçehrHrvatskija日本語hiहिंदी

Spanish Table Olive Sector on Edge After Trump Election Win

Spain's black table olive producers, already reeling from tariffs imposed during the first Trump administration, fear more are on the horizon.
By Paolo DeAndreis
Nov. 15, 2024 14:37 UTC

President-elect Donald Trump’s cam­paign state­ments, in which he hinted at new tar­iffs on European exports to the United States, have weighed heav­ily on the Spanish table olive sec­tor.

Producers and exporters argued that the E.U. must promptly address the poten­tial for new tar­iffs.

According to Antonio de Mora, sec­re­tary gen­eral of the Association of Table Olive Exporters (Asemesa), U.S. tar­iffs on Spanish table olives already resulted in a loss of €260 mil­lion in exports over the past five years due to mea­sures imposed dur­ing Trump’s pre­vi­ous admin­is­tra­tion.

See Also:Table Olive and Olive Oil Trade News

De Mora explained that, with reduced vol­umes of table olives shipped to the United States, Spanish pro­duc­ers saw their mar­ket share shrink by 70 per­cent.

We lost those exports while com­pet­ing coun­tries, such as Egypt, Turkey and Morocco, expanded their own,” de Mora told Canal Sur Radio.

The exporters’ asso­ci­a­tion noted that the E.U. had quickly con­fronted China over tar­iffs, even announc­ing coun­ter­mea­sures against poten­tial new tar­iffs on European exports.

They urged Brussels to adopt a sim­i­larly dynamic stance in address­ing the antic­i­pated U.S. tar­iffs.

Trump has report­edly tapped for­mer U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who mas­ter­minded the pre­vi­ous Trump admin­is­tra­tion’s pol­icy around tar­iffs, to join his new gov­ern­ment as a trade advi­sor.

De Mora also high­lighted that Trump has men­tioned a pos­si­ble ten to 60 per­cent increase in tar­iffs on all E.U. exports to the U.S. on sev­eral occa­sions.

Exporters fear such a hike would add to the exist­ing tar­iffs bur­den­ing the table olive sec­tor.

Gabriel Cabello, pres­i­dent of the table olive sec­tor in Cooperativas Agro-ali­men­ta­ria de España, pointed out that since the U.S. elec­tion, there has been wide­spread con­cern and uncer­tainty through­out Spain’s table olive indus­try.

Cabello warned that the impact could extend well beyond the table olive sec­tor.

When the con­flict between Boeing and Airbus ended in an agree­ment, the U.S. con­sid­ered extend­ing the exist­ing tar­iffs on table olives to green olives and olive oil as well, though the deci­sion was post­poned for five years, three of which had already passed,” he said, allud­ing to the long-stand­ing dis­pute that chal­lenged the olive sec­tor for years.

We faced these tar­iffs for six years, and despite hav­ing two favor­able WTO rul­ings to lift them, the E.U. did not take any action to resolve the issue because we are a small sec­tor. They might act dif­fer­ently for larger indus­tries,” Cabello added, hint­ing at the pos­si­ble new tar­iffs on the auto­mo­tive sec­tor.

The Unión de Uniones, an asso­ci­a­tion rep­re­sent­ing Spanish farm­ers and ranch­ers, pub­lished a report high­light­ing the impor­tance of Spain’s strate­gic exports to the United States.

Regarding value, olive oil and related prod­ucts stood out as a sig­nif­i­cant export cat­e­gory, sur­pass­ing any other Spanish food prod­ucts sold to the U.S.

According to the asso­ci­a­tion, new tar­iffs would have had a heav­ier impact on prod­ucts with higher export vol­umes.

This mea­sure… would dis­pro­por­tion­ately affect prod­ucts like olive oil, which accounted for 29.5 per­cent of total agri-food exports to the United States, with sales exceed­ing €739 mil­lion in 2023.”

Unión de Uniones stressed that the E.U. should nego­ti­ate with the President-elect, remind­ing Trump’s admin­is­tra­tion that ini­ti­at­ing a trade war would have had neg­a­tive con­se­quences for both sides.

In their view, the E.U. could impose coun­ter­mea­sures on U.S. strate­gic exports, includ­ing almonds, auto­mo­tive prod­ucts, tech­nol­ogy, alco­hol and lux­ury goods.

We ought to remain vig­i­lant on this issue, not just con­cern­ing food exports. We already know that Trump would swap planes for olives with­out hes­i­ta­tion,” the Unión de Uniones com­mented. It is essen­tial that the E.U. man­ages this sit­u­a­tion effec­tively and nego­ti­ates to ensure that agri-food exports are not used as a bar­gain­ing chip.”

Rafael Sánchez de Puerta, pres­i­dent of Cooperatives Agroalimentarias, empha­sized that U.S. tar­iffs on olive oil and table olives from Spain do not make sense.”

A tar­iff is put in place to pro­tect your prod­ucts from exter­nal com­pe­ti­tion, but American olive oil pro­duc­tion is sym­bolic, and the only out­come is a tax that U.S. con­sumers have to pay,” Sánchez de Puerta con­cluded.

More articles on:  , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Related Articles