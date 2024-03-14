World Olive Oil Competition 2024 Live Updates

Athens Madrid New York Rome Zagreb

Mar. 20 12:22 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis report­ing from Rome

DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged vic­to­ri­ous at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiv­ing a Gold Award for their Coratina mono­va­ri­etal.

Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the south­ern Italian region famed for its mil­lions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third con­sec­u­tive time.

“We’re very pleased because, in this his­tor­i­cal moment,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the fam­ily com­pany, told Olive Oil Times. ​“Our prod­uct is going through a com­plex period, and hav­ing these pres­ti­gious awards helps us con­firm with our clients that our focus on prod­uct qual­ity is impor­tant,”

“Sustainability, qual­ity, and respect for our land have always been our core busi­ness val­ues guid­ing our work”, Di Molfetta added.

Coratina is rec­og­nized as a high-qual­ity, highly pro­duc­tive vari­ety, renowned for its resilience, its abil­ity to with­stand drought, and resist attacks from var­i­ous pathogens.

Rastrello’s Christiane Wassmann

Victory in a chal­leng­ing year for Rastrello

Mar. 20 12:11 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo report­ing from Paris

Rastrello, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award hav­ing faced some seri­ous chal­lenges.

“We are very grate­ful to be receiv­ing an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiv­ing news of the award. ​“Especially since we had a VERY chal­leng­ing year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to tor­ren­tial rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot sum­mer. We now only com­pete annu­ally in NYIOOC, as it is the inter­na­tional award that we mostly iden­tify with.”

Mar. 20 12:13 UTC

Paolo DeAndreis report­ing from Rome

The Italian pro­ducer Agraria Del Garda is cel­e­brat­ing its 2024 Gold Award vic­tory for Uliva.

The dis­tinc­tive fla­vors of Uliva are a direct reflec­tion of the Casaliva cul­ti­var, an olive vari­ety that thrives on the hills sur­round­ing Lake Garda in north­ern Italy.

“The award fills us with sat­is­fac­tion and, above all, con­firms that the path we have taken to main­tain, and pos­si­bly improve, the qual­ity stan­dards of our prod­ucts is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s tech­ni­cal unit, told Olive Oil Times.

“We have expe­ri­enced a suc­ces­sion of absolutely pos­i­tive years and oth­ers that were extremely dif­fi­cult in recent years. Be it cli­mate change or else, they were always dif­fer­ent but have been cor­rectly inter­preted,” he added.

“Indeed, the con­sis­tent qual­ity, cer­ti­fied by the NYIOOC, sig­ni­fies that the ter­ri­tory, the olive vari­eties, and the capa­bil­ity in cul­ti­va­tion in the olive grove and pro­cess­ing in the mill are man­aged in the best way,” Batterini said.

The De Luz Heights terrain of Pura Grove

Pure joy for Pura Grove team cel­e­brat­ing their Gold Award

Mar. 19 21:50 UTC

Daniel Dawson report­ing from Montevideo

After earn­ing a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief exec­u­tive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morn­ing.

“We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California pro­ducer said. ​“It’s been a chal­leng­ing learn­ing curve and we have improved over the past three years.”

Bui is an organic olive oil evan­ge­list, prov­ing that going the extra mile pays div­i­dends. ​“The team worked tire­lessly and metic­u­lously fol­lowed organic farm­ing pro­to­cols this past year,” he said. ​“We blended our own organic com­post… a pro­pri­etary blend of bioac­tive and organic soils, pro­bi­otics, min­er­als, and locally sourced organic mat­ter that was set to age over many months.”

Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic com­post and opti­mize the irri­ga­tion. ​“All this con­tributed to a bet­ter taste pro­file with increased polyphe­nol con­tent in each drop of our extra vir­gin olive oil,” he said.

Tomislac Cudina and Ante Vulin with some of their NYIOOC awards

Ante Vulin and Tomislav Čudina win the first awards for Croatia

Mar. 19 20:57 UTC

Nedjeljko Jusup report­ing from Zadar, Croatia

The first two Gold Awards for Croatia at the world’s pre­em­i­nent olive oil qual­ity con­test were won by Ante Vulin (69) and Tomislav Čudina (45), olive grow­ers from Pakoštan.

“This is the dream of dreams,” Vulin said when receiv­ing news of the award. ​“We are glad to con­tribute to the suc­cess of our coun­try.”

This is Vulin’s third award in a row in New York. ​“This means the most to me and my fam­ily. Confirmation of con­ti­nu­ity of qual­ity,” he told us.

Together with mem­bers of his fam­ily, Vulin cul­ti­vates around 1,000 olive trees at sev­eral loca­tions in Pakoštani, a pic­turesque Dalmatian town in the cen­ter of the Adriatic coast with a unique posi­tion between the sea and Lake Vrana, the largest lake in Croatia.

Vulin’s gold medal was awarded to his Santa Justina brand, a fruity and mod­er­ately spicy oil made from the autochtho­nous Oblica and Drobnica vari­eties.

This is the sec­ond prize in a row in New York for the younger Pakoštan lau­re­ate, Tomislav Čudina. His award-win­ning Olea Viola is an intense extra vir­gin olive oil with green fruiti­ness, medium spici­ness and mild bit­ter­ness. It is made from Oblica, Pendolino and Leccino vari­eties.

“I picked when the fruits were opti­mally ripe and com­pletely healthy,” said Tomislav. ​“This suc­cess means a lot to me, it moti­vates me to con­tinue to engage in olive grow­ing even more seri­ously.”

He inher­ited his love for olives from his grand­fa­ther Blaž and gave the name of his fam­ily busi­ness, OPG Ćelin, to his fam­ily nick­name. After he inher­ited the first 30 olive trees from Blaž, he con­tin­ued to buy land and plant olive trees. Now there are about 320 of them, and his goal is to reach 1,000.

His award-win­ning Olea Viola blend was named after his grand­mother, Viola, who raised him. He never met his father, and his mother died when he was 10 years old.

“Olive oil nour­ished me. Even as a boy, I liked to dip bread in olive oil, and since we did­n’t have enough, my grand­mother added soy oil,” Tomislav recalled. He also remem­bers how he told his grand­mother: ​“When I grow up, I will plant so many olive trees that we will all be able to bathe in olive oil.”

Alexis Karabelas

AMG Karabelas wins three more for Greece

Mar. 19 18:30 UTC

Costas Vassilopoulos report­ing from Athens

AMG Karabelas from Ancient Olympia in west­ern Peloponnese has paved the way for Greek pro­duc­ers at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, win­ning three awards (two Gold and one Silver) on the first day results are being unveiled.

“We are so happy to win for a third con­sec­u­tive year at the pres­ti­gious NYIOOC,” co-owner Alexis Karabelas told Olive Oil Times.

“Our pre­mium line of extra vir­gins, Laurel & Flame Fresh from Tsabidoelia olives and PGi from Koroneiki olives, received Gold Awards. We are also delighted because the Myths of Ancient Olympia, an olive oil we sub­mit­ted to the NYIOOC for the first time, won a Silver Award in the com­pe­ti­tion.”

Karabelas also said that the adverse cli­matic con­di­tions through­out the year, which brought rains dur­ing the flow­er­ing of the trees and warm weather at har­vest time, impacted the year’s crop.

“We had to curry out fre­quent tests to achieve the desired results,” he said. ​“Having done it this year, we believe we will also be able to win in the years to come.”

Colival beats the heat, cel­e­brates ninth con­sec­u­tive World Competition award

Mar. 19 18:28 UTC

Daniel Dawson report­ing from Montevideo

The 750 fam­i­lies behind La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) are cel­e­brat­ing once again after earn­ing a Gold Award for their Arbequina mono­va­ri­etal.

“Every time our team receives recog­ni­tion, they appre­ci­ate it since it is the reward for a whole year’s work on the part of the farmer, the effort we put into our oil mill to make or at least try to get the best pos­si­ble qual­ity to give to the con­sumer,” spokes­woman Eva Díaz said.

The Castilla-La Mancha-based coop­er­a­tive over­came drought and unusu­ally high tem­per­a­tures dur­ing the October har­vest to yield its award-win­ning extra vir­gin olive oil, sac­ri­fic­ing qual­ity for quan­tity.

“The impact of win­ning these awards is con­verted into a mar­ket­ing and sales strat­egy in North America,” Díaz said. ​“NYIOOC awards are brand posi­tion­ing.”

Louisa Sherman with André and Cara Coetzee

Domaine Gerbaud wins a hard-earned Gold

Mar. 19 18:22 UTC

Ofeoritse Daibo report­ing from Paris

Domaine Gerbaud’s blend of the local Provençal vari­eties Aglandau, Salonenque and Grossane, earned a Gold Award at this year’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.

“Marvellous! We can­not stop smil­ing,” Louisa Sherman, pro­ducer of Domaine Gerbaud, told Olive Oil Times.

“After being stymied by the Covid pan­demic, we retreated from par­tic­i­pat­ing in com­pe­ti­tions and focused on some seri­ous tree restruc­tur­ing whilst our daugh­ter led a rebrand­ing exer­cise. We are thrilled with this Gold Award after our long-time absence,” she said.

“During the past five years, we have suf­fered increas­ing drought and intense peri­ods of heat with the last two years being the worst. Production costs keep on ris­ing, par­tic­u­larly French labour costs. Despite this, the mar­ket still does­n’t offer higher, fairer prices for pro­duc­ers, and con­sumers are still largely igno­rant of the ben­e­fits (taste and health­wise) of high qual­ity EVOO,” Sherman said.

“Winning a medal at the NYIOOC is hugely encour­ag­ing, and gives us a sig­nif­i­cant mar­ket­ing boost, lead­ing to greater brand aware­ness and trust,” she told us. ​“It improves our lever­age when approach­ing poten­tial stock­ists and con­sumers and rep­re­sents a vote of con­fi­dence from trusted sources, enabling us to stand out from com­peti­tors. Of course it is also hugely grat­i­fy­ing for the team to win in an inter­na­tional com­pe­ti­tion after putting in so much hard work dur­ing the year.”

Mar. 19 11:09 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

Organizers said 40 award win­ners will be announced daily from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM in New York (13:00 – 14:00 UTC) until all entries have been ana­lyzed. Winning brands will roll out approx­i­mately 90 sec­onds apart as each result is cer­ti­fied by the com­pe­ti­tion pres­i­dent.

This year’s first results come one week ear­lier than in 2023, allow­ing pro­duc­ers to ben­e­fit from their achieve­ments even sooner in their cam­paigns. Southern Hemisphere results will begin rolling out in September.

Mar. 13 12:14 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

The win­ning brands will be unveiled on the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils in spe­cial sec­tions of Olive Oil Times and the World Olive Oil Rankings por­tal of his­tor­i­cal data and stand­ings span­ning the twelve edi­tions of the con­test.

First results will stream Tuesday, March 19

Mar. 13 12:08 UTC

OOT Staff report­ing from New York

Organizers of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition said the first results of the 2024 edi­tion will be released Tuesday, March 19 at 9:00 AM New York time (13:00 UTC) and con­tinue until every sub­mit­ted entry has been judged and cer­ti­fied in April.

