UK Consumers Seek Value as Prices Reach Record Highs

Summary U.K. shop­pers are adjust­ing their cook­ing oil pur­chas­ing habits due to ris­ing olive oil prices, seek­ing afford­able options and explor­ing sub­sti­tutes in super­mar­kets. Consumers are pri­or­i­tiz­ing qual­ity, fla­vor, and health ben­e­fits while real­lo­cat­ing spend­ing away from extra vir­gin olive oil for cer­tain cook­ing tasks, lead­ing to a shift in house­hold oil usage pat­terns.

U.K. shop­pers are rethink­ing how they buy cook­ing oil as retail olive oil prices surge head­ing into 2025, prompt­ing a search for afford­able extra vir­gin options and renewed inter­est in sub­sti­tutes across super­mar­ket aisles.

The shift high­lights how price-sen­si­tive every­day usage has become. Consumers are weigh­ing qual­ity, fla­vor, and health rep­u­ta­tion against tighter house­hold bud­gets, often real­lo­cat­ing spend­ing away from extra vir­gin olive oil for spe­cific cook­ing tasks.

The trend’s roots stretch back years. The Daily Mail recently fea­tured a viral super­mar­ket receipt from New Year’s Eve 2001 that under­scored how dras­ti­cally prices have climbed. The story res­onated with shop­pers nos­tal­gic for lower prices and feel­ing pres­sure on sta­ples like olive oil.

Yet review­ers and con­sumers are not aban­don­ing olive oil. The Independent reported that its 2025 test­ing iden­ti­fied best-value super­mar­ket extra vir­gin olive oils, point­ing read­ers toward stand­out bot­tles at Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, and other major chains.

Such guid­ance helps loyal EVOO users stay in the cat­e­gory by trad­ing down to super­mar­ket own labels or reli­able mid-priced brands rather than walk­ing away from the fla­vor and health ben­e­fits they value. At the same time, main­stream U.K. out­lets have begun spot­light­ing pos­si­ble sub­sti­tutes for olive oil as prices rise — a sign that sub­sti­tu­tion advice has entered every­day dis­cus­sion, not just fru­gal forums.

Each alter­na­tive brings its own lim­i­ta­tions. While neu­tral oils may offer func­tional advan­tages for fry­ing, they lack the sen­sory and nutri­tional qual­i­ties that dis­tin­guish extra vir­gin olive oil. For retail­ers, the chal­lenge is to remind con­sumers of what’s lost in those sub­sti­tu­tions — the fla­vor, authen­tic­ity, and health value that define olive oil’s role in the kitchen.

Shoppers are also cross-com­par­ing across super­mar­ket lines to avoid pay­ing a pre­mium for mediocre qual­ity, increas­ingly rely­ing on inde­pen­dent reviews and social chat­ter to sep­a­rate gen­uine value from mar­ket­ing claims. The Independent’s roundup rein­forces own-label strate­gies that com­bine cred­i­ble ori­gin and fresh­ness at lower price points. At the same time, sub­sti­tu­tion cov­er­age from LADbible sug­gests com­mod­ity use may slip where olive oil’s sen­sory edge mat­ters less.

For pro­duc­ers and retail­ers, these shifts have prac­ti­cal impli­ca­tions. If more house­holds reserve extra vir­gin olive oil for dress­ings and fin­ish­ing but switch to sub­sti­tutes for fry­ing, through­put pat­terns will change. Smaller bot­tles could main­tain share in pre­mium seg­ments, and pro­mo­tions might mat­ter more for occa­sional restock­ing than for weekly bas­kets.

Retail buy­ers are expected to keep press­ing sup­pli­ers for stronger value propo­si­tions — fresh­ness, trace­abil­ity, blend clar­ity — while brands unable to jus­tify higher shelf prices risk being replaced by super­mar­ket offer­ings.

For pro­duc­ers watch­ing the U.K. mar­ket, this is more than a price cycle. It’s a test of how well the cat­e­gory com­mu­ni­cates qual­ity and value when bud­gets tighten. Consumers still want olive oil’s fla­vor and health halo, but they expect sharper pric­ing, authen­tic­ity, and trans­parency in return.