Challenging Season, Winning Results for California Producers

After a season of unpredictable weather and increasing labor costs, producers in California had reason to celebrate, winning 81 awards at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
Farmers, millers and bottlers in the Golden State, which is responsible for virtually all of the estimated 10,000 metric tons of United States olive oil production in the 2024/25 crop year, overcame high temperatures at key moments of olive development, the emergence of the olive fruit fly and logistical challenges throughout the harvest.
While climatic and economic challenges are ever-present in a producer’s mission to craft world-class extra virgin olive oil, some entrants faced more personal trials and tribulations.
The steady presence of California oils at NYIOOC is shifting how the world views our producers.
For Nancy Frishberg of Rancho Milagro, this year’s harvest was particularly emotional. Her partner, who had managed the ranch since its inception, passed away unexpectedly in October.
“He was only 75 and had a lot of things to accomplish,” Frishberg said. “And then, you know, he was gone.”
The loss left Frishberg in charge of the operation, which she had never anticipated. "This is my first year of being the manager of the harvest," she said. "I've had to learn the ropes, but I think I've done okay."
The past year also brought rain during harvest, forcing producers to adjust their schedules. Additionally, extreme summer heat, reaching 109°F (43°C), posed challenges for the olive trees.
“We had some really, really hot days last summer. It got to 109ºF when we left. That was exceptionally high, I thought, for this part of California,” Frishberg said.
Her background is in marketing and linguistics, a stark contrast to the agricultural expertise her late partner brought to Rancho Milagro.
“I was an academic. I have a Ph.D. in linguistics, specializing in sign languages,” she said. “Then I spent years in tech, working in user experience and human-computer interaction. None of that had anything to do with olive oil.”
Despite the steep learning curve, she embraced the challenge, hiring a consultant to refine their olive oil blends.
“I said to her, ‘Here’s what I know about what’s in these barrels. Put together a blend for me that represents our ranch and that uses as much of those three other varieties as possible.’ And she did that. And it’s been winning awards,” Frishberg said.
Among them was the NYIOOC Gold Award for its medium-intensity Frantoio monovarietal. Additionally, the ranch’s Field Blend of Frantoio, Hojiblanca, Coratina, and Picual olives received a Silver Award.
The shift from opportunistic blending to intentional blending proved to be a game-changer.
“I needed to have somebody to help me on the blend. This is the key difference between the opportunistic blend and the intentional blend,” Fishber said.
For Elise Magistro, owner of Luretík Estate, winning at NYIOOC was a powerful validation of her team’s commitment to quality.
“Winning in New York confirms the rigorous standards we hold ourselves to, from the grove to the bottle,” she said. “We see it not only as recognition of our work but as a signal to our growing community of customers and collaborators that Luretík delivers a truly world-class extra virgin olive oil experience.”
Magistro added that the NYIOOC award increases customer awareness and has improved the brand’s presence in retail, culinary and hospitality channels.
“It also affirms our forward-looking work: blending varieties for complexity and balance, investing in sustainability at the grove level, and building new formats like micro-batch bottlings and curated sensory experiences,” she said.
Magistro also highlighted how California’s success at NYIOOC is reshaping global perceptions of the region’s olive oil.
“The steady presence of California oils at NYIOOC is shifting how the world views our producers,” she said. “Luretík is part of that evolution here on the Central Coast. We’re fortunate to grow in Santa Barbara County, which enjoys a Mediterranean-like microclimate where our Italian cultivars thrive and give us a diverse palette for crafting nuanced blends.”
Rather than focusing on monovarietals, Magistro said she produces blends to express her experience at Luretík.
“From the outset, it has been important for me to craft oils that reflect who I am and where I come from,” Magistro said. Our approach is rooted in creating blends that are deliberate compositions rather than a California version of an Italian monovarietal oil.”
The 2024/25 harvest yielded slightly lower results compared to California’s standout 2023/24 season, but producers observed high harmony scores, elevated phenols, and complex aromas in certain varieties.
“We made strategic adjustments during harvest timing as well as in post-harvest blending, decisions which paid off: the result was a gold medal oil that exemplifies both precision and adaptability,” Magistro said.
However, she highlighted logistical challenges of scaling production. “Ensuring rapid transport to our organic-certified milling partner is critical to preserving fruit integrity, and we’ve been disciplined about maintaining that 12 to 24-hour window,” Magistro said.
“We’re also developing long-term partnerships to bring milling closer to the grove, part of a broader investment in regenerative and operational resilience,” she added.
Looking ahead, Magistro remains optimistic about the 2025/26 harvest, noting steady budding across nine varieties and favorable spring weather supporting optimal flowering conditions.
“We’re continuing to deepen our biodiverse practices and expand grove capacity, laying the groundwork for future growth in both volume and innovation, like micro-lots and climate-responsive cultivation.”
Meanwhile, in the hills of San Miguel, known for its Mediterranean climate and rich agricultural heritage, Richard and Myrna Meisler of San Miguel Olive Farm also celebrated a triumphant season.
The couple, aged 86 and 87, started their farm in 2006 with only ten trees. Nestled in the Central Coast’s rolling hills, the perennial winners celebrated a ninth straight year of success at the NYIOOC.
“We are also very proud to have received four Gold Awards for our endeavors this year,” they said. “The accolades reinforce their unwavering commitment to quality and sustainability.”
Their success, alongside other producers, highlights the resilience and dedication of California’s olive oil industry. “We both feel Californians are known for facing challenges well and moving forward,” they said.
Looking ahead, California producers are bracing for another active wildfire season. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 2,000 fires have burned approximately 30,000 hectares as of 2025.
While olive growers have experienced limited exposure, smoke has not been shown to affect olive oil quality; however, they continue to monitor environmental conditions closely.
At Rancho Milagro, the ranch manager only mulches pruning leftovers while brief rains continue — once the heat sets in, fire danger makes such practices too risky.
“We haven’t had a fire in this part of California since 2021… But starting soon, it will be the dry season,” Frishberg said. “And by the time August comes around and September, that gets to be iffy because there’s lots of fire danger.”
