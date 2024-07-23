enEnglish
Why Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is Linked with Lower Dementia Risk, Better Brain Health

Research demonstrates that the polyphenols and monounsaturated fatty acids in extra virgin olive oil are associated with a lower risk of dementia and mitigation of its symptoms.
By Simon Roots
Jul. 23, 2024 20:38 UTC

Dementia has been a com­pan­ion of old age since ancient times, but rec­og­niz­ing the mech­a­nisms respon­si­ble is only now begin­ning to emerge.

Named after German psy­chi­a­trist Alois Alzheimer, Alzheimer’s dis­ease is esti­mated to be the cause of 60 to 80 per­cent of cases of demen­tia world­wide and is inevitably fatal.

Marked by cog­ni­tive decline and mem­ory loss, the dis­ease affects ten per­cent of peo­ple over the age of 65 and 40 per­cent over the age of 80.

See Also:Olive Oil Basics

While deaths from dis­eases such as stroke and heart dis­ease have been decreas­ing since 2001, age-stan­dard­ized demen­tia mor­tal­ity rates have risen over the same period.

There are cur­rently more than 55 mil­lion Alzheimer’s cases world­wide, and this fig­ure is expected to triple by 2050 as both pop­u­la­tion and life expectancy increase.

Although numer­ous exper­i­men­tal treat­ments for the dis­ease are in devel­op­ment, most research is focused on pre­ven­tion.

Numerous stud­ies have demon­strated that con­sum­ing extra vir­gin olive oil is linked to improved cog­ni­tive func­tion and reduced risk of demen­tia.

In a recently pub­lished cohort study of 92,383 United States adults observed over 28 years, con­sum­ing more than seven grams of olive oil per day was asso­ci­ated with a 28 per­cent lower risk of demen­tia-related death than never or rarely con­sum­ing olive oil.

Unlike those of many pre­vi­ous stud­ies, these results were found to be irre­spec­tive of gen­eral diet qual­ity.

Polyphenols dis­rupt plaque accu­mu­la­tion and mit­i­gate inflam­ma­tion

Polyphenols are a group of nat­ural com­pounds found in plants, includ­ing olives, known for their antiox­i­dant prop­er­ties.

They have var­i­ous health ben­e­fits, includ­ing poten­tial pro­tec­tion against car­dio­vas­cu­lar and neu­rode­gen­er­a­tive dis­eases.

Extra vir­gin olive oil is renowned for its rich polyphe­nol con­tent, which pro­vides most of its health ben­e­fits and con­tributes to its unique fla­vor and aroma.

Extra vir­gin olive oil con­tains 25 polyphe­nols, includ­ing oleo­can­thal, olea­cein, oleu­ropein and hydrox­y­ty­rosol.

Of these, oleo­can­thal and oleu­ropein are the most strongly asso­ci­ated with the pre­ven­tion and mit­i­ga­tion of neu­rode­gen­er­a­tive dis­eases such as Alzheimer’s. Current research sug­gests that there are mul­ti­ple ways in which this occurs.

See Also:Health News

Oleuropein agly­cone (an oleu­ropein com­pound) can induce autophagy, a nat­ural process that elim­i­nates clumps of pro­teins and dam­aged organelles (cell com­po­nents) and stops them from accu­mu­lat­ing. Two pro­teins in par­tic­u­lar are asso­ci­ated with this type of accu­mu­la­tion in forms of demen­tia, such as Alzheimer’s.

Amyloid-beta pre­cur­sor pro­tein is impli­cated in var­i­ous bio­log­i­cal func­tions, from the for­ma­tion and repair of synapses to hor­mone reg­u­la­tion. It also forms amy­loid-beta, which is toxic to neu­rons.

Amyloid-beta read­ily accu­mu­lates, form­ing small clus­ters called oligomers and even­tu­ally accu­mu­lat­ing into bulky amy­loid plaques.

These accu­mu­la­tions are dan­ger­ous for sev­eral rea­sons. They can trig­ger inflam­ma­tion through an immune response and may also induce the pro­duc­tion of abnor­mal tau pro­tein.

Tau pro­tein is essen­tial to main­tain­ing the cor­rect struc­ture of neu­rons. However, when tau pro­tein mol­e­cules become dam­aged, they can detach and form clus­ters known as neu­rofib­ril­lary tan­gles. When this hap­pens, neu­ron death fol­lows, dis­rupt­ing the trans­mis­sion of mes­sages within the brain.

Autophagy defi­ciency has been dis­cov­ered in Alzheimer’s patients, as have ele­vated lev­els of amy­loid oligomers and plaques and neu­rofib­ril­lary tan­gles.

See Also:Researchers Use AI to Identify the Olive Oil Compounds that Affect Alzheimer’s

Therefore, oleu­ropein’s abil­ity to induce this process is poten­tially an impor­tant mech­a­nism by which extra vir­gin olive oil can pro­tect against neu­rode­gen­er­a­tion.

Amyloid plaque is also present in the brains of older adults who do not develop Alzheimer’s, imply­ing that there is more than one fac­tor at play.

Neuroinflammation, the acti­va­tion of glial cells, such as microglia and astro­cytes, which hold neu­rons in place and aid their nor­mal func­tion, is a strong can­di­date.

The acti­va­tion of these cells causes the pro­duc­tion of inflam­ma­tory fac­tors such as cytokines and chemokines, which have been observed sur­round­ing plaques and impaired neu­rons in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

Phenolic com­pounds found in extra vir­gin olive oil, such as hydrox­y­ty­rosol and oleu­ropein, have demon­strated the abil­ity to impede the translo­ca­tion of nuclear fac­tor kappa B (NFkB) into the nucleus, lead­ing to dimin­ished pro­duc­tion of pro-inflam­ma­tory agents and thus curb­ing neu­roin­flam­ma­tion dri­ven by microglia.

Moreover, these com­pounds have been observed to enhance the secre­tion of anti-inflam­ma­tory cytokines while sup­press­ing the pro­duc­tion of pro-inflam­ma­tory cytokines, pre­sent­ing a mul­ti­fac­eted approach to com­bat­ing neu­roin­flam­ma­tion.

MUFAs linked with bet­ter brain healthvia the car­dio­vas­cu­lar sys­tem

In addi­tion to its high polyphe­nol con­tent, olive oil is rich in monoun­sat­u­rated fatty acids (MUFAs).

The famous Seven Countries Study dis­cov­ered that dif­fer­ent fats could have very dif­fer­ent effects on health. The study revealed that peo­ple in Greece and other parts of the Mediterranean enjoyed a low rate of heart dis­ease despite a high-fat diet.

The researchers con­cluded that this was because the pri­mary fats in their diet were not the sat­u­rated ani­mal fats com­mon in coun­tries with higher rates of heart dis­ease but the monoun­sat­u­rated fats of olive oil.

Strong evi­dence exists link­ing car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease and Alzheimer’s, so reduc­ing the for­mer is one of many strate­gies seen as essen­tial to pre­ven­tion.

The replace­ment of sat­u­rated fats with monoun­sat­u­rated fatty acids such as oleic acid has a proven track record in this area. Oleic acid is the major com­po­nent of olive oil, con­sti­tut­ing 70 to 80 per­cent.

See Also:Study Reveals Insights Into the Impact of Olive Oil Fats on Essential Cell Structures

In addi­tion to help­ing to reg­u­late immune func­tion, research has shown that when it is used to replace dietary sat­u­rated fat, monoun­sat­u­rated fat reduces the risks of car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease by decreas­ing lev­els of blood lipids such as cho­les­terol.

It has also been demon­strated that increas­ing and decreas­ing the lat­ter in human blood serum improves the HDL (high-density lipopro­tein) to LDL (low-density lipopro­tein) ratio.

One sig­nif­i­cant way in which car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­ease may con­tribute to the devel­op­ment of demen­tia is through the dete­ri­o­ra­tion of the blood-brain bar­rier. This bar­rier refers to the spe­cial­ized prop­er­ties of the cen­tral ner­vous system’s vas­cu­lar sys­tem that con­trol the exchange of ions, mol­e­cules and cells between the blood and the brain.

When it becomes dys­func­tional, the blood-brain bar­rier can allow toxic mol­e­cules into the brain and impair the elim­i­na­tion of toxic sub­stances such as amy­loid-beta and abnor­mal tau pro­teins.

This can lead to increased neu­roin­flam­ma­tion and oxida­tive dam­age, which has also been linked to Alzheimer’s.

Research has found that the reg­u­lar con­sump­tion of extra vir­gin olive oil reduces the per­me­abil­ity of the blood-brain bar­rier in the hip­pocampi and sur­round­ing area, thus help­ing to restore nor­mal func­tion.

EVOO and the Mediterranean diet

Multiple stud­ies have con­cluded that adher­ence to the Mediterranean diet cor­re­sponds to a reduced risk of demen­tia, includ­ing Alzheimer’s dis­ease.

A 2023 cohort study from the United Kingdom Biobank found that the higher an individual’s adher­ence, the lower their risk of devel­op­ing demen­tia. Strikingly, this was found to be true regard­less of genetic pre­dis­po­si­tion.

A sep­a­rate 2023 U.S. study found that lev­els of five micronu­tri­ents com­mon in the Mediterranean diet were sig­nif­i­cantly lower in the brains of those who had died with Alzheimer’s dis­ease than those who had died with­out it.

The study ana­lyzed the brains of 31 donors whose aver­age age at death was 75 and found that the brains of those with the dis­ease had around half the lev­els of lycopene, retinol, lutein, zeax­an­thin and vit­a­min E.

Although the body only needs these sub­stances in small amounts, they are cru­cial to main­tain­ing many bod­ily sys­tems, such as the immune sys­tem, the eyes and the skin.

See Also:Mediterranean Diet and Exercise Associated with Better Gut Health in Older Adults

Mediterranean coun­tries are his­tor­i­cally among the health­i­est coun­tries in the world, record­ing rel­a­tively low rates of car­dio­vas­cu­lar dis­eases and can­cer, as well as longer life expectancy.

On the purely dietary front, the Mediterranean diet is based on the daily con­sump­tion of fruits, veg­eta­bles, legumes, nuts, whole grains and some dairy, with extra vir­gin olive oil serv­ing as the pri­mary source of fat.

The Spain-based Mediterranean Diet Foundation, one of the most influ­en­tial orga­ni­za­tions ded­i­cated to research­ing and pro­mot­ing the Mediterranean diet, defines the diet as a way of life. In the foundation’s view, lifestyle and val­ues form a vital part that can not be sep­a­rated from the whole.

This is reflected in its Mediterranean diet pyra­mid. Unlike more famil­iar food pyra­mids, the base is built from a com­bi­na­tion of exer­cise, rest, social­iz­ing, and cook­ing on the phys­i­cal front and a com­mit­ment to sus­tain­able, local, sea­sonal and eco-friendly food choices on the value front.

While more research is needed to deter­mine how the Mediterranean diet helps the body avoid and com­bat so many dis­eases, its ben­e­fits to human health are already firmly estab­lished.

Know the Basics

Things to know about olive oil, from the Olive Oil Times Education Lab.

  • Extra vir­gin olive oil (EVOO) is sim­ply juice extracted from olives with­out any indus­trial pro­cess­ing or addi­tives. It must be bit­ter, fruity and pun­gent — and free of defects.

  • There are hun­dreds of olive vari­eties used to make oils with unique sen­sory pro­files, just as many vari­eties of grapes are used in wines. An EVOO can be made with just one vari­ety (mono­va­ri­etal) or sev­eral (blend).

  • Extra vir­gin olive oil con­tains healthy phe­no­lic com­pounds. Substituting a mere two table­spoons of EVOO per day instead of less healthy fats has been shown to improve health.

  • Producing high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil is an excep­tion­ally dif­fi­cult and costly task. Harvesting olives ear­lier retains more nutri­ents and extends shelf life, but the yield is far less than that of fully ripe olives that have lost much of their healthy com­pounds.

