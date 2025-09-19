European Parliament Rejects Proposed Revision of the Common Agricultural Policy

The European Parliament rejected the European Commission’s proposal to revise the Common Agricultural Policy, seeking to limit the reform and maintain the existing system of farm funding. The rejection came in the form of a non-binding resolution, signaling to the commission that changes to the CAP would not pass parliament’s scrutiny.
The European Parliament rejected the European Commission’s proposal for a comprehensive revision of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which was set to apply between 2028 and 2034.
The parliament’s stance seeks to limit the scope of the reform while essentially preserving the existing system of farm funding.
The CAP is a significant component of the European Union’s budget, providing crucial support to farming and playing a vital role in European agriculture.See Also:EU Commission Approves Updated Terms of Mercosur Trade Deal
The rejection came in the form of a non-binding resolution, a signal to the commission that its original proposal would not pass parliament’s scrutiny.
MEPs requested that CAP funds remain separate from other sections of the European budget. Integrating CAP with Cohesion Policy funding was a cornerstone of the commission’s proposal.
The plan proposed in Brussels aims to combine resources for farmers with those dedicated to reducing socio-economic disparities among member states and regions.
According to the commission, this approach would amplify the impact of both policies.
The main dispute, however, lies in the commission’s proposed revision of the direct payment system.
Brussels intends to limit the amounts of CAP funds farms can receive based on their surface area, with a maximum allowance of €100,000 per farmer.
The proposal also seeks to direct more funds to innovative farms, young farmers and those operating in challenging regions.
Such an approach does not match the position of MEPs, who have called for the current direct payment system to be maintained.
At the same time, the European Parliament has requested an increase in CAP funds and a revision of tax and loan systems to improve access for younger farmers.
The generational issue is central to the debate: 58 percent of European farmers are above 55, while only nine percent of farmers under 40 receive CAP support.
In its rejection, parliament also called for simplified bureaucracy and easier access to CAP funds.
The European Parliament added that farmers should not be forced to adopt advanced, environmentally friendly practices, but instead encouraged to do so.
MEPs said the focus should be on the adoption of digital technologies, advanced water management systems and the establishment of circular economy models.
Meanwhile, the Council of the European Union, composed of representatives of all member state governments, has already negotiated a revision of the proposal with the commission, aimed at strengthening simplification measures.
Unlike the parliament, however, the council fully supports the commission’s proposal.
Some observers criticized the parliament’s position, noting that it maintains the status quo at a time of climate change and growing challenges for the sector.
“We cannot support any cuts, nor any attempts to nationalize the CAP or merge its funding with other E.U. instruments,” said Carmen Crespo, an MEP from the center-right Popular Party in Spain and the former agriculture minister of Andalusia.
“Above all, we must safeguard and guarantee direct payments to farmers; these are the backbone of their income and the most effective tool to ensure food security and territorial balance across Europe,” she added.
After the parliament took its stand in Strasbourg, France, the Brussels-based commission is now expected to begin a new round of negotiations. The current CAP is in place until 2027.