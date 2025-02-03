New Class of Olive Oil Sommeliers Affirmed in London

Producers, importers, retailers and olive oil enthusiasts from around the world delved into production and sensory assessment in Central London.
From Virginia to New South Wales, olive oil professionals and enthusiasts gathered at the CIEE Global Institute in Central London for the sold-out Olive Oil Times Sommelier Certification course in late January.
Over five days, participants examined olive oil sensory analysis, farming and production best practices, health benefits, nutrition, culinary applications and quality assurance.
Leading the rigorous program were renowned experts from six countries. The group analyzed over a hundred olive oil samples from every producing region.
I now have a far more in-depth knowledge of extra virgin olive oil and the capacity to discern a genuine quality product.
Among the attendees was Chasity Pritchett from the United States-based retailer Emblem Olive Oil, which focuses on selling domestically-made extra virgin olive oil.
“This course taught me so much and gave me incredible insight into the production process of olive oil,” she said. “It opened my eyes to a whole new world of tastes and complexities from different cultivars.”
Pritchett plans to use what she has learned in the course to facilitate access to educational material and research for underserved communities, such as African Americans and Native Americans.See Also:37 Complete Olive Oil Times Sommelier Program in New York
“This mission is deeply personal, and the work continues as I strive to educate and raise awareness across the nation about the health benefits of olive oil,” she said. “Being surrounded by people who were just as passionate and enthusiastic about olive oil as I am was truly inspiring.”
Thelka Galazoudi, the founder of London-based Back2Roots, also left the Sommelier Certification Course feeling inspired.
Galazoudi, who imports and distributes Greek organic extra virgin olive oils and other products, plans to use what he learned in the course to educate curious consumers at his tasting events.
“The olive oil sommelier course is a natural progression in my journey to deepen my knowledge and expertise,” she said. “It brought me together with like-minded, passionate individuals who share a deep love and respect for olive oil.”
Stefano Chessa of Oliveto Imports joined the course to further his initiative to market Mediterranean extra virgin olive oils in London.
“I am working on a project to improve the U.K. distribution network for Domenico Manca,” he said. “Their products are available through a specialized distributor to the hotel and restaurant sector, but there is a complete absence of their presence in the specialized retail market.”
Chessa said he thoroughly enjoyed the course, citing the “refreshing” approach to how the course teaches about the world of extra virgin olive oil.
“All the instructors were pleasant and professional but incredibly knowledgeable,” he said. “The event was exceptionally well-organized. I now feel much more confident in my understanding of the extra virgin olive oil industry. I am certain this will enhance my interactions with current and future customers.”
Along with retailers and importers, olive oil producers attended the course to learn the latest industry trends and the wider olive oil sector.
“I know the product now,” said Jorge Miranda, who recently joined the award-winning Spanish producer Casas de Hualdo to manage exports.
The pursuit of quality brought another Spanish olive oil producer, Inigo Garel-Jones Garrigues, to London. “I am a producer looking to improve the quality of the fruit and oils that I produce and that of our cooperative at large, he said.”
“The course was a real eye-opener for me. Given that I had been exposed to one country [Spain] and region, it gave me a broader view of the sector and production,” Garel-Jones Garrigues added. “Most importantly, of course, I now have a far more in-depth knowledge of extra virgin olive oil and the capacity to discern a genuine quality product.”
Even experienced producers found value in the course, which provided the latest science and innovations in farming, harvesting and milling to complement their decades of experience working in the field.
“I’ve been living and making olive oil in Tuscany for 20 years,” said Elizabeth Ward-Booth. “Many things pertaining to olive oil production have changed over these years. Now, moving to a new area within Tuscany with a reputation for excellent olive oil production, I aim to use my experience and new knowledge to produce the best quality olive oil.”
Ward-Booth said the course deepened her understanding and appreciation of extra virgin olive oils outside Italy.
“I believe the wide knowledge gained regarding olive oil, particularly the importance of attention to detail in harvesting, milling and storage, will be invaluable in producing a fine quality olive oil,” she said.
Along with the course’s content, participants also took the opportunity to interact with the eclectic mix of instructors and peers.
“The course also provided networking opportunities, allowing me to connect with growers and buyers from around the world,” said Hedzer Roodenburg Vermaat of the Olive Oil Club.
Roodenburg Vermaat currently sources award-winning Tunisian olive oils with plans to extend his selection to other countries.
He said becoming a sommelier will help him better assess the quality of the olive oils he imports and improve how he guides individuals and corporate clients in his olive oil marketing events.
“The course has been instrumental in helping me achieve my goals by enhancing my credibility as an olive oil professional, sharpening my ability to assess olive oils, and expanding my industry network — all of which will contribute to growing the Olive Oil Club,” he added.
Shannon Hurd, who runs the U.S.-based Cesena Family Imports, found the course to be “thorough and applicable. Speakers were knowledgeable and engaging, offering insights and clarifications on topics that were overloaded with information.”
“I wanted to acquire knowledge to ensure that each bottle we select reflects our commitment to excellence and authenticity,” Hurd added. “Knowledge gained as a sommelier enhances my ability to educate consumers of the benefits extra virgin olive oil offers.”
While professionals mainly attended the course, curious consumers also took part to expand their olive oil knowledge.
“I have no connection with the olive oil trade – just a passion for great food and cooking and a desire to retire to Puglia,” said Andrew Waters.
“I started the course knowing of extra virgin olive oil but very little about it,” he added. “The breadth of the course and the amount I learned was really impressive.”
Enrollment for the May Sommelier Certificate Program in New York City is already open.