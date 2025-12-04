Study Links €1.1 B in Losses to Tasting-Panel Variability in Spain

A study by Vilcon found that inconsistencies in organoleptic assessments have cost Spanish olive growers over €1 billion in the past decade, with one-fifth of officially certified extra virgin olive oil samples being downgraded without physicochemical justification. The researchers recommended reforms to panel testing, including the integration of new technologies like the electronic nose and artificial intelligence, to reduce subjectivity and ensure that the added value of extra virgin olive oil benefits the olive growers.
New research from the agribusiness consultancy Vilcon has attempted to quantify the financial toll that inconsistencies in organoleptic assessments take on olive growers.
Vilcon estimated that Spanish farmers have lost more than €1 billion over the past decade due to variability among tasting panels.
The study found that differences among panels when classifying extra virgin olive oil led to more than one-fifth of officially certified extra virgin samples being downgraded to a lower category without physicochemical justification.
“Even though the panel test is a necessary element, it is urgent to implement a series of improvements to avoid this margin of error, which primarily affects ancestral varieties such as Picual and borderline extra virgin olive oils, always negatively,” said Juan Vilar, Vilcon’s chief executive.
“The diverse behavior of the same variety in different parts of the world, and the constant emergence of new varieties, also have a negative impact. Both factors demand constant and rigorous training for panelists,” he added.
Olive oil is among the few food categories in which sensory analysis determines commercial classification. The International Olive Council established the official organoleptic guidelines in 1980, which were later adopted into European Union law.
A panel of at least eight trained tasters evaluates each sample for positive attributes — fruitiness, bitterness, and pungency — and negative ones such as fustiness, mustiness and rancidity. The panel leader records the final result using the median of all assessments.
“Unlike physicochemical analyses, which determine objective parameters such as free acidity, peroxide value, or phenolic compound content, the panel test makes it possible to identify sensory perceptions decisive for classification and not detectable with current instrumental methods,” the researchers wrote.
While the validity of panel testing is broadly recognized, concerns over inter-panel inconsistency have persisted for years.
In 2018, the Spanish bottlers’ and exporters’ associations Anierac and Asoliva commissioned a PricewaterhouseCoopers study that reported a 30 percent variability in extra virgin classifications among different panels.
PwC concluded that organoleptic assessment, as currently practiced, was an “inappropriate quality control mechanism that violates the most elemental principles of the Spanish legal system.”
For its investigation, Vilcon hired a notary public to prepare 36 coded samples, which were sent to 28 International Olive Council-approved laboratories in multiple countries.
Researchers found that seven of 33 samples officially classified as extra virgin were downgraded to virgin after panel testing. The remainder were confirmed as extra virgin.
“In samples located near the lower threshold of the extra virgin category, nearly half of the assessments issued by different panels resulted in a downgrade to virgin, despite official analyses certifying them as extra virgin,” the researchers wrote. “This empirically confirms that borderline oils are particularly sensitive to inter-panel variability.”
“By contrast, oils with high fruitiness, a clean profile and no defects show very high classification stability, with near-complete agreement among laboratories,” they added. “However, differences in nuances may still lead to price variations.”
Because sensory classification determines commercial price, the researchers warned that these inconsistencies inflict significant financial harm on farmers, millers and cooperatives.
Using Spain’s annual average production of 616,075 tons of extra virgin olive oil, 487,644 tons of virgin and 283,284 tons of lampante, they estimated that roughly 170,000 tons of extra virgin may be misclassified as virgin due to panel variability.
Based on average annual prices between 2015 and 2025, the researchers calculated that tens to hundreds of millions of Euros were lost each year, amounting to €1.148 billion over the decade.
They said producers felt the impact especially sharply in recent years, when prices at origin surged to record highs. Estimated losses reached €188 million in 2023, €246 million in 2024 and €155 million in 2025.
Given these findings, the researchers called for reforms to panel testing, including the integration of new technologies such as the electronic nose, spectroscopy, chromatography and artificial intelligence, along with an updated reference database.
The authors argued that these tools would allow “objective, repeatable and rapid analyses” capable of detecting minimal defects, reducing human error and easing the burden on tasting panels.
“These technologies do not replace the human panel, but they constitute indispensable support to provide the system with technical rigor,” they wrote.
“The goal is to reduce subjectivity, strengthen the sector’s legal certainty and ensure that the added value of extra virgin olive oil truly reaches those who produce it: the olive grower,” they concluded.