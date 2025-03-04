World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates

Pinned⚲

First results for 2025 unveiled

Mar. 4 13:34 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

From Jaén to Hunan, farm­ers, millers and bot­tlers eagerly await news of whether their extra vir­gin olive oil has been awarded at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

Results from the world’s largest and most pres­ti­gious olive oil qual­ity con­test have already begun to be released. Twenty-two oils from Albania, Croatia, Italy and the United States were awarded on the first day.

With the sub­mis­sion dead­line extended until March 15th, pro­duc­ers from 25 coun­tries across the Northern Hemisphere have already sent their extra vir­gin olive oils to be ana­lyzed by the NYIOOC team.

To give pro­duc­ers the most time to ben­e­fit from their achieve­ments, award-win­ning results are released through­out the judg­ing period as they are ver­i­fied (instead of wait­ing until the last sam­ple is judged before releas­ing them in bulk).

Northern Hemisphere live results will begin in March until all win­ners are revealed.

Now in its thir­teenth edi­tion, the NYIOOC is the world’s pre­em­i­nent olive oil qual­ity con­test with entries from dozens of coun­tries vying for the industry’s most cov­eted awards. The annual results are syn­di­cated through lead­ing media out­lets world­wide, in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Rankings.