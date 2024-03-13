Olive Oil Times Launches Ranking Data Portal

After twelve years of analyzing 10,000 olive oils from 30 countries, the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality competition has amassed some data.
Today, Olive Oil Times unveiled a comprehensive portal that compiles and presents data from the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition’s rigorous judging process. The portal provides users with detailed insights and rankings across different categories.
Accessible at oliveoilranking.org, the portal lists the most-awarded producers and brands, updated in real-time, along with detailed historical results data by hemisphere, country, cultivar and organic classification.
Curtis Cord, the Olive Oil Times editor-in-chief, said the portal reveals interesting trends that have shaped the olive oil industry over the past decade.
“We hope users will see in the numbers how the industry has risen to the challenge of providing ever more exceptional products with each edition of the contest,” he said. We will be building on this platform to provide more context and educational content to illustrate the value of high-quality extra virgin olive oils to our health, gastronomy, and culture.”
The new portal complements the World Olive Oil Competition’s Official Guide, the definitive catalog of the best extra virgin olive oils referenced by more than one million users annually.
The results of the 2024 edition of the contest will begin to roll out Tuesday, March 19, organizers said. Award-winning brands and producers will be revealed in the Official Guide, in special features of Olive Oil Times, and in real-time on the olive oil ranking platform.