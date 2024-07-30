enEnglish
Tunisian Quality on The World Stage

Tunisian extra virgin olive oil brands earned 26 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, capping off a successful harvest in the country.

Tunisia's success rate at the NYIOOC has continued to increase over the past decade as quality takes center stage in the country. (Photo: HDMP)
By Paolo DeAndreis
Jul. 30, 2024 13:54 UTC
Farmers, millers and bot­tlers in the North African coun­try of Tunisia cel­e­brated an award-win­ning fin­ish to a fruit­ful 2023/24 har­vest.

Tunisian extra vir­gin olive oil brands earned 26 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, with a suc­cess rate of 72 per­cent.

This fig­ure, which mea­sures the num­ber of awards com­pared to entries, has steadily increased, from just 20 per­cent in 2014 to 84 per­cent in 2022. Tunisian pro­duc­ers and bot­tlers earned 11 Gold and 15 Silver Awards for their world-class oils this year.

These achieve­ments come on top of a bumper har­vest. Government offi­cials esti­mated the 2023/24 crop year fin­ished with pro­duc­tion reach­ing 220,000 tons, slightly sur­pass­ing ini­tial expec­ta­tions.

Although these vol­umes are still below the five-year aver­age, they rep­re­sent a sig­nif­i­cant improve­ment over the 180,000 tons reported in the pre­vi­ous cam­paign.

Producers earned the awards despite ongo­ing uncer­tain­ties in the inter­na­tional mar­ket, ris­ing pro­duc­tion costs, and sup­ply chain dis­rup­tions.

Despite the chal­leng­ing sea­son, Phamed and its Olea Salbo brand won a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.

The producers behind Phamed celebrated a Gold Award for its organic medium-intensity Chemlali monovarietal. (Photo: Phamed)

Like other pro­duc­ing coun­tries, we faced unusual cli­mate con­di­tions this year,” said owner Naceur Elkotti. Olive ripen­ing was severely dis­rupted, and we had to accel­er­ate the har­vest to save the sea­son. We did our best.”

Initially, the sea­son seemed more promis­ing than the pre­vi­ous one,” he added. Unfortunately, the lack of rain­fall and the excep­tional rise in tem­per­a­tures sig­nif­i­cantly reduced the fruit quan­ti­ties. However, it was still notice­ably bet­ter than 2022/23.”

Tunisian grow­ers stressed that as cli­mate change affects agri­cul­ture, adap­ta­tion is crit­i­cal for high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duc­ers.

It is a new real­ity,” Elkotti said. We must now con­sider this sit­u­a­tion for the future and find ways to irri­gate and help olive trees with­stand these chal­lenges. The future of olive grow­ing depends on this.”

The com­pany enthu­si­as­ti­cally wel­comed the Gold Award, espe­cially dur­ing such a sig­nif­i­cant sea­son for the found­ing fam­ily.

I ded­i­cate this award to my grand­fa­ther and father, who passed away this year,” Elkotti said. They were pas­sion­ate olive grow­ers and man­aged to pass on their love for olives to the next gen­er­a­tion despite our pro­fes­sional duties.”

My father always said that olive grow­ing is not a job but a pas­sion,” he added. He used to say that olives helped finance my uni­ver­sity stud­ies, so I must give back to them what they gave me.”

Naim Ben Said, the co-founder of the fam­ily-run Dear Goodness com­pany, said win­ning a Gold Award at the NYIOOC for the sec­ond con­sec­u­tive year was a sig­nif­i­cant val­i­da­tion for the com­pany, its net­work of coop­er­at­ing farm­ers and cus­tomers.

Ben Said’s mother tends to the olive groves. (Photo: Dear Goodness)

The award was cel­e­brated enthu­si­as­ti­cally in Hazeg vil­lage, where the com­pany oper­ates. Hazeg is in the cen­tral region of Sfax, a key area for Tunisian olive oil pro­duc­tion.

We pride our­selves on being a fam­ily and com­mu­nity-empow­ered busi­ness,” Ben Said said. A few min­utes after we announced the results, the entire vil­lage of Hazeg was aware and cel­e­brat­ing with pride. It was their achieve­ment, not just ours.”

Hazeg is a small vil­lage of 20,000 inhab­i­tants,” he added. More than half the pop­u­la­tion are small farm­ers, and the rest are con­nected to agri­cul­ture in one way or another. The inter­na­tional recog­ni­tion reas­sured them in their mis­sion to bring the best nat­ural prod­ucts to the world, show­cas­ing their incred­i­ble mas­tery and ded­i­ca­tion.”

One of the most chal­leng­ing tasks for high-qual­ity extra vir­gin olive oil pro­duc­ers is estab­lish­ing their brand in an inter­na­tional mar­ket where con­sumer aware­ness of their prod­ucts varies widely.

It is dif­fi­cult to estab­lish a brand in such a com­pet­i­tive envi­ron­ment, espe­cially given the low level of pub­lic edu­ca­tion on pre­mium olive oils,” said Michaël Zeitoun, founder of the French brand Parcelle 26 by HDMP.

Michaël Zeitoun and his wife, Laurence, measure their progress each year against the NYIOOC awards they win. (Photo: HDMP)

Once again, Parcelle 26 tri­umphed in New York, win­ning three awards for its world-class olive oils of Tunisian ori­gin. The pro­ducer con­sid­ers par­tic­i­pat­ing in the NYIOOC cru­cial.

Such awards ensure that our qual­ity level is at least com­pa­ra­ble to the pre­vi­ous year,” Zeitoun said. They help us main­tain a high level of atten­tion to qual­ity.”

New York is a very high-level com­pe­ti­tion that serves as an excel­lent ref­er­ence,” he added, high­light­ing the need to par­tic­i­pate in high-pro­file com­pe­ti­tions world­wide to increase the vis­i­bil­ity of high-qual­ity prod­ucts.

For small farms like ours, which oper­ates 50 hectares, there is no option but to improve prod­uct qual­ity con­stantly,” Zeitoun said.

Meanwhile, Naouel Bouabid, the founder of pro­ducer and exporter Massiva, cel­e­brated the company’s Gold and Silver Awards for its Damya brands at the 2024 NYIOOC.

Naouel Bouabid produces extra virgin olive oil from her family grove in Tunisia and exports it to California. (Photo: Massiva)

Winning awards like the NYIOOC is a great honor, and our true reward is cre­at­ing excep­tional olive oil that our cus­tomers love. We’re com­mit­ted to uphold­ing this tra­di­tion of excel­lence for years to come,” she said.

Bouabid cred­ited the company’s sus­tained suc­cess at the World Competition to her family’s tra­di­tion of organic farm­ing, which is com­ple­mented by bio­dy­namic agri­cul­ture.

Using these meth­ods, we fos­ter a healthy ecosys­tem and vibrant soil for excep­tional fruit qual­ity,” Bouabid said.

Damya’s pro­duc­tion involves care­fully select­ing olives from its orchards and those of local grow­ers.

Through a rig­or­ous selec­tion process, we ensure their olives meet our strin­gent qual­ity stan­dards,” Bouabid said. This allows us to source com­ple­men­tary olive vari­eties grown in unique micro­cli­mates, fur­ther enrich­ing our offer­ings.”

The brand exclu­sively sells extra vir­gin olive oil in the United States, pri­mar­ily in California.

California’s olive oil scene is boom­ing,” Bouabid said. Production is ris­ing, and con­sumers are get­ting savvier. Fresh, sea­sonal cui­sine is a sta­ple here, and high-qual­ity olive oil is a key ingre­di­ent.”

From dress­ings to seafood driz­zles, it’s every­where,” she added. While afford­abil­ity mat­ters, Californians are increas­ingly inter­ested in the unique fla­vors and ori­gins of their olive oil.”

Damya is off to a promis­ing start for the cur­rent sea­son. We hope for a boun­ti­ful har­vest of olives with ideal char­ac­ter­is­tics for organic, high-qual­ity olive oil pro­duc­tion,” Bouabid said.

