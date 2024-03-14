World Olive Oil Competition 2024 Live Updates

|Athens
Pinned⚲Early Results Roll Out in 2024 Northern Hemisphere Division
Mar. 19 12:08 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
Now in its twelfth edition, the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition is the world’s preeminent olive oil quality contest with entries from dozens of countries vying for the industry’s most coveted awards. The annual results are syndicated through leading media outlets worldwide, in the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils and the World Olive OIl Rankings.
Mar. 20 12:22 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis reporting from Rome
DiMolfetta Frantoiani emerged victorious at the 2024 New York World Olive Oil Competition, receiving a Gold Award for their Coratina monovarietal.
Crafted in the heart of Puglia, the southern Italian region famed for its millions of olive trees, DiMolfetta EVOO clinched the Gold in New York for the third consecutive time.
“We’re very pleased because, in this historical moment,” Lucia Di Molfetta, co-owner of the family company, told Olive Oil Times. “Our product is going through a complex period, and having these prestigious awards helps us confirm with our clients that our focus on product quality is important,”
“Sustainability, quality, and respect for our land have always been our core business values guiding our work”, Di Molfetta added.
Coratina is recognized as a high-quality, highly productive variety, renowned for its resilience, its ability to withstand drought, and resist attacks from various pathogens.
Mar. 20 12:11 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo reporting from Paris
Rastrello, made from Leccino, Moraiolo, Frantoio, Borsciona and Pendolino olives, has won a Silver Award having faced some serious challenges.
“We are very grateful to be receiving an award,” owner Christiane Wassmann said when receiving news of the award. “Especially since we had a VERY challenging year in our area of Lake Trasimeno, Umbria, mainly due to torrential rains in May of 2023 and then an extremely hot summer. We now only compete annually in NYIOOC, as it is the international award that we mostly identify with.”
Mar. 20 12:13 UTC
Paolo DeAndreis reporting from Rome
The Italian producer Agraria Del Garda is celebrating its 2024 Gold Award victory for Uliva.
The distinctive flavors of Uliva are a direct reflection of the Casaliva cultivar, an olive variety that thrives on the hills surrounding Lake Garda in northern Italy.
“The award fills us with satisfaction and, above all, confirms that the path we have taken to maintain, and possibly improve, the quality standards of our products is the right one,” Furio Batterini, who leads Agraria’s technical unit, told Olive Oil Times.
“We have experienced a succession of absolutely positive years and others that were extremely difficult in recent years. Be it climate change or else, they were always different but have been correctly interpreted,” he added.
“Indeed, the consistent quality, certified by the NYIOOC, signifies that the territory, the olive varieties, and the capability in cultivation in the olive grove and processing in the mill are managed in the best way,” Batterini said.
Mar. 19 21:50 UTC
Daniel Dawson reporting from Montevideo
After earning a Silver Award in his debut entry to the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition last year, Pura Grove chief executive Tim Bui was thrilled to learn about his Gold Award this morning.
“We are so excited to win this year again,” the Southern California producer said. “It’s been a challenging learning curve and we have improved over the past three years.”
Bui is an organic olive oil evangelist, proving that going the extra mile pays dividends. “The team worked tirelessly and meticulously followed organic farming protocols this past year,” he said. “We blended our own organic compost… a proprietary blend of bioactive and organic soils, probiotics, minerals, and locally sourced organic matter that was set to age over many months.”
Bui applauded the efforts of his team, who climbed the De Luz hills each day over the course of three months to prune the trees, apply organic compost and optimize the irrigation. “All this contributed to a better taste profile with increased polyphenol content in each drop of our extra virgin olive oil,” he said.
Mar. 19 20:57 UTC
Nedjeljko Jusup reporting from Zadar, Croatia
The first two Gold Awards for Croatia at the world’s preeminent olive oil quality contest were won by Ante Vulin (69) and Tomislav Čudina (45), olive growers from Pakoštan.
“This is the dream of dreams,” Vulin said when receiving news of the award. “We are glad to contribute to the success of our country.”
This is Vulin’s third award in a row in New York. “This means the most to me and my family. Confirmation of continuity of quality,” he told us.
Together with members of his family, Vulin cultivates around 1,000 olive trees at several locations in Pakoštani, a picturesque Dalmatian town in the center of the Adriatic coast with a unique position between the sea and Lake Vrana, the largest lake in Croatia.
Vulin’s gold medal was awarded to his Santa Justina brand, a fruity and moderately spicy oil made from the autochthonous Oblica and Drobnica varieties.
This is the second prize in a row in New York for the younger Pakoštan laureate, Tomislav Čudina. His award-winning Olea Viola is an intense extra virgin olive oil with green fruitiness, medium spiciness and mild bitterness. It is made from Oblica, Pendolino and Leccino varieties.
“I picked when the fruits were optimally ripe and completely healthy,” said Tomislav. “This success means a lot to me, it motivates me to continue to engage in olive growing even more seriously.”
He inherited his love for olives from his grandfather Blaž and gave the name of his family business, OPG Ćelin, to his family nickname. After he inherited the first 30 olive trees from Blaž, he continued to buy land and plant olive trees. Now there are about 320 of them, and his goal is to reach 1,000.
His award-winning Olea Viola blend was named after his grandmother, Viola, who raised him. He never met his father, and his mother died when he was 10 years old.
“Olive oil nourished me. Even as a boy, I liked to dip bread in olive oil, and since we didn’t have enough, my grandmother added soy oil,” Tomislav recalled. He also remembers how he told his grandmother: “When I grow up, I will plant so many olive trees that we will all be able to bathe in olive oil.”
Mar. 19 18:30 UTC
Costas Vassilopoulos reporting from Athens
AMG Karabelas from Ancient Olympia in western Peloponnese has paved the way for Greek producers at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, winning three awards (two Gold and one Silver) on the first day results are being unveiled.
“We are so happy to win for a third consecutive year at the prestigious NYIOOC,” co-owner Alexis Karabelas told Olive Oil Times.
“Our premium line of extra virgins, Laurel & Flame Fresh from Tsabidoelia olives and PGi from Koroneiki olives, received Gold Awards. We are also delighted because the Myths of Ancient Olympia, an olive oil we submitted to the NYIOOC for the first time, won a Silver Award in the competition.”
Karabelas also said that the adverse climatic conditions throughout the year, which brought rains during the flowering of the trees and warm weather at harvest time, impacted the year’s crop.
“We had to curry out frequent tests to achieve the desired results,” he said. “Having done it this year, we believe we will also be able to win in the years to come.”
Mar. 19 18:28 UTC
Daniel Dawson reporting from Montevideo
The 750 families behind La Sociedad Cooperativa Olivarera de Valdepeñas (Colival) are celebrating once again after earning a Gold Award for their Arbequina monovarietal.
“Every time our team receives recognition, they appreciate it since it is the reward for a whole year’s work on the part of the farmer, the effort we put into our oil mill to make or at least try to get the best possible quality to give to the consumer,” spokeswoman Eva Díaz said.
The Castilla-La Mancha-based cooperative overcame drought and unusually high temperatures during the October harvest to yield its award-winning extra virgin olive oil, sacrificing quality for quantity.
“The impact of winning these awards is converted into a marketing and sales strategy in North America,” Díaz said. “NYIOOC awards are brand positioning.”
Mar. 19 18:22 UTC
Ofeoritse Daibo reporting from Paris
Domaine Gerbaud’s blend of the local Provençal varieties Aglandau, Salonenque and Grossane, earned a Gold Award at this year’s NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition.
“Marvellous! We cannot stop smiling,” Louisa Sherman, producer of Domaine Gerbaud, told Olive Oil Times.
“After being stymied by the Covid pandemic, we retreated from participating in competitions and focused on some serious tree restructuring whilst our daughter led a rebranding exercise. We are thrilled with this Gold Award after our long-time absence,” she said.
“During the past five years, we have suffered increasing drought and intense periods of heat with the last two years being the worst. Production costs keep on rising, particularly French labour costs. Despite this, the market still doesn’t offer higher, fairer prices for producers, and consumers are still largely ignorant of the benefits (taste and healthwise) of high quality EVOO,” Sherman said.
“Winning a medal at the NYIOOC is hugely encouraging, and gives us a significant marketing boost, leading to greater brand awareness and trust,” she told us. “It improves our leverage when approaching potential stockists and consumers and represents a vote of confidence from trusted sources, enabling us to stand out from competitors. Of course it is also hugely gratifying for the team to win in an international competition after putting in so much hard work during the year.”
Mar. 19 11:09 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
Organizers said 40 award winners will be announced daily from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM in New York (13:00 – 14:00 UTC) until all entries have been analyzed. Winning brands will roll out approximately 90 seconds apart as each result is certified by the competition president.
This year’s first results come one week earlier than in 2023, allowing producers to benefit from their achievements even sooner in their campaigns. Southern Hemisphere results will begin rolling out in September.
Mar. 13 12:14 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
The winning brands will be unveiled on the Official Guide to the World’s Best Olive Oils in special sections of Olive Oil Times and the World Olive Oil Rankings portal of historical data and standings spanning the twelve editions of the contest.
Mar. 13 12:08 UTC
OOT Staff reporting from New York
Organizers of the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition said the first results of the 2024 edition will be released Tuesday, March 19 at 9:00 AM New York time (13:00 UTC) and continue until every submitted entry has been judged and certified in April.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. (Updated Mar. 20, 2024 12:33 UTC)
