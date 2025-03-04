enEnglish
LiveUpdated Mar. 4, 2025 17:59

World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates

The world’s most prestigious olive oil quality contest is revealing award winners in the Northern Hemisphere division. We are following the results live.
First results for 2025 unveiled

Mar. 4 13:34 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

From Jaén to Hunan, farm­ers, millers and bot­tlers eagerly await news of whether their extra vir­gin olive oil has been awarded at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Results from the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test have already begun to be released. Twenty-two oils from Albania, Croatia, Italy and the United States were awarded on the first day.

With the sub­mis­sion dead­line extended until March 15th, pro­duc­ers from 25 coun­tries across the Northern Hemisphere have already sent their extra vir­gin olive oils to be ana­lyzed by the NYIOOC team.

To give pro­duc­ers the most time to ben­e­fit from their achieve­ments, award-win­ning results are released through­out the judg­ing period as they are ver­i­fied (instead of wait­ing until the last sam­ple is judged before releas­ing them in bulk).

Northern Hemisphere live results will begin in March until all win­ners are revealed.

Now in its thir­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC is the world’s pre­em­i­nent olive oil qual­ity con­test with entries from dozens of coun­tries vying for the industry’s most cov­eted awards. The annual results are syn­di­cated through lead­ing media out­lets world­wide, in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Rankings.

This is a devel­op­ing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Mar. 4, 2025 17:59)

More updates

Continuous cov­er­age of the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition

