World Olive Oil Competition 2025 Live Updates

Athens
Madrid
New York
Rome
Zagreb
Pinned⚲First results for 2025 unveiled
Mar. 4 13:34 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
From Jaén to Hunan, farmers, millers and bottlers eagerly await news of whether their extra virgin olive oil has been awarded at the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
Results from the world’s largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contest have already begun to be released. Twenty-two oils from Albania, Croatia, Italy and the United States were awarded on the first day.
With the submission deadline extended until March 15th, producers from 25 countries across the Northern Hemisphere have already sent their extra virgin olive oils to be analyzed by the NYIOOC team.
To give producers the most time to benefit from their achievements, award-winning results are released throughout the judging period as they are verified (instead of waiting until the last sample is judged before releasing them in bulk).
Northern Hemisphere live results will begin in March until all winners are revealed.
Now in its thirteenth edition, the NYIOOC is the world’s preeminent olive oil quality contest with entries from dozens of countries vying for the industry’s most coveted awards. The annual results are syndicated through leading media outlets worldwide, in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the Olive Oil Times World Rankings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Mar. 4, 2025 17:59)
Continuous coverage of the 2025 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition