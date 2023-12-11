Small-Scale Farmers Celebrate Big-Time Success in Central California

Richard and Myrna Meisler have turned a passion project into one of California’s most-awarded extra virgin olive oils.
In the hills west of San Miguel, on California’s Central Coast, sits the picturesque four-hectare farm of the eponymous San Miguel Olive Farm.
Over the years, the husband and wife team of Richard and Myrna Meisler have achieved a legacy of high-quality extra virgin olive oil production by carefully controlling every aspect of the process, from the manual harvest to the milling conditions.
We don’t have high tech to help us, but a good eye to know when to water, when to pick and how to blend.
The couple say their award-winning olive production is more than a farming operation; it is a passion project.
"Thirty-four years ago, we bought a property in Central California, three hours from where we lived," co-owner Richard Meisler said. "Seventeen years ago, we planted ten olive trees on that property, just down from where we have lived for 24 years. That was the beginning of quite the adventure."
“Eventually, we ended up with 1,200 Tuscan olive trees on our farm,” he added. “The first oil we produced in 2012 gave us seven gallons (26.5 liters).”
The Meislers entered that oil in local quality contests and received several awards. “We sold out immediately and had to turn away many prospective buyers,” Meisler said.
With this success in hand, they started looking at how to expand. With the help of friends and local producers, the Meislers realized they could plant many more olive trees on their land.
“Myrna had an uncle who kept sending articles about olive trees, encouraging her to plant them on our land,” Meisler said. “She read an article in our newspaper about two local olive growers and contacted them. Soon, we discovered a whole network of helpful people.”
The Mesilers explored local resources to achieve their goals, looking for olive varieties best suited to the growing conditions of their property.
“It was exciting to learn as we went,” Meisler said. “Finding a reputable olive tree nursery north of us, we met the owner, who advised us on choosing the best varieties for our climate, and we ended up with five Tuscan olive varieties,” including Frantoio, Leccino, Maurino, Pendolino and Taggiasca.
Neither of them had a farming background, which did not stop them. They became passionate about growing, learning and producing extra virgin olive oil.
“Having never farmed, we just jumped in without looking back,” Myrna Meisler said. “Digging the holes for the small trees took imagination. But we both worked many days all day, getting the job done.”
Networking with local producers was an ongoing part of success. “We joined an informal gathering of other growers. In this group, we learned about irrigation and the olive fruit fly, pruning, harvesting and so much more,” Richard Meisler added.
The couple takes pride in every aspect of their work. They offer olive farming experiences and educational tours, including tastings. Guided by enthusiasm, they made what they believed was a critical decision to hand harvest with care.
“We made decisions which differed from others but ones we have kept all these years,” Meisler said. “We only hand-harvest, are pesticide-free, farm naturally, and all is done with care. A lot of love has gone into what we do.”
“We don’t have high tech to help us, but a good eye to know when to water, when to pick and how to blend,” he added.
The couple is optimistic about the 2023/34 crop year in San Luis Obispo County, home to many of the country’s most-awarded olive oil producers. The early harvest has already been completed, with the first Olio Nuovo bottled and ready to sell.
“Richard was busy selecting the rows and trees to harvest, and we had people waiting for the Olio Nuovo for almost a year,” Myrna Meisler said. “The 2022 extra virgin olive oil is sold out, and we are producing only 75 bottles of our Olio Nuovo 2023.”
With the early harvest complete, the couple expects to finish off the season at the end of November with two more days of picking before taking the olives to a carefully selected mill for transformation.
After a challenging season in 2023, the Meislers feel much better about their yield this year.
“Last year was not good at all,” Richard Meisler said. “We had a very small crop, yet were still happy to produce exceptional high phenol delicious olive oils.”
Producing olive oil in California is not for the faint at heart. With climate change, economic impacts, and unpredictable conditions, the Meislers continue to take changes in stride.
“The challenges are not bad,” Meisler said with a smile. “The products we need have doubled in price. The easiness has disappeared, and the quality is not the same. Freight has doubled, and the good old ‘taking care of business’ seems unimportant.”
While olive farming was new to the Meislers, entering the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition marked another milestone on their olive oil-producing journey.
They have won 19 awards at the NYIOOC since 2018, including three Gold Awards in the 2023 edition of the contest.
“Winning Gold Awards was our goal, especially in this competition. Silver is fine, but it makes you think, ‘how can we win a Gold next year?” Meisler said. “We did and won big time.”
Along with the satisfaction of knowing that they are keeping quality consistent, Myrna Mesiler said the awards provide unique commercial value, especially for small producers competing in a crowded market.
“The gold stickers on our bottles have been a selling point, and they are very important for high-quality extra virgin olive oil,” she added.
The Meislers have placed all of their quality awards – about 160 in total – along the walls of their tasting room. The accolades serve as a reminder to keep improving and working hard. They are also memories of great moments and all the new people they have met along the way.
“Each award is a stepping stone for our business. Success takes time and perseverance,” Meisler concluded. “We like to say, ‘Steady Eddie.’ And it reminds us to keep on going.”