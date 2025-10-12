Enter keywords and hit Go →
French Team Triumphs at 8th World Olive Picking Championship in Croatia

France topped the podium at the World Olive Picking Championship on Croatia’s island of Brač, where twelve international teams celebrated tradition, teamwork and the spirit of Mediterranean olive culture.

The eighth World Championship of Olive Picking in Postira, on the Croatian island of Brač
By Nedjeljko Jusup
Oct. 12, 2025 17:40 UTC
The eighth World Championship of Olive Picking in Postira, on the Croatian island of Brač
The vil­lage of Postira on the Croatian island of Brač has gained inter­na­tional atten­tion by host­ing events like the International Symposium on Olive Oils and the World Championship of Olive Picking, show­cas­ing the island’s olive-grow­ing tra­di­tion. The com­pe­ti­tion brought together teams from around the world, with France ulti­mately win­ning first place by har­vest­ing 64 kilo­grams of olives in 45 min­utes, solid­i­fy­ing Brač’s rep­u­ta­tion for pro­duc­ing top-qual­ity olive oil.

The pic­turesque vil­lage of Postira, on the Croatian island of Brač, is becom­ing an increas­ingly global stage. After host­ing the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast in September, orga­nized by Olive Oil Times, the spot­light returned from October 9 to 11 for the eighth World Championship of Olive Picking.

We’re build­ing a des­ti­na­tion brand that doesn’t imi­tate but inspires,” said Ivana Jelinčić, direc­tor of the Postira Tourist Board. Alongside the Tourist Board, the event was sup­ported by the Municipality of Postira, the local agri­cul­tural coop­er­a­tive and the Aldura Sport agency — trans­form­ing a small fish­ing and farm­ing vil­lage into a global story.

Competitors from Every Continent

Thanks to the World Championship, the whole world has heard about our small town,” Jelinčić added, not­ing that the event, which blends island olive-grow­ing tra­di­tion with cre­ative tourism, once again brought together 12 teams and 48 com­peti­tors from around the world.

Team France

Each team con­sisted of four mem­bers — two women and two men. At the open­ing cer­e­mony, teams from Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, France, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, Sweden and the United Kingdom were intro­duced, along with a Digital Nomads team whose mem­bers came from the United States, Malaysia, the Canary Islands and Bolivia.

In these eight years, we’ve hosted com­peti­tors from every con­ti­nent, even from coun­tries where olives aren’t grown,” Jelinčić said. This year, 70 per­cent came from coun­tries with­out olive cul­ti­va­tion, which shows how pop­u­lar this Mediterranean fruit and this event have become.”

Hand Picking and Secret Weigh-In

The com­pe­ti­tion began Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s olive grove above Postira under sunny, almost hot con­di­tions. Despite the chal­lenge, spir­its were high. In keep­ing with tra­di­tion, the olives were hand-har­vested. Competitors filled burlap aprons — known locally as sakete—then trans­ferred the olives into team crates.

After 45 min­utes, crates belong­ing to last year’s Lithuanian cham­pi­ons, as well as those of the French and Finnish teams, appeared the fullest. Many expected the Croatian All-Stars,” led by bas­ket­ball leg­end Dino Rađa, to con­tend for the podium. Rađa, a for­mer Boston Celtics player, was eas­ily the tallest com­peti­tor in the grove.

Third Place: Croatians with celebrated basketball player Dino Rađa

He was joined by Dr. Ivica Lukšić, direc­tor of Zagreb’s Dubrava Clinical Hospital and a native of Sutivan; Ivana Vladović, head of the Split-Dalmatia County Tourist Board; and artist Tisja Kljaković Braić.

Speed and skill were evi­dent through­out the grove, but the win­ner would be deter­mined solely by weight. The offi­cial weigh­ing took place under the super­vi­sion of Miljenko Cvitanić of the Postira Agricultural Cooperative. Results were kept secret — only team cap­tains saw their totals — until the Saturday evening gala, when the cham­pi­ons were announced.

The Lithuanian team

The har­vested olives were later processed at the coop­er­a­tive mill, and each par­tic­i­pant received a bot­tle of extra vir­gin olive oil made from the olives they had picked them­selves.

Announcing the Champions

At the awards cer­e­mony in Hotel Pastura, the four-mem­ber team from south­ern France claimed first place after har­vest­ing 64 kilo­grams in 45 min­utes. Although we’ve been in olive grow­ing for 25 years, we didn’t expect to win on our first appear­ance at the World Championship,” said French cap­tain Guy Pacouill. We enjoyed every moment — meet­ing teams, exchang­ing expe­ri­ences and tast­ing some excel­lent oils from Brač.”

Lithuania, last year’s cham­pi­ons, fin­ished sec­ond with 63 kilo­grams, while Croatia, led by Rađa, earned bronze with 59 kilo­grams.

Final Results:
1. France – 64 kg
2. Lithuania – 63 kg
3. Croatia – 59 kg
4. Finland – 58 kg
5. – 6. United Kingdom and Digital Nomads – 46 kg
7. – 8. Sweden and Serbia – 45 kg
9. – 10. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Slovakia – 40 kg
11. Poland – 39 kg
12. Romania – 30 kg

In total, 575 kilo­grams of olives were har­vested, yield­ing 92 liters of extra-vir­gin olive oil. As tra­di­tion dic­tates, the cham­pi­onship con­cluded with a song, dance, and cel­e­bra­tion that lasted late into the night.

Lunch and Poetica Gin

After the weigh­ing, com­peti­tors enjoyed a clas­sic Dalmatian marenda—a late-morn­ing meal pre­pared in the grove by chefs from the Association of Chefs of Mediterranean and European Regions (ŠKMER). Students from the Vladimir Nazor School in Postira con­tributed tra­di­tional Brač desserts, accom­pa­nied by music from the local Trio Naranča.

Traditional Dalmatian lunch for the weary contestants

Complementing the island wines, olive oil and Ožujsko beer was Poetica Gin, pro­duced by Jelena and Drago Nosić of Vrgorac in the Dalmatian hin­ter­land. Poetica has been a proud part­ner of the World Championship in Olive Picking for three years now,” the cou­ple said.

Their Poetica Olive Infused Gin — made with Brač’s native Oblica olives — won a sil­ver medal (92 points) at this year’s IWSC com­pe­ti­tion in London.

Excursions to Škrip and Dol

On Saturday, par­tic­i­pants toured Škrip, Brač’s old­est set­tle­ment, vis­it­ing the Olive Oil Museum to see how oil was once pro­duced with stone mills and man­ual presses. They learned to rec­og­nize qual­ity olive oil and sam­pled olive-based del­i­ca­cies.

At the Olive Oil Museum in Škrip

The group then con­tin­ued to Dol, a pic­turesque vil­lage sur­rounded by steep ter­raced groves where pick­ers often secure them­selves with ropes for safety. The event once again impressed vis­i­tors and com­peti­tors with its orga­ni­za­tion and atmos­phere.

It’s that spirit — the joy, the friend­ships and the beau­ti­ful mem­o­ries teams take home from Postira, Brač and Croatia — that gives us the energy and inspi­ra­tion to keep improv­ing every year,” Jelinčić said.

Ivana Jelinčić, director of the Postira Tourist Board

Ancient Roots

Olive cul­ti­va­tion has long been a cen­tral aspect of Brač, the largest island in Dalmatia. Written records of olive grow­ing date to the Roman geo­g­ra­pher Strabo in the first cen­tury B.C., while Emperor Diocletian men­tioned it again in the third cen­tury. The Venetian Republic later pro­moted olive plant­ing to expand pro­duc­tion. In the 16th cen­tury, its Senate decreed exile for any­one who dam­aged or felled an olive tree, while grooms were required to plant a set num­ber before their mar­riage.

By the late 18th cen­tury, more than 500,000 olive trees grew on Brač, pro­duc­ing more oil than the entire Dalmatian main­land. Today, around one mil­lion trees cover two-thirds of the island’s farm­land, mainly of the hardy, drought-resis­tant Oblica vari­ety.

In 2022, Brač olive oil earned the EU’s Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) sta­tus, and Brač pro­duc­ers con­tinue to win top awards, includ­ing mul­ti­ple awards at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition in New York.

Olive Oil and Tourism Hand in Hand

We’re prov­ing that agri­cul­ture and tourism can thrive together—šoto­braco, as we say on Brač,” Jelinčić explained. This cre­ates an authen­tic expe­ri­ence for vis­i­tors and a healthy, ful­fill­ing life for locals.”

A commemorative photo of all participants of the World Championship

The event’s suc­cess was rec­og­nized inter­na­tion­ally in 2019 when the Creative Tourism Network named the World Championship the Best Creative Tourism Experience at Madrid’s FITUR Fair, selected from 160 projects world­wide. That award was a great honor — but also a respon­si­bil­ity to keep improv­ing,” Jelinčić said. Congratulations to the new world cham­pi­ons, and thank you to every­one who made this year’s island gath­er­ing unfor­get­table. See you next year.”

The warmth, joy and sense of com­mu­nity born in those groves will con­tinue to glow in par­tic­i­pants’ hearts long after the event has ended.

