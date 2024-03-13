Olive Oil Times Launches Ranking Data Portal

After twelve years of ana­lyz­ing 10,000 olive oils from 30 coun­tries, the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity com­pe­ti­tion has amassed some data.

Today, Olive Oil Times unveiled a com­pre­hen­sive por­tal that com­piles and presents data from the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition’s rig­or­ous judg­ing process. The por­tal pro­vides users with detailed insights and rank­ings across dif­fer­ent cat­e­gories.

Accessible at oliveoilranking.org, the por­tal lists the most-awarded pro­duc­ers and brands, updated in real-time, along with detailed his­tor­i­cal results data by hemi­sphere, coun­try, cul­ti­var and organic clas­si­fi­ca­tion.

Curtis Cord, the Olive Oil Times edi­tor-in-chief, said the por­tal reveals inter­est­ing trends that have shaped the olive oil indus­try over the past decade.

“We hope users will see in the num­bers how the indus­try has risen to the chal­lenge of pro­vid­ing ever more excep­tional prod­ucts with each edi­tion of the con­test,” he said. We will be build­ing on this plat­form to pro­vide more con­text and edu­ca­tional con­tent to illus­trate the value of high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oils to our health, gas­tron­omy, and cul­ture.”

World Olive Oil Ranking

The new por­tal com­ple­ments the World Olive Oil Competition’s Official Guide, the defin­i­tive cat­a­log of the best extra vir­gin olive oils ref­er­enced by more than one mil­lion users annu­ally.

The results of the 2024 edi­tion of the con­test will begin to roll out Tuesday, March 19, orga­niz­ers said. Award-win­ning brands and pro­duc­ers will be revealed in the Official Guide, in spe­cial fea­tures of Olive Oil Times, and in real-time on the olive oil rank­ing plat­form.