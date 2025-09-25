Poetica Gin Captures the Spirit of Brač

Summary Drago and Jelena Nosić, cre­ators of Poetica Gin, started their dis­tillery in Vrgorac in 2021 and have quickly gained recog­ni­tion for their unique spirit, which fea­tures local botan­i­cals and olive dis­til­late. Their hand-painted bot­tles and per­sonal touch reflect their com­mit­ment to tra­di­tion and inno­va­tion, mak­ing Poetica the offi­cial spirit of the World Olive Picking Championship in Postira.

At the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast in Postira, I sat down with Drago and Jelena Nosić, the cou­ple behind Poetica Gin.

They started their dis­tillery in 2021 in Vrgorac, in the Dalmatian hin­ter­land, and in just a few years have cre­ated one of the most dis­tinc­tive spir­its I’ve come across.

The gin itself is remark­able. It begins with an aro­matic hit of herbs and fin­ishes with a gen­tle olive-fruit note that lingers — a pro­file shaped by Biokovo moun­tain spring water, local botan­i­cals, and a dis­til­late of Brač’s Oblica olives.

Jelena and Drago Nosić

Each bot­tle is beau­ti­fully hand-painted, so no two are alike. Jelena, an agri­cul­tural engi­neer with inter­na­tional train­ing in dis­til­la­tion, brings pre­ci­sion and tech­ni­cal skill. Drago, with his hos­pi­tal­ity back­ground, has the instinct for con­nect­ing peo­ple to the prod­uct.

Together, they’ve built some­thing that feels both rooted in tra­di­tion and for­ward-look­ing.

Poetica is the offi­cial spirit of the upcom­ing World Olive Picking Championship in Postira. That makes sense. This is a gin that doesn’t just come from Dalmatia — it car­ries the place with it.

Give it a try if you can find a bot­tle.