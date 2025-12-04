Traditional Growers Unite to Defend Spain’s Historic Olive Groves

A new Traditional Olive Grove Association has been formed by Spanish olive growers to protect traditional farming practices and advocate for small and medium farmers in Andalusia. The Association aims to promote the cultural, environmental, and economic value of traditional olive groves, address issues such as water distribution and access, and explore new income streams and marketing opportunities to ensure the long-term viability of traditional growers.
A group of Spanish olive growers has joined forces to defend and elevate traditional olive farming.
Three dozen cooperatives representing about 15,000 farmers have signed the founding documents of the new Traditional Olive Grove Association. The cooperatives are headquartered in Jaén, Córdoba and Granada, the core of Spain’s olive oil production in Andalusia.
Members say traditional orchards — increasingly overshadowed by super-intensive and high-density groves — remain the foundation of olive-growing culture, biodiversity and quality.
“As olive growers we felt the need to join forces to defend what the majority of olive cooperatives and farmers are,” José Gilabert, president of the San Vicente de Mogón cooperative in Jaén and a driving force behind the initiative, told Olive Oil Times.
“For too long, the sector has favored large farmers and large cooperatives, while the majority model is made up of small and medium farmers of traditional olive groves,” he said.
Andalusia’s olive-growing area covers roughly 1.5 million hectares. Much of it consists of rainfed or lightly irrigated groves planted at low densities of 80 to 120 trees per hectare.
More than 350,000 hectares are managed by families farming plots of 1 to 5 hectares.
Small, fragmented plots, limited mechanization on steep terrain, irregular yields and modest productivity define traditional olive production.
Growers say their long-term viability depends on cooperation and public recognition.
According to the Association, these landscapes preserve some of the most historic expressions of olive cultivation and olive oil heritage.
The broader Andalusian landscape is also a candidate for UNESCO’s World Heritage List for its “Sea of Olives” cultural value.
The Association aims to ensure traditional growers have a stronger voice in Spanish and European policymaking.
Gilabert said pressure to convert to super-high-density systems is rising.
“There is a movement in a single direction — intensification, concentration, going big — which works for only a few and risks leaving control of the business in very few hands,” he said.
At the signing event, growers emphasized that their livelihoods must remain rooted in their land and communities.
They argued that new strategies are needed to highlight the cultural, environmental and economic value of traditional farming.
“To ensure a future for their model, traditional growers need a strong united voice to defend their interests,” Gilabert said. “They need to stop competing in misery and collaborate for success.”
The Association points to the European Union’s Common Agricultural Policy as a significant challenge for traditional producers.
“Today subsidies are not fairly distributed. More is being given to those who have more,” Gilabert said.
He argued that highly profitable, industrialized groves should not receive the same level of support as traditional ones. “Aid must go to those who really need it in exchange for good practices.”
“Environmental sustainability is a value traditional olive groves provide — environmental and social,” he added.
Since its founding, the Association has received numerous requests to join from growers across Spain.
Irrigation is among the top issues they plan to address. The Association says unequal access to water places traditional groves at a clear disadvantage.
Many smallholders in mountainous or marginal areas lack irrigation rights, while large estates often secure ample concessions.
“We need a fair distribution of water by the authorities, in our case the Guadalquivir River Basin Authority,” Gilabert said.
“There cannot be large extensions with historical rights taking most of the water. A traditional olive grove with access to water is a profitable grove.”
The Association also plans to promote updated farming practices and new income streams.
“We should share differentiation strategies,” Gilabert said, citing examples such as early-harvest production, sustainable packaging, integrated management and organic farming.
Marketing and oleotourism, he added, offer significant growth opportunities. “Those small islands of good management that exist should expand.”
Gilabert emphasized that innovation and tradition can coexist. “Traditional does not mean doing things as always. It means applying new technologies to improve the entire process.”
He noted that small farm sizes and limited generational turnover make skills development critical. Training programs — including drone operation for steep terrain — are helping keep young people in rural communities.
“Modern agronomy is a tremendous source of employment for our young people, from engineers to oleotourism and exports,” he said.
As president of the Aceite de Jaén PGI, Gilabert also stressed the importance of European origin and quality certifications. “The Jaén PGI helps bring value to good practices and differentiated products under the common umbrella brand Aceite de Jaén.”
Gilabert said the Association seeks coexistence, not confrontation, with industrial producers.
“Both models have to exist. We are not against anyone,” he said. “What we do not want is for that other part of the production to be the one marking our path and our price.”
“Differentiation,” he concluded, “is the key to the future.”