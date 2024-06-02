37 Complete Olive Oil Times Sommelier Program in New York

Attendees from around the world will apply fresh knowledge on olive oil production, health benefits, culinary applications and more to their businesses and projects.
Extra virgin olive oil is among the world’s healthiest products, a cultural cornerstone and a $20 billion global business. Yet most buyers and consumers know very little about it.
Thirty-seven olive oil producers, retailers, enthusiasts and entrepreneurs are setting out to change that after completing the week-long Olive Oil Times Education Lab Sommelier Certification Program in Manhattan.
Attendees traveled from around the world for the five-day course, which covered olive oil sensory assessment, production best practices, health and nutrition, culinary applications and quality assurance.
Among them was Joe Maruca, the co-owner of TRE Olive. “I have wanted to enroll for the last few years,” he said. “My family has been in the olive oil industry for four generations, and I wanted to increase my knowledge and advance the family business.”
The Massachusetts-based company imports extra virgin olive oil from its dedicated olive groves in Calabria. Even after winning the industry’s most coveted quality award at the 2024 NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, Maruca said there is always more to learn.
“I loved the course. It exceeded my expectations and has motivated me to continue learning,” he said. “If you’re not learning, you’re not growing.”
Maruca plans to use what he learned about the science behind olive oil’s health benefits to enlighten customers and his team. “Education is the biggest takeaway, and I hope to continue learning going forward,” he said.
Rafael Buchabqui, the owner of Brazil-based Azeite Torrinhas, was another producer keen to expand his knowledge and network with like-minded people in New York.
“I wanted to explore this matter [the olive oil world] further to learn more about my product, discuss with other specialized olive oil sommeliers ways to improve our oils and educate the people around me,” he said.
Buchabqui said working to identify the vast range of aromas and flavors in nearly one hundred olive oil samples from 14 countries analyzed during the five-day course was interesting and challenging.
“[With this knowledge,] I will be more confident discussing our oils with our staff and in a better position to educate people around me,” he said.
Other producers joined the course to gain a global perspective on the olive oil sector.
“I decided to take the course to learn about the perspectives and opinions on olive oil from people in the U.S. and the Southern Hemisphere and to gain insight into the situation in the U.S.,” said Bastian Jordan, the owner of Jordan Olivenöl. “I aimed to use this information for my personal development in the olive oil industry and to make valuable contacts.”
Jordan, who produces olive oil on the Greek island of Lesvos and imports it to Düsseldorf in western Germany, has been involved in the olive oil business for all of his professional life. He said he appreciated the opportunity to meet new people and sharpen his sensory analysis skills.
“I will bring the insights back to the German Olive Oil Panel, where I am a member, to discuss the similarities and differences in sensory evaluations,” he said.
Along with farmers and millers, olive oil sales professionals traveled to New York’s Flatiron district to learn more about extra virgin olive oil and its key selling points – flavor and health.
“I fell in love with extra virgin olive oil while working in my previous role selling O‑Med, and now I’m fortunate enough to represent [the Spanish brand] Castillo de Canena on the East Coast,” said Shea Vinson. “I enrolled in the course to enhance my knowledge of extra virgin olive oil so that I could better communicate its value to my distributor, retail customers and end consumers.”
Vinson, who lives in New York City, said the course was comprehensive, with engaging presenters and essential information in every session.
“The sensory assessment portion was my favorite, although the food pairing section was a close second,” she said.
Vinson plans to use her mastery to improve sales communication and pass the information on to customers and the general public.
“I’d love to gain enough experience to serve on a tasting panel and ideally use what I’ve learned to curate my own retail selection,” she said.
Mark Lemmens, the founder of Olicious, traveled to New York from the Netherlands expecting to expand his tasting horizons and bring a new breadth of knowledge to his customers in the restaurant and retail industries.
“I’ve been in olive oil for four years, and I’m on a mission to educate consumers, retailers and professionals about the quality and health benefits of olive oil,” he said. “I also expected to learn more about olive varieties through the extensive tasting opportunities.”
Lemmens did not leave disappointed, praising the course structure and the diverse range of professionals who instructed each section.
“It was an awesome experience to be with so many people who share the same passion,” he added. “In particular, I highly appreciated the tasting sessions as well as the more technical sessions about the olive oil production process. It helped me better describe positive and negative attributes during tasting.”
Lemmens said he would employ what he learned in the course to inform his clients and incorporate the knowledge into his masterclass courses.
“I can inform customers better about the health benefits and how defects can occur during production,” he said. “As an olive oil sommelier, I earn more trust from professionals in retail and HORECA.”
Carline Brandao Procell, owner of Bella Nonnas Olive Oil & Vinegar in Shreveport, Louisiana, attended the course to refresh her olive oil knowledge and prepare to lead some olive grove tours next year.
“I thought the course was extremely informative and cleared up some confusion on my end regarding the harvesting and processing aspects of the olive oil business,” she said. “I especially enjoyed learning more about the healthful aspects of olive oil, specifically the polyphenols.”
“That is one aspect that I am frequently asked about in my store,” Procell added. “I find my customers are increasingly trying to improve their health. I am fortunate to be a source for them, of not only healthful oils and balsamics but also pertinent information regarding their dietary choices.”
Procell enjoys her role as an olive oil specialist and can now strengthen her explanations as to why customers should choose high-quality extra virgin olive oils.
“A winery has scheduled me for a food, wine and olive oil pairing class,” she said. “One family has booked me to speak to them at their Sunday dinner and direct them on ordering their olive oils. Two cruise lines have asked me to lead tours in the Mediterranean for the 2025 harvest season.”
While many program attendees are seasoned olive oil professionals seeking to expand their knowledge, others came to indulge their passion for the product and inform personal projects.
“I am a formally trained architect with a multidisciplinary design practice, so professionally, I am well outside the industry,” said Abir Ali, who traveled to New York from Detroit.
“Personally, though, olive oil is a big part of my life,” she added. “My mother is Lebanese, and I was raised in a culture where olives and olive oil made daily appearances in everything from food to beauty to medicine.”
Ali, who grew up with her father’s olive oil-infused Pakistani cooking, said she enjoyed the class immensely. She specifically cited the diversity of her fellow students and the instructors.
“The tastings were my favorite,” Ali said. “Challenging and training my sense of smell and taste was such a treat and a welcomed break from screens and meetings.”
Ali plans to utilize what she learned in the course to curate her own tasting experience.
“My design work, outside of the olive oil industry, revolves around building literal and figurative tables for people to meet and exchange,” she said. “Now, with the knowledge I learned in New York – and much continued practice – I can bring people together through a crafted community experience that revolves around the beauty and power of olive oil.”
Enrollment is open for the next Olive Oil Sommelier Program in London, which will be held in January.