Poetica Gin Captures the Spirit of Brač

Drago and Jelena Nosić, creators of Poetica Gin, started their distillery in Vrgorac in 2021 and have quickly gained recognition for their unique spirit, which features local botanicals and olive distillate. Their hand-painted bottles and personal touch reflect their commitment to tradition and innovation, making Poetica the official spirit of the World Olive Picking Championship in Postira.
At the International Symposium on Olive Oils of Croatia and the Adriatic Coast in Postira, I sat down with Drago and Jelena Nosić, the couple behind Poetica Gin.
They started their distillery in 2021 in Vrgorac, in the Dalmatian hinterland, and in just a few years have created one of the most distinctive spirits I’ve come across.
The gin itself is remarkable. It begins with an aromatic hit of herbs and finishes with a gentle olive-fruit note that lingers — a profile shaped by Biokovo mountain spring water, local botanicals, and a distillate of Brač’s Oblica olives.
Each bottle is beautifully hand-painted, so no two are alike. Jelena, an agricultural engineer with international training in distillation, brings precision and technical skill. Drago, with his hospitality background, has the instinct for connecting people to the product.
Together, they’ve built something that feels both rooted in tradition and forward-looking.
Poetica is the official spirit of the upcoming World Olive Picking Championship in Postira. That makes sense. This is a gin that doesn’t just come from Dalmatia — it carries the place with it.
Give it a try if you can find a bottle.