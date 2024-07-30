Tunisian Quality on The World Stage

Tunisian extra virgin olive oil brands earned 26 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, capping off a successful harvest in the country.
Farmers, millers and bottlers in the North African country of Tunisia celebrated an award-winning finish to a fruitful 2023/24 harvest.
Tunisian extra virgin olive oil brands earned 26 awards at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, with a success rate of 72 percent.
This figure, which measures the number of awards compared to entries, has steadily increased, from just 20 percent in 2014 to 84 percent in 2022. Tunisian producers and bottlers earned 11 Gold and 15 Silver Awards for their world-class oils this year.See Also:The best extra virgin olive oil from Tunisia
These achievements come on top of a bumper harvest. Government officials estimated the 2023/24 crop year finished with production reaching 220,000 tons, slightly surpassing initial expectations.
Although these volumes are still below the five-year average, they represent a significant improvement over the 180,000 tons reported in the previous campaign.
Producers earned the awards despite ongoing uncertainties in the international market, rising production costs, and supply chain disruptions.
Despite the challenging season, Phamed and its Olea Salbo brand won a Gold Award at the NYIOOC.
“Like other producing countries, we faced unusual climate conditions this year,” said owner Naceur Elkotti. “Olive ripening was severely disrupted, and we had to accelerate the harvest to save the season. We did our best.”
“Initially, the season seemed more promising than the previous one,” he added. “Unfortunately, the lack of rainfall and the exceptional rise in temperatures significantly reduced the fruit quantities. However, it was still noticeably better than 2022/23.”
Tunisian growers stressed that as climate change affects agriculture, adaptation is critical for high-quality extra virgin olive oil producers.
“It is a new reality,” Elkotti said. “We must now consider this situation for the future and find ways to irrigate and help olive trees withstand these challenges. The future of olive growing depends on this.”
The company enthusiastically welcomed the Gold Award, especially during such a significant season for the founding family.
“I dedicate this award to my grandfather and father, who passed away this year,” Elkotti said. “They were passionate olive growers and managed to pass on their love for olives to the next generation despite our professional duties.”
“My father always said that olive growing is not a job but a passion,” he added. “He used to say that olives helped finance my university studies, so I must give back to them what they gave me.”
Naim Ben Said, the co-founder of the family-run Dear Goodness company, said winning a Gold Award at the NYIOOC for the second consecutive year was a significant validation for the company, its network of cooperating farmers and customers.
The award was celebrated enthusiastically in Hazeg village, where the company operates. Hazeg is in the central region of Sfax, a key area for Tunisian olive oil production.
“We pride ourselves on being a family and community-empowered business,” Ben Said said. “A few minutes after we announced the results, the entire village of Hazeg was aware and celebrating with pride. It was their achievement, not just ours.”
“Hazeg is a small village of 20,000 inhabitants,” he added. “More than half the population are small farmers, and the rest are connected to agriculture in one way or another. The international recognition reassured them in their mission to bring the best natural products to the world, showcasing their incredible mastery and dedication.”
One of the most challenging tasks for high-quality extra virgin olive oil producers is establishing their brand in an international market where consumer awareness of their products varies widely.
“It is difficult to establish a brand in such a competitive environment, especially given the low level of public education on premium olive oils,” said Michaël Zeitoun, founder of the French brand Parcelle 26 by HDMP.
Once again, Parcelle 26 triumphed in New York, winning three awards for its world-class olive oils of Tunisian origin. The producer considers participating in the NYIOOC crucial.
“Such awards ensure that our quality level is at least comparable to the previous year,” Zeitoun said. “They help us maintain a high level of attention to quality.”
“New York is a very high-level competition that serves as an excellent reference,” he added, highlighting the need to participate in high-profile competitions worldwide to increase the visibility of high-quality products.
“For small farms like ours, which operates 50 hectares, there is no option but to improve product quality constantly,” Zeitoun said.
Meanwhile, Naouel Bouabid, the founder of producer and exporter Massiva, celebrated the company’s Gold and Silver Awards for its Damya brands at the 2024 NYIOOC.
“Winning awards like the NYIOOC is a great honor, and our true reward is creating exceptional olive oil that our customers love. We’re committed to upholding this tradition of excellence for years to come,” she said.
Bouabid credited the company’s sustained success at the World Competition to her family’s tradition of organic farming, which is complemented by biodynamic agriculture.
“Using these methods, we foster a healthy ecosystem and vibrant soil for exceptional fruit quality,” Bouabid said.
Damya’s production involves carefully selecting olives from its orchards and those of local growers.
“Through a rigorous selection process, we ensure their olives meet our stringent quality standards,” Bouabid said. “This allows us to source complementary olive varieties grown in unique microclimates, further enriching our offerings.”
The brand exclusively sells extra virgin olive oil in the United States, primarily in California.
“California’s olive oil scene is booming,” Bouabid said. “Production is rising, and consumers are getting savvier. Fresh, seasonal cuisine is a staple here, and high-quality olive oil is a key ingredient.”
“From dressings to seafood drizzles, it’s everywhere,” she added. “While affordability matters, Californians are increasingly interested in the unique flavors and origins of their olive oil.”
Damya is off to a promising start for the current season. “We hope for a bountiful harvest of olives with ideal characteristics for organic, high-quality olive oil production,” Bouabid said.